CLUBS have submitted their lists for 2023 and the team at Fantasy HQ have got their hands on player position allocations from Champion Data.
The pre-season is underway!
Champion Data provides the official Fantasy game of the AFL with position allocations for all players (currently 782) based on last season. These consider where they line up during games. If a player appears in a position for more than 35 per cent of their game time, they will receive that allocation.
Next season there are 149 players who will start the season as a dual-position player (DPP). This means that they have two positions where they have played more than 35 per cent of games. Fantasy coaches look for midfielders who are also available as forwards and midfielders. These DPPs often rank as the top-performing players of the year.
In total, 274 are available as defenders, 265 as midfielders, 71 as rucks and 322 can be picked as forwards.
Who are the best of the forwards?
Each season a number of top forwards will be named as MID-only players for the next year. The 2023 season is no different with just four of last year's top 10 averaging forward-eligible players retaining FWD status.
Josh Dunkley, Stephen Coniglio, Tim Taranto and Dylan Moore retain the all-important MID/FWD dual-position status.
New Lion Dunkley was 10 points better than any other player with FWD-status last season while Taranto is likely to be the second forward off the board when it comes to Fantasy Draft as his midfield time is set to increase at the Tigers.
Some of the names that may challenge the top group are Port Adelaide pair Connor Rozee and Zak Butters. For many, Darcy Cameron holding his dual-position status is a win as he will take the responsibility as Collingwood's No. 1 ruck.
Veterans Dayne Zorko, Nat Fyfe and Ben Cunnington are available as FWDs. The trio could be targets in Fantasy Draft while first-round draftees Harry Sheezel, Mattaes Phillipou and Bailey Humphrey may be key cash cow candidates carrying FWD status.
Top 10 FWD-eligible players based on 2022 average
|
PLAYER
|
CLUB
|
POS
|
2022 AVG
|
2022 GAMES
|
Josh Dunkley
|
BRL
|
MID/FWD
|
108.8
|
22
|
Stephen Coniglio
|
GWS
|
MID/FWD
|
98.4
|
21
|
Tim Taranto
|
RIC
|
MID/FWD
|
95.3
|
16
|
Dylan Moore
|
HAW
|
FWD
|
93.3
|
22
|
Isaac Heeney
|
SYD
|
FWD
|
88.9
|
22
|
Connor Rozee
|
PTA
|
MID/FWD
|
88.1
|
22
|
Zak Butters
|
PTA
|
MID/FWD
|
86.3
|
20
|
Isaac Smith
|
GEE
|
MID/FWD
|
84.7
|
21
|
Jade Gresham
|
STK
|
MID/FWD
|
83.8
|
18
|
Jed Anderson
|
GCS
|
MID/FWD
|
83.4
|
14
How have the defenders changed?
Defender rankings are similar to what we saw last season. Slipping out of the top 10 are George Hewett, Jayden Short and Jack Crisp, who are now MID-only.
After a season with ample time in defence, Mitch Duncan is now available as a DEF. He previously held MID/FWD-status.
Lachie Whitfield has been a regular option in Fantasy backlines, but he can only be selected as a midfielder in 2023.
Keep an eye on Andrew McGrath this pre-season as he has proven in the past that he is capable of mixing it with the top averaging defenders. The Bomber had DEF/MID dual-position status. Elliot Yeo is also back on the track after an injury interrupted season. He could be set for a return to some of his best form.
Top 10 DEF-eligible players based on 2022 average
|
PLAYER
|
CLUB
|
POS
|
2022 AVG
|
2022 GAMES
|
Sam Docherty
|
CAR
|
DEF
|
110.3
|
22
|
Jack Sinclair
|
STK
|
DEF
|
102.9
|
22
|
Jordan Dawson
|
ADE
|
DEF
|
100.8
|
22
|
Angus Brayshaw
|
MEL
|
DEF
|
99.1
|
22
|
James Sicily
|
HAW
|
DEF
|
96.4
|
22
|
Tom Stewart
|
GEE
|
DEF
|
94.4
|
17
|
Shannon Hurn
|
WCE
|
DEF
|
93.5
|
19
|
Mitch Duncan
|
GEE
|
DEF
|
92.7
|
19
|
Dan Houston
|
PTA
|
DEF
|
92
|
21
|
Jake Lloyd
|
SYD
|
DEF
|
91.1
|
21
During the season, players who are allocated a single position can add a second if they qualify under the 35 per cent rule. These additions will occur before rounds five, 12 and 18.
