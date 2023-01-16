The Tigers scraped into the final eight last season and in 2023, they will be one of the most discussed teams when it comes to AFL Fantasy.

Before we dive into the new recruits and the other players to write down into your Fantasy Black Book, let's reflect on some standout performances from last season.

Nick Vlastuin (DEF, $798,000) had his best Fantasy season to date, averaging 90. On Draft Day, this would rank him inside the top 15 defenders available.

For the first time in his career, Toby Nankervis (RUC, $758,000) played the full 22 games, one of only six Tigers to do so. In the past, Nankervis has battled injuries but put that aside last year to average a very respectable 86.

Lock them in

Exciting news fantasy fans... Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $846,000) has held his forward status and will slot straight into the Richmond midfield!

Taranto has been a Fantasy star over the past four seasons, averaging 104, but his role at Greater Western Sydney during that time was somewhat inconsistent.

Taranto only attended 44 per cent of the centre bounces last season, a number that should increase this year, alongside his average of 96.

Tim Taranto in action at Richmond training on December 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Track their pre-season

Why would we want to track the pre-season of Richmond's most expensive player?

Well… it all comes down to where Jayden Short (MID, $867,000) is playing.

From round seven onwards last year, Short became a full-time midfielder for the Tigers, averaging 95. The thing is, Short is different to other players and actually scores better in defence, where he averaged 107 in his first six games last year.

If Taranto and Jacob Hopper push him back into defence, then maybe Short has some upside this season.

However, Fantasy track-watchers are already out and about and have seen Short training with the midfield group. Not what we want to hear, but let's keep watching.

Jayden Short in action during Richmond's clash with Geelong in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Due to several unfortunate factors in 2022, Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $677,000) had his lowest Fantasy output since debuting in 2010. He averaged 72 across eight games, well below the 81, 94, 97 and 93 in the previous years.

Martin has returned to pre-season training and even though he might spend more time forward this year, the supply from the midfield should be the best it has been in some time.

Dustin Martin during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bargain basement

Selected at No.49 in the NAB AFL Draft, Kaleb Smith (DEF, $204,000) was the first player Richmond snapped up. Smith is damaging off half-back and averaged 71 in the WAFL Colts.

We can't expect big things straight away, but Smith does have a Fantasy potential and is a name to keep track of for the future.

Bigoa Nyuon (DEF, $200,000) was drafted in 2019 and debuted last season in round nine against Hawthorn when he scored 23. He continued to develop and hone his craft in the VFL last season, playing 17 games to average 59. Will the 197cm defender be called upon again?

Bigoa Nyuon competes with Hawthorn forward Mitch Lewis in a marking contest in round nine, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Draft sleeper

It wasn't that long ago that Hopper (MID, $716,000) was averaging 94 as a full-time midfielder for the Giants. He found a new team in the off-season and should join the likes of Trent Cotchin and Dion Prestia in their midfield brigade.

Due to a knee injury, Hopper only played seven games to average 66 and therefore sits outside the top 100 rank midfielders based on average. Bump him up your rankings!

Jacob Hopper at Richmond training in December, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Even though Shai Bolton (MID/FWD, $658,000) was Richmond's third most used midfielder last season, where will he fit now?

Bolton averaged 74 and attended 56 per cent of the centre bounces (behind Cotchin and Prestia) but with the inclusions of Hopper and Taranto, alongside a healthy Martin… where will he play now?

Shai Bolton celebrates a goal during Richmond's win over Essendon in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Player

Position

2022 Average

2022 Games

2023 Price

Jayden Short

MID

97.9

22

$867,000

Tim Taranto

MID/FWD

95.5

16

$846,000

Nick Vlastuin

DEF

90.1

16

$798,000

Dion Prestia

MID

89

18

$788,000

Toby Nankervis

RUC

85.6

22

$758,000

Jacob Hopper

MID

66.1

7

$716,000

Trent Cotchin

MID

79.2

18

$701,000

Daniel Rioli

DEF

78.4

22

$694,000

Dustin Martin

MID/FWD

72.4

8

$677,000

Tom J. Lynch

FWD

76.1

18

$674,000

Shai Bolton

MID/FWD

74.3

22

$658,000

Jack Graham

MID/FWD

74

20

$655,000

Liam Baker

DEF/FWD

69.6

22

$616,000

Nathan Broad

DEF

69.5

22

$615,000

Kamdyn McIntosh

MID

67.8

20

$600,000

Marlion Pickett

MID

64.7

18

$573,000

Jack Ross

MID

62.5

13

$553,000

Jack Riewoldt

FWD

62.3

20

$552,000

Noah Cumberland

FWD

63

7

$508,000

Tyler Sonsie

MID/FWD

62.7

6

$489,000

Noah Balta

DEF/FWD

53.5

17

$474,000

Hugo Ralphsmith

DEF

53

13

$469,000

Jason Castagna

FWD

52.2

16

$462,000

Ivan Soldo

RUC/FWD

48.5

13

$429,000

Dylan Grimes

DEF

43.7

15

$387,000

Ben Miller

DEF

43.2

10

$383,000

Thomson Dow

MID

47

6

$366,000

Maurice Rioli

FWD

40.9

14

$362,000

Josh Gibcus

DEF

40.5

17

$359,000

Robbie Tarrant

DEF

40.3

19

$357,000

Rhyan Mansell

DEF

53

2

$357,000

Judson Clarke

FWD

42.3

3

$296,000

Kaleb Smith

DEF

-

-

$204,000

Bigoa Nyuon

DEF

23

1

$200,000

Jacob Bauer

FWD

-

-

$200,000

Mate Colina

RUC/FWD

-

-

$200,000

Sam Banks

DEF/MID

-

-

$200,000

Tom Brown

DEF

-

-

$200,000

Steely Green

MID

-

-

$200,000

Seth Campbell

FWD

-

-

$200,000

Tylar Young

DEF

-

-

$200,000

Samson Ryan

RUC/FWD

-

-

$200,000

