THE GUNS AND THEIR SONS (L-R): Glenn and Jackson Archer, Sam and Luke Darcy, Nick and Peter Daicos at the MCG on November 22, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

AHEAD of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, club greats Peter Daicos, Glenn Archer, and Luke Darcy have gathered at the MCG with their sons Nick, Jackson, and Sam for a special photo shoot with AFL Digital's award-winning snapper Michael Willson.

Peter Daicos is a Collingwood icon, famous for his magical forward craft and boundary-line goals. His son, Nick, is one of the most-hyped draft prospects in many a year and would probably be the No.1 draft pick if he wasn't committed to the Pies under the father-son rule.



Glenn Archer is the Shinboner of the Century, a North Melbourne legend, and universally respected for his courage. As reported by AFL.com.au in October, the Roos will match any bids for Archer's son, Jackson, who, like his father, is a tough and tenacious defender.



Sam Darcy, the son of former Bulldogs champion, Luke, will hear his name called out very early in the draft and the Dogs will have to match a bid for the 205cm forward/ruck.



Luke was a dominant ruckman in the early 2000s and, in 2002, he won the AFL Players' Association and Australian Football Media Association MVP awards. He was also a red-hot Brownlow favourite in that year but failed to salute.

The red, white and blue is in Sam's blood, with Luke playing 226 games for the Bulldogs between 1994 and 2007 and Luke's father David appearing 133 times for the Dogs in the 1960s and early 1970s.