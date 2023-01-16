The Tigers scraped into the final eight last season and in 2023, they will be one of the most discussed teams when it comes to AFL Fantasy.

Before we dive into the new recruits and the other players to write down into your Fantasy Black Book, let's reflect on some standout performances from last season.

Nick Vlastuin (DEF, $798,000) had his best Fantasy season to date, averaging 90. On Draft Day, this would rank him inside the top 15 defenders available.

For the first time in his career, Toby Nankervis (RUC, $758,000) played the full 22 games, one of only six Tigers to do so. In the past, Nankervis has battled injuries but put that aside last year to average a very respectable 86.

>> See all the Richmond prices and positions by registering now for AFL Fantasy

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Lock them in

Exciting news fantasy fans... Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $846,000) has held his forward status and will slot straight into the Richmond midfield!

Taranto has been a Fantasy star over the past four seasons, averaging 104, but his role at Greater Western Sydney during that time was somewhat inconsistent.

Taranto only attended 44 per cent of the centre bounces last season, a number that should increase this year, alongside his average of 96.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Tim Taranto in action at Richmond training on December 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

Why would we want to track the pre-season of Richmond's most expensive player?

Well… it all comes down to where Jayden Short (MID, $867,000) is playing.

From round seven onwards last year, Short became a full-time midfielder for the Tigers, averaging 95. The thing is, Short is different to other players and actually scores better in defence, where he averaged 107 in his first six games last year.

If Taranto and Jacob Hopper push him back into defence, then maybe Short has some upside this season.

However, Fantasy track-watchers are already out and about and have seen Short training with the midfield group. Not what we want to hear, but let's keep watching.

FANTASY New positions for 2023 revealed, who's a must-have

Jayden Short in action during Richmond's clash with Geelong in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Due to several unfortunate factors in 2022, Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $677,000) had his lowest Fantasy output since debuting in 2010. He averaged 72 across eight games, well below the 81, 94, 97 and 93 in the previous years.

Martin has returned to pre-season training and even though he might spend more time forward this year, the supply from the midfield should be the best it has been in some time.

REVEALED Fantasy salary cap, top prices, bargain buys

Dustin Martin during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Selected at No.49 in the NAB AFL Draft, Kaleb Smith (DEF, $204,000) was the first player Richmond snapped up. Smith is damaging off half-back and averaged 71 in the WAFL Colts.

We can't expect big things straight away, but Smith does have a Fantasy potential and is a name to keep track of for the future.

Bigoa Nyuon (DEF, $200,000) was drafted in 2019 and debuted last season in round nine against Hawthorn when he scored 23. He continued to develop and hone his craft in the VFL last season, playing 17 games to average 59. Will the 197cm defender be called upon again?

Bigoa Nyuon competes with Hawthorn forward Mitch Lewis in a marking contest in round nine, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Draft sleeper

It wasn't that long ago that Hopper (MID, $716,000) was averaging 94 as a full-time midfielder for the Giants. He found a new team in the off-season and should join the likes of Trent Cotchin and Dion Prestia in their midfield brigade.

Due to a knee injury, Hopper only played seven games to average 66 and therefore sits outside the top 100 rank midfielders based on average. Bump him up your rankings!

Jacob Hopper at Richmond training in December, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Even though Shai Bolton (MID/FWD, $658,000) was Richmond's third most used midfielder last season, where will he fit now?

Bolton averaged 74 and attended 56 per cent of the centre bounces (behind Cotchin and Prestia) but with the inclusions of Hopper and Taranto, alongside a healthy Martin… where will he play now?

Shai Bolton celebrates a goal during Richmond's win over Essendon in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Player Position 2022 Average 2022 Games 2023 Price Jayden Short MID 97.9 22 $867,000 Tim Taranto MID/FWD 95.5 16 $846,000 Nick Vlastuin DEF 90.1 16 $798,000 Dion Prestia MID 89 18 $788,000 Toby Nankervis RUC 85.6 22 $758,000 Jacob Hopper MID 66.1 7 $716,000 Trent Cotchin MID 79.2 18 $701,000 Daniel Rioli DEF 78.4 22 $694,000 Dustin Martin MID/FWD 72.4 8 $677,000 Tom J. Lynch FWD 76.1 18 $674,000 Shai Bolton MID/FWD 74.3 22 $658,000 Jack Graham MID/FWD 74 20 $655,000 Liam Baker DEF/FWD 69.6 22 $616,000 Nathan Broad DEF 69.5 22 $615,000 Kamdyn McIntosh MID 67.8 20 $600,000 Marlion Pickett MID 64.7 18 $573,000 Jack Ross MID 62.5 13 $553,000 Jack Riewoldt FWD 62.3 20 $552,000 Noah Cumberland FWD 63 7 $508,000 Tyler Sonsie MID/FWD 62.7 6 $489,000 Noah Balta DEF/FWD 53.5 17 $474,000 Hugo Ralphsmith DEF 53 13 $469,000 Jason Castagna FWD 52.2 16 $462,000 Ivan Soldo RUC/FWD 48.5 13 $429,000 Dylan Grimes DEF 43.7 15 $387,000 Ben Miller DEF 43.2 10 $383,000 Thomson Dow MID 47 6 $366,000 Maurice Rioli FWD 40.9 14 $362,000 Josh Gibcus DEF 40.5 17 $359,000 Robbie Tarrant DEF 40.3 19 $357,000 Rhyan Mansell DEF 53 2 $357,000 Judson Clarke FWD 42.3 3 $296,000 Kaleb Smith DEF - - $204,000 Bigoa Nyuon DEF 23 1 $200,000 Jacob Bauer FWD - - $200,000 Mate Colina RUC/FWD - - $200,000 Sam Banks DEF/MID - - $200,000 Tom Brown DEF - - $200,000 Steely Green MID - - $200,000 Seth Campbell FWD - - $200,000 Tylar Young DEF - - $200,000 Samson Ryan RUC/FWD - - $200,000

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.