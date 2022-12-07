Josh Dunkley will wear the No.5 jumper at Brisbane after crossing from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Brisbane FC

CLUBS have submitted their lists for 2023 and the team at Fantasy HQ have got their hands on player position allocations from Champion Data.

The pre-season is underway!

Champion Data provides the official Fantasy game of the AFL with position allocations for all players (currently 782) based on last season. These consider where they line up during games. If a player appears in a position for more than 35 per cent of their game time, they will receive that allocation.

>> Pre-register for AFL Fantasy to get the latest info FIRST

Next season there are 149 players who will start the season as a dual-position player (DPP). This means that they have two positions where they have played more than 35 per cent of games. Fantasy coaches look for midfielders who are also available as forwards and midfielders. These DPPs often rank as the top-performing players of the year.

In total, 274 are available as defenders, 265 as midfielders, 71 as rucks and 322 can be picked as forwards.

Connor Rozee in action during Port Adelaide's clash with Fremantle in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Who are the best of the forwards?

Each season a number of top forwards will be named as MID-only players for the next year. The 2023 season is no different with just four of last year's top 10 averaging forward-eligible players retaining FWD status.

Josh Dunkley, Stephen Coniglio, Tim Taranto and Dylan Moore retain the all-important MID/FWD dual-position status.

New Lion Dunkley was 10 points better than any other player with FWD-status last season while Taranto is likely to be the second forward off the board when it comes to Fantasy Draft as his midfield time is set to increase at the Tigers.

Tim Taranto in action at Richmond training on December 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Some of the names that may challenge the top group are Port Adelaide pair Connor Rozee and Zak Butters. For many, Darcy Cameron holding his dual-position status is a win as he will take the responsibility as Collingwood's No. 1 ruck.

Veterans Dayne Zorko, Nat Fyfe and Ben Cunnington are available as FWDs. The trio could be targets in Fantasy Draft while first-round draftees Harry Sheezel, Mattaes Phillipou and Bailey Humphrey may be key cash cow candidates carrying FWD status.

Top 10 FWD-eligible players based on 2022 average

PLAYER CLUB POS 2022 AVG 2022 GAMES Josh Dunkley BRL MID/FWD 108.8 22 Stephen Coniglio GWS MID/FWD 98.4 21 Tim Taranto RIC MID/FWD 95.3 16 Dylan Moore HAW FWD 93.3 22 Isaac Heeney SYD FWD 88.9 22 Connor Rozee PTA MID/FWD 88.1 22 Zak Butters PTA MID/FWD 86.3 20 Isaac Smith GEE MID/FWD 84.7 21 Jade Gresham STK MID/FWD 83.8 18 Jed Anderson GCS MID/FWD 83.4 14

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

How have the defenders changed?

Defender rankings are similar to what we saw last season. Slipping out of the top 10 are George Hewett, Jayden Short and Jack Crisp, who are now MID-only.

After a season with ample time in defence, Mitch Duncan is now available as a DEF. He previously held MID/FWD-status.

Lachie Whitfield has been a regular option in Fantasy backlines, but he can only be selected as a midfielder in 2023.

Mitch Duncan in action in Geelong's round 21 match between Geelong and St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium on August 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Keep an eye on Andrew McGrath this pre-season as he has proven in the past that he is capable of mixing it with the top averaging defenders. The Bomber had DEF/MID dual-position status. Elliot Yeo is also back on the track after an injury interrupted season. He could be set for a return to some of his best form.

Top 10 DEF-eligible players based on 2022 average

PLAYER CLUB POS 2022 AVG 2022 GAMES Sam Docherty CAR DEF 110.3 22 Jack Sinclair STK DEF 102.9 22 Jordan Dawson ADE DEF 100.8 22 Angus Brayshaw MEL DEF 99.1 22 James Sicily HAW DEF 96.4 22 Tom Stewart GEE DEF 94.4 17 Shannon Hurn WCE DEF 93.5 19 Mitch Duncan GEE DEF 92.7 19 Dan Houston PTA DEF 92 21 Jake Lloyd SYD DEF 91.1 21

During the season, players who are allocated a single position can add a second if they qualify under the 35 per cent rule. These additions will occur before rounds five, 12 and 18.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.