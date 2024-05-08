Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates a goal during the R5 match between Western Bulldogs and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on April 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

A RAY of sunshine has hit Whitten Oval during a bleak week with the Western Bulldogs announcing Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension that will see him at the club until at least the end of 2026.

There had been speculation over the former No.1 Draft pick's future at the Dogs, especially with a forward line boasting talls Aaron Naughton, Rory Lobb and the emerging Sam Darcy.

Last week Essendon ruckman Sam Draper said he believed some out-of-contract players would leave the club.

Those comments, followed by the unexpected round-eight loss to Hawthorn, have heaped pressure on the Bulldogs and coach Luke Beveridge, but Ugle-Hagan's re-signing should lift the mood.

Learn More 05:16

"I'm really excited to be staying here," Ugle-Hagan said on Wednesday.



"The Western Bulldogs have looked after me since I was 15 years old with the Next Generation Academy. Ever since then, I have just fallen in love with the Club and it just feels like I'm at home.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"The boys make me feel like we're a big family … everyone has been amazing since I walked in the doors. The best thing about our job is that we get to go into work every day with our best mates and train and compete with them."

The Bulldogs matched Adelaide's bid on Ugle-Hagan at the start of the 2020 National Draft and handed him a debut in round 17, 2021.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan with parents Alice and Aaron during the NAB AFL Draft on December 9, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Since then he has played 51 senior games, including 39 in a row before missing rounds six and seven this year.

"We're really excited as a football club that Jamarra has re-signed," Bulldogs' General Manager of List and Recruiting Sam Power said.



"Having been a part of the Bulldogs since the age of 15, Jamarra has built a strong affiliation with the red, white and blue and is seen as a huge part of our future.



"His exciting attributes in the air and ability to impact games at such a young age are qualities that should excite our fans during the next stage of his career.



"Jamarra committing his next two years to the Club is a positive show of faith in what we’re continuing to build and the environment we’re creating."