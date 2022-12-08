Eric Hipwood celebrates a goal during Brisbane's semi-final against Melbourne on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has signed rangy forward Eric Hipwood to a monster new contract, extending his deal until the end of 2029.

Hipwood, 25, who still had one year to run on his previous contract, put pen to paper for an additional six years following a strong finals series for the Lions in 2022.

The 25-year-old kicked nine goals in three finals games to cap a strong comeback season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in 2021.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lions land opening blow after bringing the heat early Eric Hipwood snaps the first goal of the game thanks to some fierce Lions pressure

Hipwood, who has already spent seven seasons at the club that took him with pick No.14 in the 2015 NAB AFL Draft, said recommitting was an easy decision.

"I jumped at the opportunity to re-sign," Hipwood said.

"I have been here since the dark times, so to be able to experience some good times and hopefully some better times coming, it was a pretty easy decision.

"When you listen to some of my idols, in Nick Riewoldt and Jonathon Brown, and what they have spoken about post their careers and how proud they are to be a one-club player, that is something I have always aspired to be, if I had the opportunity."

7 season down ✍️ 7 more to go for Eric 🦁



Hippy's put pen to paper for another 6 years as a Lion ➡️ https://t.co/zZUICphO4i pic.twitter.com/I7I47NYHVG — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) December 8, 2022

Hipwood has kicked 188 goals in his 127 games in Brisbane colours and will start 2023 alongside Joe Daniher and Jack Gunston as the club's three tall targets.

INS AND OUTS Every club's full list changes ahead of 2023

General manager of football Danny Daly said Hipwood's signature was a significant moment for the club.

Eric Hipwood (right) celebrates a goal with Zac Bailey in Brisbane's semi-final match against Melbourne at the MCG on September 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Eric deserves this contract extension because he has been instrumental in helping the club get to where it is today,” Daly said.

"The way Eric performed during the finals … is really exciting for the club moving forward and no doubt it has our members and fans excited."

Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood in Brisbane's round 22 match against St Kilda in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hipwood's monster deal is the latest in a string of similar long-term contracts offered to guns nearing their free agency window.

BIG DEALS Why pre-agents have more power than ever

Gun pre-agents, including Charlie Curnow, Harry McKay, Callum Mills, Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca have all opted to sign long-term deals before they reach their out-of-contract year.