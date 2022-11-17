Conor McKenna in action against North Melbourne in round six. Picture: AFL Photos

CONOR McKenna is set to return to the AFL with Brisbane after deciding on the Lions as his preferred new home.

The former Bomber met with Brisbane, Port Adelaide, St Kilda and Essendon last week while in Australia as he weighed up his club of choice.

The Irishman retired in 2020 after six seasons with the Bombers to return home, where he claimed a championship in the Gaelic competition.

However the talented defender/forward has been keen to get back to Australia and pursue a return to the AFL and resume his career.

Conor McKenna in action for Essendon against Gold Coast in round 11, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Brisbane has been long interested in the 26-year-old, having tried to lure him north while he was at the Bombers.



The club will be able to recruit him via the pre-season supplemental selection period.