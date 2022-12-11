THE FIXTURE for the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is here.

Check out all you need to know about your team's schedule, including who they play twice, when their bye is, and a rough guide to just how difficult 2023 might be on paper.

* The degree of difficulty is calculated by adding the 2022 ladder positions of the teams a club plays twice. A low total score means a club has a tougher fixture; a high total score means an easier fixture.

Play twice: Brisbane, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Port Adelaide, West Coast

First four: Greater Western Sydney (A), Richmond (H), Port Adelaide (A), Fremantle (H)

Last three: Brisbane (A), Sydney (H), West Coast (A)

Bye: Round 14

Degree of difficulty: 63 (equal 12th hardest)

What the club says: "To play four games in a row at our home ground early in the season is a great opportunity for our members and fans to see the team's progress up close. In that stretch we welcome big Victorian teams Richmond and Carlton, followed by Collingwood soon after, and we know those games are always popular. We relish the chance to play on the MCG, so to have two games there in Melbourne is a good result, and we look forward to playing in front of our interstate members and fans across the country." – CEO Tim Silvers

Play twice: Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle, Gold Coast, Melbourne, St Kilda

First four: Port Adelaide (A), Melbourne (H), Western Bulldogs (A), Collingwood (H)

Last three: Adelaide (H), Collingwood (A), St Kilda (H)

Bye: Round 12

Degree of difficulty: 50 (fifth hardest)

What the club says:

Play twice: Collingwood, Greater Western Sydney, Gold Coast, Melbourne, St Kilda, West Coast

First four: Richmond (A), Geelong (H), Greater Western Sydney (A), North Melbourne (A)

Last three: Melbourne (H), Gold Coast (A), Greater Western Sydney (H)

Bye: Round 15

Degree of difficulty: 63 (equal 12th hardest)

What the club says: "Having had the highest home crowd attendance in the competition last season, which the AFL have recognised, this is reflected in our fixture, with our club in a high number of primetime games during the first half of the season. Carlton people turn up in big numbers for their team, the atmosphere that generates is electric and there is no better place to be than the MCG or Marvel when our home crowd is in full voice." – CEO Brian Cook

No.1 for home attendance in 2022.

Seven of our first dozen under Thursday or Friday night lights in 2023.



Play twice: Adelaide, Brisbane, Carlton, Essendon, Geelong, Port Adelaide

First four: Geelong (A), Port Adelaide (H), Richmond (H), Brisbane (A)

Last three: Geelong (H), Brisbane (H), Essendon (A)

Bye: Round 14

Degree of difficulty: 54 (equal eighth hardest)

What the club says: "We look forward to the 2023 AFL season and seeing Collingwood members and supporters fill stadiums across the country. With our first three games scheduled at the MCG, we're excited to launch our campaign in front of our passionate Magpie Army. As a club, we thrive on the marquee games we take part in and playing in primetime slots." – interim CEO Graham Wright

For those more cultured.



Play twice: Collingwood, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide, West Coast

First four: Hawthorn (A), Gold Coast (H), St Kilda (A), Greater Western Sydney (H)

Last three: North Melbourne (A), Greater Western Sydney (A), Collingwood (H)

Bye: Round 14

Degree of difficulty: 66 (16th hardest)

What the club says: "From our opening clash with the Hawks, to our traditional blockbusters in Anzac Day and Dreamtime, there will be lots of big moments in 2023 for Essendon members and supporters. With 11 home games, split between Marvel and the MCG, we can't wait to see our Victorian-based members come out to support as we begin this new chapter of the Essendon Football Club." – president Dave Barham

Play twice: Brisbane, Geelong, Hawthorn, Sydney, West Coast, Western Bulldogs

First four: St Kilda (A), North Melbourne (H), West Coast (H), Adelaide (A)

Last three: West Coast (A), Port Adelaide (H), Hawthorn (A)

Bye: Round 12

Degree of difficulty: 45 (equal hardest)

