Robbie Chancellor looks on during a NAB League match between the Western Jets and Eastern Ranges at Avalon Airport Oval on July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has parted ways with development boss Robbie Chancellor, barely three months after appointing him to the role.

Chancellor was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a prohibited drug last week, pleading guilty to the charge. He will return to court for sentencing in March.

It followed his appointment as the Giants' head of development last October, with the highly regarded Chancellor linking up with new senior coach Adam Kingsley at the club after they had previously worked together at St Kilda.

FIXTURE ANALYSED Which club has the hardest draw in 2023?

Chancellor had spent the last two seasons coaching at the Western Jets in the NAB League, while he has also previously held roles at Hawthorn and Melbourne.

The Giants will now begin searching for Chancellor's replacement, having undertaken a complete overhaul of their coaching group upon the appointment of Kingsley at the end of last season.

Brett Montgomery was appointed backline coach, Ben Hart was made midfield coach, Jeremy Laidler was named forwards coach, while Wayne Cripps was signed as the club's new VFL coach.