Lachlan Cowan in action for Tasmania in the 2022 NAB Boys League. Picture: AFL Photos

TASMANIAN utility Lachlan Cowan and Dandenong midfielder Taj Campbell-Farrell have shared this year's Morrish Medal as the NAB League Boys best and fairest winners.

Cowan follows St Kilda great Lenny Hayes (NSW/ACT Rams) and fellow Tasmanian Luke Shackleton as only the third player from a non-Victorian side to win the award.

The rebounding defender, who was also named in the Team of the Year, averaged 27 disposals, three tackles and five marks a game for the Devils, also spending time in the midfield.

Cowan was a standout for the Allies at the under-18 national championships and was a member of the AFL Academy.



Campbell-Farrell starred in 10 appearances for the Dandenong Stingrays, averaging 29 disposals and five tackles a game.

Taj Campbell-Farrell in action at the 2022 NAB League Boys testing day. Picture: AFL Photos

Cowan and Campbell-Farrell polled 18 votes to finish one ahead of Gippsland Power captain Bailey Humphrey.

They join a list of previous winners that includes Clayton Oliver (2015) and Hugh McCluggage (2016), who will square off in a semi-final at the MCG on Friday night, as well as St Kilda's Jack Higgins (2017).

Will Ashcroft, who has committed to Brisbane for next season under the father-son rule, finished in fourth place on 15 votes and was also named captain of the Team of the Year.

Tasmania will take on Dandenong (11am) and Gippsland will meet Sandringham Dragons (1.30pm) in Saturday's preliminary finals at Port Melbourne's ETO Stadium.

Top 10

1: Taj Campbell-Farrell (Dandenong Stingrays) – 18 votes

1: Lachlan Cowan (Tasmania Devils) – 18 votes

3: Bailey Humphrey (Gippsland Power) – 17 votes

4: Will Ashcroft (Sandringham Dragons) – 15 votes

5: Aaron Cadman (GWV Rebels) – 14 votes

6: Harley Reid (Bendigo Pioneers) – 12 votes

7: Massimo D’Ambrosio (Western Jets) – 10 votes

8: Harvey Gallagher (Bendigo Pioneers) – 9 votes

8: Olivier Northam (Geelong Falcons) – 9 votes

8: Nicholas Quigg (Murray Bushrangers) – 9 votes