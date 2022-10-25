Lachie Cowan looks on during the NAB League preliminary final between Tasmania and Dandenong at ETU Stadium on September 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Cowan didn't know what the Morrish Medal was.

When the Tasmania co-captain was brought in front of his teammates by coach Jeromey Webberley and told he had claimed the prestigious honour, which is essentially the Brownlow Medal equivalent for the NAB League, he was confused.

"I thought he was taking the piss out of me," Cowan told AFL.com.au.

Cowan, a tough and no-fuss rebounding defender who has increased his NAB AFL Draft stocks considerably throughout the year, had never heard of the award previously won by players like Dyson Heppell, Clayton Oliver and Hugh McCluggage.

"I didn't quite understand. But he told me about it and obviously it's an honour to win something like that. It's not something I was looking to win throughout the year, but to be able to win it was just amazing," Cowan continued.

Cowan tied for the Morrish Medal with Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Taj Campbell-Farrell, with the honour just recognition for a season in which the Tasmanian has surged into top-20 calculations.

The 188cm prospect is a run-and-gun rebounder, capable of getting involved in chains through his speed, but just as adept at breaking the lines courtesy of his penetrating left-foot kicking ability.

Champion Data notes he ranked 'elite' in this year's NAB League campaign for disposals (26.9 per game), marks (five per game), intercept marks (2.2 per game), intercept possessions (eight per game) and score involvements (5.3 per game).

He backed that up in the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships with the Allies, where he again ranked 'elite' for disposals (22.3 per game), metres gained (492m per game) and tackles (4.3 per game).

Lachie Cowan in action for the Allies against South Australia during the U18 championships at Thebarton Oval on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

What makes such numbers so impressive is the fact it was Cowan's first season playing as a rebounding defender, having been asked to make the move from midfield by former Tasmania coach Cameron Joyce before he left to lead Gold Coast's AFLW team.

Cowan also improved his leadership abilities, named co-captain of Tasmania's NAB League side alongside Sam Banks-Smith, where the quiet and reserved youngster took on an unfamiliar new position.

"I didn't do many of the pre-game speeches. I'm no good at that, I palmed them off to 'Banga' (Banks-Smith). But it was good being able to lead and for us to go so far," Cowan laughed.

"I'm getting a lot better with it now. I haven't had much of a choice – I've had to do it all year – but I probably lead more by action. Out on the field, I have no troubles talking. But the pressure of talking in front of big crowds, I don't really enjoy it."

Having only returned to full-time NAB League competition in 2019, Tasmania went on a remarkable run this season. It finished with an impressive 10-3 record, before losing a thrilling preliminary final by a solitary point against Dandenong.

Given the side finished 4-11 in its last full season, it was a noteworthy turnaround and a promising sign for the state's football future. It also left Cowan, who in many ways embodied the team's work ethic, with a sense of satisfaction.

"I'm very proud. It was such a good team this year. Not necessarily talent-wise, I don’t think we had that much talent compared to other years, but it was more about the team," Cowan said.

Lachie Cowan handballs during the NAB League clash between Tasmania and Bendigo at Ikon Park on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're a close-knit group and we're all good friends. I think that's why we went so far. It was great. Being able to put on the Tasmania jumper, you can't take that for granted. I feel like that was a big theme for us this year, the Tasmania brand.

"Tasmania's got a big history and it means a lot. Being able to put that jumper on every week, it's unreal. My family are from Tasmania and for Tasmanian football in general, everyone just loves playing it."

Cowan, who won't turn 18 until December, is ready for the step up to AFL level. It's something he's been dreaming about since first making his senior debut back home much earlier in his teenage years.

He first started playing for Devonport in the North West Football League (NWFL), winning a senior premiership with the club at just 16 years of age in 2021, before jumping to the Tasmanian State League (TSL) with North Launceston this season.

"I love playing against bigger bodies," Cowan said.

"You've got to be able to figure out different ways to beat them. Getting that experience coming into the NAB League, it was huge. Some of these other boys have just played school footy and NAB League all of the time.

"Coming from the NWFL last year, I got used to being able to take the hits and stuff like that, so I was pretty prepared. TSL was always just going to be that little bit faster, but I don't think the NWFL competition is too far off it to be honest."

Lachie Cowan in action during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at Margaret Court Arena on October 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Expected to continue climbing up scouting boards ahead of next month's draft, where he could ultimately be chosen on the first night, Cowan is thankful for a season in which everything has clicked.

"I never really expected anything to go like this," Cowan said.

"I just wanted to work hard and see how far I could get. Being from Tasmania, you get people talking about you and asking you questions. But you don't really know the answers to them. In that sense, you feel a bit of pressure.

"But now, everything is out of my hands and I've just got to let it take its course."