What the club says: "Our 2023 fixture will give our members and supporters plenty of reasons to be excited for next season. We have at least four opportunities to showcase Optus Stadium at night, and it's incredibly exciting for the club to play our Len Hall Tribute Game in front of a national audience on a Friday. We understand how much the Saturday evening timeslot suits our members who are involved in community sport or from the regions, so it's a great result to have four games in either the twilight or night timeslot on a Saturday." – CEO Simon Garlick

Play twice: Collingwood, Essendon, Fremantle, Port Adelaide, Sydney, Western Bulldogs

First four: Collingwood (H), Carlton (A), Gold Coast (A), Hawthorn (H)

Last three: Collingwood (A), St Kilda (A), Western Bulldogs (H)

Bye: Round 13

Degree of difficulty: 45 (equal hardest)

What the club says: "We are thrilled to start the season with a bang, our home fixture starts in a big way with two games the MCG in round one and round four before we take on the Swans, our Grand Final opponents, in a round six Saturday night blockbuster where we will unfurl the premiership flag in what will be the first of nine home games at GMHBA Stadium. The start of the season is a great result for our Melbourne-based members and fans in particular, with five big MCG clashes in the first nine rounds and eight matches in Melbourne in total." – CEO Steve Hocking

Play twice: Adelaide, Brisbane, Carlton, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Sydney

First four: Sydney (H), Essendon (A), Geelong (H), St Kilda (A)

Last three: Sydney (A), Carlton (H), North Melbourne (A)

Bye: Round 13

Degree of difficulty: 57 (10th hardest)

What the club says: "As we enter a phase of pushing to contend and win, there's no better challenge to start our season than against last year's grand finalists. To be playing at home four times in the first eight rounds is fantastic for our members and supporters and a wonderful way to open 2023 as we look to complement an exciting brand of football with fun-filled, family-friendly matchday experiences at Metricon Stadium." – CEO Mark Evans

👀



Play twice: Adelaide, Carlton, Essendon, Hawthorn, Sydney, Western Bulldogs

First four: Adelaide (H), West Coast (A), Carlton (H), Essendon (A)

Last three: Port Adelaide (A), Essendon (H), Carlton (A)

Bye: Round 15

Degree of difficulty: 61 (11th hardest)

What the club says:

Play twice: Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne, North Melbourne, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs

First four: Essendon (H), Sydney (A), North Melbourne (H), Geelong (A)

Last three: Western Bulldogs (H), Melbourne (A), Fremantle (H)

Bye: Round 14

Degree of difficulty: 63 (equal 12th hardest)

What the club says: "Our year kicks off with a bang with our round one home game match-up against Essendon at the MCG. With three more blockbuster home games at the MCG to follow after that, we think this is a great fixture for our loyal members. We're also pleased to be headed back to Launceston for our four games at UTAS Stadium next year, headlined by our Anzac Round game against the Crows." – chief commercial officer Ashley Klein

There's a fair bit to like about our 2023 fixture. 👌



Play twice: Brisbane, Carlton, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Richmond, Sydney

First four: Western Bulldogs (H), Brisbane (A), Sydney (H), West Coast (A)

Last three: Carlton (A), Hawthorn (H), Sydney (A)

Bye: Round 14

Degree of difficulty: 53 (equal sixth hardest)

What the club says: "This is a very good fixture for all Dees fans. We pushed very hard for a strong MCG fixture and to end up with 13 games at the MCG, including all 10 of our home games, is great for our supporters. The fixture has delivered a strong schedule of blockbuster games that we will host against the Bulldogs, Sydney Swans, Richmond, Carlton, Collingwood and Hawthorn, including Anzac Eve and King's Birthday." – CEO Gary Pert

Our 2023 fixture has officially dropped + includes 13 games at the 'G. 🤩



Check out the full schedule. 👇



Play twice: Essendon, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, Melbourne, St Kilda, West Coast

First four: West Coast (H), Fremantle (A), Hawthorn (A), Carlton (H)

