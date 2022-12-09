Darcy Moore after Collingwood's loss to Sydney in the 2022 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Darcy Moore is recovering at home after suffering a bone infection that required treatment in hospital.

The key defender isn't expected to return to training until January after suffering a bout of osteomyelitis.

Magpies football boss Graham Wright said the 26-year-old's health was the club's prime concern.

"Our main priority is Darcy's health and we will continue to support him as he recovers at home from the infection," Wright said.



"We are grateful that this was picked up early by medical staff and as such, we are not expecting any long-term issues."

Moore enjoyed one of his best seasons in 2022, playing 24 of Collingwood's 25 games as the Pies marched to a preliminary final berth in one of the most thrilling campaigns in memory. He was named the Magpies' player of the finals.

Moore is the second key Pie to be sidelined during the pre-season after powerful midfielder Jordan De Goey underwent shoulder surgery in December. He was expected to miss about a month and return to the track in January.