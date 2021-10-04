COLLINGWOOD and Gold Coast have struck a significant pick swap on the opening day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period in a move that will help the Magpies secure father-son Nick Daicos and the Suns load up for 2022.

In a deal revealed by AFL.com.au earlier on Monday, the Pies have traded their future second, third and fourth-round picks for 2022 to the Suns in exchange for picks 22, 46, 58 and 79 in this year’s NAB AFL Draft as well as a future fourth-round pick for next year.

The move gives Collingwood a much stronger hand to not only cover the points for an expected top-three bid for gun midfielder Daicos but also more capital to land trade targets Nathan Kreuger from Geelong and Patrick Lipinski from the Western Bulldogs.

Pick No.22 becomes Collingwood's first pick at this year's draft, meaning their hand will now be 22, 36, 41, 43, 46, 48, 58, 78 and 79. No.79 is not worth any draft points in the AFL’s metrics but could become a lower pick on draft night once bids are made in the fluid draft order.

The Suns were willing to part with the picks this year and load up for next year's draft given their tight list and the unlikelihood of them using the selections at this year's intake. It gives them an extremely strong hand heading into next year, with the club currently holding all of its own picks for 2022 plus the Pies’ suite of selections.

Daicos enjoyed a stunning season with the Oakleigh Chargers and Vic Metro, averaging 36 disposals and two goals at NAB League level and kicking two goals from 41 disposals in his one Vic Metro performance.

He has signed a four-year deal with the Magpies and officially nominated as a father-son there, with Collingwood committed to matching any bid for him.

Nick Daicos is officially a Pie. Picture: @collingwoodfc Twitter

Gold Coast is also in discussions about a deal with North Melbourne that would see the Roos pick up selection No.19 and Darcy Macpherson whilst also absorbing the small forward's salary, as reported by AFL.com.au last week.

But that deal still has some way to progress before being worked through, with the Trade Period opening officially on Monday and running through to next Wednesday night.

Hawthorn had also been interested in the salary dump move involving Macpherson, with the Hawks' offer including a bid to claim the Suns' pick No.3 amongst the swap.