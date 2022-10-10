Reuben Ginbey in action during WA's clash with the Allies in the 2022 NAB AFL Under-18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Australian talent Reuben Ginbey furthered his top-10 credentials after being the dominant player in the testing at the NAB AFL Draft Combine.

The 189cm midfielder has progressed quickly throughout this season to be in many clubs' thoughts at the very top end of the draft and underlined his athleticism in the round of tests on Sunday in Melbourne.

Ginbey finished equal fourth in the vertical jump (leaping 70cm) and in the top-10 of the running vertical jump (83cm) test. He also placed in the top-five for the 2km time trial, completing the run in 6:15 minutes, and top-10 in the 20m sprint, recording a time of 2.928 seconds.

Reuben Ginbey (East Perth) at the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine at Marvel Stadium on October 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It showed the East Perth product's athletic upside, with Ginbey starting his season as a rebounding half-back before shifting into the midfield. He looks set to be a very early pick when names are called in November.

It was a brilliant display by the West Australian talents, with Darcy Jones breaking the agility record, being the equal winner of the vertical jump test and placing fifth in the running vertical jump, while state teammate Edward Allan won the 20m sprint (2.814 seconds), came fifth in the agility (8.255 seconds) and inside the top-10 in the vertical jump (68cm).

Darcy Jones at the 2022 AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

Sandringham Dragons prospect Toby McMullin was another to impress recruiters across the day of testing, coming in second in the 20m sprint, seventh in the running vertical jump and seventh in the agility test.

His Dragons teammate Olli Hotton was also a strong performer, with a top-five finish in the vertical jump and 2.924-second 20m sprint, while Oakleigh Chargers key defender Josh Weddle was also a standout across the day in front of clubs.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard DRAFT COMBINE WRAP: Big winners, record broken Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey are joined by recruiters and key prospects to unpack the 2022 NAB AFL Draft Combine

The potential first-round pick was in the top-10 for the vertical jump test, running vertical jump, 20m sprint and 2km time trial.

NAB AFL DRAFT COMBINE TOP PERFORMERS

Vertical jump

1.Darcy Jones (Swan Districts) – 75cm

2. James Van Es (GWV Rebels) – 75

3. Jack O'Sullivan (Oakleigh Chargers) – 72

=4. Olli Hotton (Sandringham Dragons) – 70

=4. Reuben Ginbey (East Perth) – 70

=4. Elijah Hewett (Swan Districts) – 70

7. Jacob Konstanty (Gippsland Power) – 69

=8. Blake Drury (Oakleigh Chargers) – 68

=8. Tyrell Dewar (Subiaco) – 68

=8. Josh Weddle (Oakleigh Chargers) – 68

=8. Edward Allan (Claremont) – 68

Running vertical jump

1. James Van Es (GWV Rebels) – 98cm

=2. Josh Weddle (Oakleigh Chargers) – 90

=2. Will Verrall (South Adelaide) – 90

4. Jack O'Sullivan (Oakleigh Chargers) – 89

=5. Darcy Jones (Swan Districts) – 87

=5. Mattaes Phillipou (Woodvilel West Torrens) – 87

7. Toby McMullin (Sandringham Dragons) – 84

=8. Mitch Szybkowski (Dandenong Stingrays) – 83

=8. Reuben Ginbey (East Perth) – 8314 seconds)

=8. Anthony Munkara (NT/West Adelaide) – 83

=8. Lachie Cowan (Tasmania) – 83

Agility

1. Darcy Jones (Swan Districts) – 7.702 seconds

2. Jaxon Binns (Dandenong Stingrays) – 8.182

3. Elijah Hewett (Swan Districts) – 8.217

4. Steely Green (South Fremantle) – 8.247

5. Edward Allan (Claremont) – 8.255

6. Luke Teal (Oakleigh Chargers) – 8.267

7. Toby McMullin (Sandringham Dragons) – 8.285

8. Jacob Konstanty (Gippsland Power) – 8.292

9. Harry Rowston (GWS Academy) – 8.325

10. Noah Long (Bendigo Pioneers) – 8.343

20m sprint

1. Edward Allan (Claremont) – 2.814 seconds

2. Toby McMullin (Sandringham Dragons) -2.880

3. Coby Burgiel (Gippsland Power) – 2.883

4. James Van Es (Greater Western Victoria Rebels) – 2.910

5. Darcy Jones (Swan Districts) – 2.912

6. Olli Hotton (Sandringham Dragons) – 2.924

7. Reuben Ginbey (East Perth) – 2.928

8. Cooper Vickery (Gippsland Power) – 2.928

9. Josh Weddle (Oakleigh Chargers) – 2.937

10. Lloyd Johnston (NT Thunder) – 2.951

2km time trial

=1. Ollie Hollands (Murray Bushrangers) – 5:54 minutes

=1. Jason Gillbee (Bendigo Pioneers) – 5:54

3. Jaxon Binns (Dandenong Stingrays) – 6:00

4. Josh Weddle (Oakleigh Chargers) – 6:03

5. Reuben Ginbey (East Perth) – 6:15

6. Jakob Ryan (Glenelg) – 6:16

7. Steely Green (South Fremantle) – 6:17

8. Will Dowling (North Adelaide) – 6:21

=9. Blake Drury (Oakleigh Chargers) – 6:25

=9. Seth Campbell (Tasmania Devils) – 6:25

=9. Mattaes Phillipou (Woodville West Torrens) – 6:25