THE COUNTDOWN is on.

The fixture for the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership season was released on Saturday with plenty of matches to look forward to.

With new coaches, old rivalries and players switching clubs since the 2022 campaign ended, there are some huge fixtures to come next year.

We take a look at the 21 must-watch games of 2023.

Carlton v Richmond in the season-opener

Could the Blues do it again? The Michael Voss era kicked off with a bang last season when Carlton managed to get the chocolates against Richmond in their opening-round fixture – the first time the Blues had claimed a round one win over the Tigers since 2012. Next season's round one bout will see the Tigers’ boom recruits – Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto – unveiled, with the former GWS duo's arrival adding extra intrigue to the season-opener.

Sam Docherty celebrates a goal during the R1 clash between Carlton and Richmond at the MCG on March 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dons' new era begins against old enemy

A new era for the Bombers under Brad Scott begins with a blockbuster clash against arch rival Hawthorn in the opening round. Former North Melbourne coach Scott was appointed in September, replacing Ben Rutten, and his side has a big chance to make a winning start to 2023. This year's clash between the rivals was a memorable one as Peter Wright's six-goal haul inspired a comeback win for the Bombers.

Brad Scott on his first day as Essendon coach on September 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Ross-town rivals

It was back to the future for St Kilda after it appointed Ross Lyon for his second senior coaching stint at the club, but there will also be an element of déjà vu for Fremantle come round one. Lyon coached Fremantle between 2012 and 2019, and several of his former charges will face off against their former coach when the Saints and Dockers meet in the opening round. While the acrimonious ending to St Kilda's last Lyon era seemingly water under the bridge, Lyon's sacking from Fremantle is fresher in memory, and will surely spark a fiery contest.

Ross Lyon after his official unveiling as St Kilda coach on October 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Dogs and Lions take off-season jostling on field

The two clubs at the centre of the most prolonged move of the trade period, that of Josh Dunkley from the Western Bulldogs to Brisbane, will face off at Marvel Stadium in round three. After Dogs coach Luke Beveridge said the Lions would have to "pony up" in order for Dunkley's requested move north to be completed, the midfielder had to wait until the final minutes of deadline day, which resulted in his manager Liam Pickering taking a swipe at the Dogs for the delay. The off-season back-and-forth between the two clubs continued on draft night when the Dogs forced the Lions to match a bid on father-son Jaspa Fletcher at pick No.12, with the bid coming earlier than most clubs expected. Whether any of the off-field tension spills onto the field will be answered in primetime on Thursday, March 30.

Josh Dunkley will wear the No.5 jumper at Brisbane after crossing from the Western Bulldogs. Picture: Brisbane FC

Clarko coaches against Hawthorn for the first time

Having led Hawthorn to four premierships in his 17 seasons at the helm, Alastair Clarkson is a revered figure at Waverley Park. But all that love and adulation will be tossed aside in round three when he takes the reins of North Melbourne for the first time against his former club. And just to add even more spice to the clash, we could potentially see ex-Hawks Liam Shiels and Daniel Howe face off against their old mates.

Alastair Clarkson at North Melbourne training at Arden Street Oval on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Showdown an annual delight

An annual highlight of the AFL calendar, Adelaide and Port Adelaide will face off against each other in the Showdown LIII in round three. With Port winning five of the past six Showdowns, the Crows will be keen to get one back on their crosstown rivals. The ledger is remarkably even, with Port Adelaide winning two more Showdowns than Adelaide across 52 meetings. An Adelaide win would bring it just one win short of parity. With both teams failing to make finals in 2022, there's plenty to play for as both sides eye a surge up the ladder in 2023.

Travis Boak is challenged by Riley Thilthorpe during the R23 clash between Port Adelaide and Adelaide on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Derby

Even with West Coast in rebuild mode and Fremantle pushing to make 2023 its first premiership season, the Western Derby always delivers fireworks. After the Eagles won the clash 11 straight times, the past three have gone the way of the Dockers, with the round 22 clash seeing 12 players fined for engaging in melees in a fiery contest. In the final game of round three, the pressure will be on a Freo side aiming to improve on winning a final in 2022.

Liam Ryan and Luke Ryan wrestle during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

A new-look Good Friday

North Melbourne will take on a new opponent in its annual Good Friday clash following consecutive drubbings at the hands of the Western Bulldogs. With Carlton determined to march up the ladder in 2023 following a disappointing end to 2022, and a new-look Kangaroos with Alastair Clarkson at the helm, the Good Friday match has the potential to be a must-watch match. Twins Harry (Carlton) and Ben (North Melbourne) McKay could also play against each other for the first time in seven seasons.

North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs players run through the banner ahead of the Good Friday clash on April 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Hawthorn on Easter Monday

How an upstart young Hawthorn team will fare against reigning premier Geelong in round four is anyone's guess, but one thing's for certain - there's bound to be some fireworks. We all know the history between these two sides, with eight of their past 10 clashes being decided by four goals or less. The Hawks famously won this year's Easter Monday bout before the Cats eventually cruised to the flag, but can they repeat the dose in 2023?

The Grand Final rematch

This one always has an extra bit of feeling and it will be especially so in 2023 as Sydney looks to respond to its devastating loss on Grand Final day. After months digesting the hurt of the 81-point thumping, the Swans will have to wait until round six for a chance to prove their MCG nightmare was an aberration, albeit a costly one. And with both the Swans and Cats expected to contend for the flag again in 2023, getting one over a top-four rival adds even more spice to this contest.