Last three: Essendon (H), Richmond (A), Gold Coast (H)

Bye: Round 15

Degree of difficulty: 72 (18th hardest)

What the club says: "This is a great fixture from both a football and fan perspective. Our year gets off to an exciting start with Alastair Clarkson's first game as senior coach in front of our fans at Marvel Stadium. We have a mix of great opponents at our Melbourne home venue across the year and two big games against successful clubs at the MCG in Melbourne and Richmond. The array of opponents at our Melbourne home games is a commercially positive result for our club." – acting CEO Chris Simmonds

"We've got the boards in front of us... we might as well." 🎲



Stevo and Souv play Guess Who.



Play twice: Adelaide, Collingwood, Essendon, Geelong, Richmond, Western Bulldogs

First four: Brisbane (H), Collingwood (A), Adelaide (H), Sydney (A)

Last three: Greater Western Sydney (H), Fremantle (A), Richmond (H)

Bye: Round 15

Degree of difficulty: 48 (fourth hardest)

What the club says: "Our first three home games provide exciting match-ups against quality sides in Saturday timeslots that are preferred by our members and supporters. We again have the honour of hosting Anzac Round which is always a privilege we never take for granted." – CEO Matthew Richardson

Your family PC x @nba_paint 🎨



Play twice: Melbourne, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Sydney, West Coast, Western Bulldogs

First four: Carlton (H), Adelaide (A), Collingwood (A), Western Bulldogs (H)

Last three: St Kilda (A), North Melbourne (H), Port Adelaide (A)

Bye: Round 15

Degree of difficulty: 53 (equal sixth hardest)

What the club says:

Play twice: Brisbane, Carlton, Gold Coast, Hawthorn, North Melbourne, Richmond

First four: Fremantle (H), Western Bulldogs (A), Essendon (H), Gold Coast (H)

Last three: Richmond (H), Geelong (H), Brisbane (A)

Bye: Round 12

Degree of difficulty: 63 (equal 12th hardest)

What the club says: "It's great to have the fixture confirmed so we can start our planning, both on and off the field. Having seven of our first eight games in Melbourne is a great way to start the year and something we'll be hoping to capitalise on." – CEO Simon Lethlean

Play twice: Fremantle, Geelong, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne, Richmond

First four: Gold Coast (A), Hawthorn (H), Melbourne (A), Port Adelaide (H)

Last three: Gold Coast (H), Adelaide (A), Melbourne (H)

Bye: Round 12

Degree of difficulty: 47 (third hardest)

What the club says:

We will kick off the season with an away game against the Gold Coast Suns, before returning to the SCG for our first home game, a Sunday afternoon clash with Hawthorn.



Play twice: Adelaide, Carlton, Essendon, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Richmond

First four: North Melbourne (A), Greater Western Sydney (H), Fremantle (A), Melbourne (H)

Last three: Fremantle (H), Western Bulldogs (A), Adelaide (H)

Bye: Round 14

Degree of difficulty: 69 (17th hardest)

What the club says:

Play twice: Fremantle, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, Richmond

First four: Melbourne (A), St Kilda (H), Brisbane (H), Richmond (A)

Last three: Hawthorn (A), West Coast (H), Geelong (A)

Bye: Round 15

Degree of difficulty: 54 (equal eighth hardest)

What the club says: "We're really looking forward to connecting with our Victorian-based members early on in the season, playing our first four games in Melbourne. The club's fixture has a nice balance of football and commercial outcomes, with nine games on free-to-air in the known rounds, with seven of those on Saturday nights. The club is very disappointed that we won't feature in the Good Friday game in 2023, a fixture our entire club has taken great pride in bringing to life, particularly through the strong relationships we've built with the Royal Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House. Good Friday is a game we request to take part in every season, and we will continue to push for our involvement into the future. We think it's fair and reasonable that each year our fans get to experience a consistent annual blockbuster clash, like many other clubs' fans do." – CEO Ameet Bains