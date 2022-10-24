Jaspa Fletcher of the Allies and Kelsey Rypstra of SA during the NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between South Australia and the Allies at Thebarton Oval on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JASPA Fletcher had a few footy jumpers in his closet growing up.

There was the Fremantle jumper, where his dad Adrian played 79 games. There was the Geelong kit, where he had made 23 appearances including his AFL debut. And there was the St Kilda jersey, a team his old man had represented 22 times.

Mixed in there was the Glenorchy colours, where his dad had won a best and fairest in the late 1980s, as well as a bit of Williamstown. Adrian had also claimed consecutive club champion awards with the Seagulls following the end of his AFL career.

But taking pride of place in a young Fletcher's cabinet were his dad's Brisbane jumpers. The Lions were the club he had always supported growing up, having moved to Queensland with his family aged four.

Jaspa Fletcher in action for Brisbane's Academy squad against Dandenong Stingrays in April 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Adrian played 107 games across five years for Brisbane, making Fletcher eligible to join the club as a father-son prospect at the NAB AFL Draft next month. The family ultimately moved back when he re-joined the Lions as an assistant coach in 2008.

"I've got all of his jerseys, so he made it quite tough for me," Fletcher told AFL.com.au.

But there was never any doubt Brisbane would be the side for Fletcher, who has since developed into a composed 184cm midfielder that recruiters project will be a top-20 talent on draft night.

Fletcher has had a unique football upbringing. His earliest memories are of his dad working as an assistant at Collingwood, having previously been part of the coaching group at Geelong. He later served as an assistant with Brisbane for six seasons.

But he wasn't yet born during Adrian's playing days, a career that featured 231 games across 13 years. The high point was arguably a Fremantle best and fairest in 1999, as well as two seasons spent as the club's co-captain.

Adrian Fletcher handballs during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round 21, 2001. Picture: AFL Photos

Fortunately, as Fletcher became a gun junior footballer in his own right, Adrian had also shifted into the talent pathway program. He has held roles at AFL Queensland coaching the Allies' Under-16 and Under-18 sides, as well as overseeing Brisbane and Gold Coast's Academy programs.

Adrian was then appointed coach of QAFL side Sherwood in October 2020 and, earlier this season, handed Fletcher his senior debut. It created another chapter in their father-son dynamic.

"He was pretty hard on me," Fletcher laughed.

"It was tough, it was really tough. He drilled me a lot. Even when it might not be my fault, I still got a crack. But he's been good. He's always pushed me really hard and that's been the best for my development.

"He lets me go and take in what I get from the other coaches, but I take the game back to him and we review it and see what I can get better at. We take those focuses into the game the next week."

Fletcher has surged into first-round calculations this season thanks to his ability to mix tough contested work with running power and class on the outside. Clubs think the latter could see him start his AFL career on a wing.

He impressed for the Allies during the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, with Champion Data noting he averaged 22.7 disposals, 13.7 contested possessions and 4.3 score involvements per game.

Jaspa Fletcher during the NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between South Australia and the Allies at Thebarton Oval on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A scintillating individual effort against Western Australia back in July, when Fletcher finished with 26 disposals, six clearances and four tackles in a best-on-ground display as the side's captain, also lifted the Allies to their only win of the carnival.

But it was at senior level in the QAFL where Fletcher gained his biggest learning curves ahead of his AFL career, especially in a game against Labrador where he was asked to mark former Adelaide and Brisbane midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen.

"That was tough," Fletcher said.

"But it's been one of the best things I've done. It's been good for my development, playing inside and playing contested footy. He was hard to move around on the inside, but I thought I could get him on the outside and run."

Road to the Draft: Exciting father-son prospects, the key forward kicking bags Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards look at three promising prospects impressing ahead of the 2022 NAB AFL Draft

As well as being eligible to join Brisbane as a father-son prospect this year, Fletcher has also been part of the club's Academy program for the last six seasons. It's provided the youngster with training and mentoring ahead of his AFL career.

Although a stress fracture to his foot denied Fletcher the chance to play for Brisbane's VFL side this season as part of the program, he has been able to link up with Lions jet Hugh McCluggage – one of the youngster's idols – for one-on-one training.

"It's pretty cool. He text me before saying if I ever need anything to reach out. He's obviously a star on the field, but to have him as a mentor has been even better. It's been unreal for my development," Fletcher said.

"I've watched some vision with him, looking at positional stuff, but also watching his running patterns. He's played on the inside and the outside, so he was telling me about what I need to do to help my team get on the attack and then help out on defence."

Fletcher is one of two exciting father-son prospects destined for Brisbane later this year, with the Lions also gaining access to classy Sandringham Dragons midfielder and likely No.1 pick Will Ashcroft.

Jaspa Fletcher and Will Ashcroft during a Brisbane training session in December, 2021. Picture: lions.com.au

The son of three-time Brisbane premiership player Marcus, who played 318 games for the club, Ashcroft has long been considered the best talent in this year's draft pool. That reputation has helped take some heat off Fletcher throughout the year.

"With Will being such a good player, he's taken a lot of the media this year," he said.

"He's not only the No.1 pick, but with the father-son stuff. It definitely helps. He's someone who has been through the same program, in the same year as me. You share a lot in common. He's such a good footballer as well."

Fletcher was unable to test at this month's NAB AFL Draft Combine as he continues to recover from his ongoing foot injury. He still underwent a host of club interviews, though most are resigned to the fact he will join Brisbane.

When that dream turns to reality, he's sure it will be a proud moment for Adrian. Having hoarded all of his dad's jumpers throughout his career, it might be time for Fletcher to help his old man start a collection of his own.

"He's kept it quiet during the year," Fletcher said.

"On draft night, if all was to go well, I think he'd be pretty proud. It would probably be one of the first moments where I'd see him show me how proud he is. He's tried to hide it a fair bit throughout this year, given there are no certainties or anything like that.

"Having seen my dad do it, seeing how awesome it is to train around an AFL environment, it would be really cool to play on the big stage. But, obviously, there's a big process to go through first."