Traditional Anzac Day blockbuster

Always one of the biggest days of the season, Collingwood and Essendon played out two enthralling contests in 2022. The Pies overcame a final-quarter deficit to win on Anzac Day as Jack Ginnivan booted five goals, while the round 19 encounter will forever be remembered after Jamie Elliott's incredible match-winning goal after the siren from the boundary line. Collingwood has won nine of the past 12 Anzac Day clashes, giving the Bombers added incentive.

The Sydney Derby

Always a clash with plenty of spice, the fact these two teams are expected to finish at opposite ends of the ladder in 2023 will make no difference when they meet in round seven at the SCG. Sydney won both derbies last year after GWS edged out its rivals by a single point in the 2021 elimination final, but the events of draft night could add a bit extra to this clash. Sydney's bid on Giants Academy prospect Harry Rowston at No.16, much earlier than most expected, saw GWS use its pick 17 on the midfielder, a selection they would have liked to use on another player with the view of picking up Rowston later in the draft. Regardless of the off-field back-and-forth, the rivalry between these two clubs is very real.

Isaac Cumming is tackled by Errol Gulden during the R20 clash between GWS and Sydney at the SCG on July 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Horne-Francis v North Melbourne

After the most publicised departure of the off-season, former No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis will come face-to-face with his ex-teammates in round nine at Blundstone Arena in Hobart. Having returned to his home state just a year into his time at North, the 19-year-old can expect a hostile reception from the Kangaroos and their Tassie supporters, particularly livewire Cam Zurhaar, who has made some not-so-subtle references to Horne-Francis on social media in the months since his controversial exit.

Jason Horne-Francis poses at Alberton Oval after joining Port Adelaide from North Melbourne. Picture: @PAFC Twitter

QSmash no more?

The twice-annual battles between Gold Coast and Brisbane have become the most one-sided crosstown rivalry in the comp, with the Lions winning 10 of the past 11 QClashes, including the past eight in a row. Stuart Dew's side will be desperate to even up the ledger, if only marginally, but that task will be made all the more difficult with the first crosstown clash to be held at the Gabba in round 10.

Harris Andrews fires off a handball during the R19 clash between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Dreamtime at the 'G

The annual Dreamtime at the 'G match will again be one of the highlights of Sir Doug Nicholls Round. Richmond has dominated Essendon in the annual clash, winning the past eight editions, while the Tigers have also won the previous 13 meetings between the clubs. The Bombers have a point to prove under a new coach – and after a tumultuous off-season – while Richmond is chasing another flag.

Carlton v Collingwood – revenge for Blues?

Last season's round 23 clash between the two League heavyweights was one that won't be forgotten – especially if you're a Carlton fan. Not only did Collingwood storm home and kick the last five goals of the match to win by a solitary point, but the loss denied Carlton a long-awaited finals spot in the most dramatic fashion imaginable. The Blues will get their chance at redemption when they face the Pies in a massive round 10, as they continue their quest to taste September action for the first time since 2013.

Luke Jackson against his premiership teammates

It was one of the biggest moves of this year's trade period, and while Luke Jackson seemingly left the Dees on good terms, there's bound to be some fireworks when he comes up against his old premiership teammates in round 11 at the MCG. All eyes will locked on the ruck battle where not only will Max Gawn come up against with his former protégé, but arguably the competition's two best two-headed ruck combos – Freo's Sean Darcy and Jackson, and the Dees' Gawn and Brodie Grundy – will lock horns.

Fremantle recruit Luke Jackson chats to Sean Darcy during a training session on December 5, 2022. Picture: Fremantle FC

Will Suns or Rankine be left crowing?

The Suns spent large parts of 2022 confident that mercurial young forward Izak Rankine was likely to remain on the Gold Coast, only to be blown away by a compelling offer from an Adelaide side seeking to add some flair to its rebuild. The Suns are sure to play it down publicly, but Touk Miller and co. will no doubt delight in the opportunity in round 12 to show Rankine what he's missing with his former teammates in Queensland.

Izak Rankine shows off the Adelaide colours after crossing from Gold Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Taranto and Hopper face the old foe

Richmond landed itself two of GWS's top-shelf players in the off-season, and it's set to be a fascinating encounter with Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto are pitted against their former teammates in round 12. While the Giants weren't overly active themselves in the trade period, they did bring in a bevy of talent in this year's NAB AFL Draft to offset their star departures. It's just another chapter in the coloured, albeit short, history of these two sides, which includes Richmond's 2019 Grand Final mauling of the Giants.

Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper with their new Richmond guernseys. Picture: Richmond FC

Old rivals, new timeslot

While Melbourne and Collingwood will meet in their annual King's Birthday match, there is a blockbuster clash between old rivals Essendon and Carlton the night before, with the first bounce at the MCG to be at 7.15pm AEST. The new timeslot for the fierce rivals should draw a big crowd, particularly if the Bombers and Blues have made good starts to the season ahead of the meeting in round 13.

Sam Draper is tackled by Tom De Koning during Essendon's clash against Carlton in round 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bro-dee's blockbuster return

'King's Birthday' is going to take some getting used to for Melbourne and Collingwood fans for their annual June holiday Monday blockbuster, but former Magpie Brodie Grundy should be thoroughly used to his new colours when he suits up against his old mates in round 13. Grundy's first match against the team that signed him to a seven-year deal, only to move him on two years later to a premiership rival, will add an extra layer of heat as the Demons seek their first win over the Pies in Melbourne since 2017.