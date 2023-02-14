THERE is a saying in AFL Fantasy … "Big things come in big packages" and some rucks in 2023 certainly have big things to offer.

This year is very unique in the ruck department. So many rucks have question marks hanging over their heads and selecting the rights ones in Classic could make or break your season. The same goes in Draft. Going too early with a ruckman on your Draft Day might end your season before it begins.

The popular

Tim English (RUC, $901,000)

A breakout season saw English improve his average by 22 points to join Max Gawn as the only two rucks last season to average over 100. From his 15 games, he had 10 scores over 100 which included a 132 and 138. English is destined to be one of the top two rucks this year and 28 per cent are locking him in from the start hoping he can pick up where he left off.

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $808,000)

It's no secret… when Marshall is St Kilda's solo ruck, he is a Fantasy beast. In 2022, Marshall rucked solo in eight games at an average of 118, which included a massive 163. However, when he had a partner in crime, he averaged 81. Paddy Ryder has retired and now the only one we need to keep an eye on is Tom Campbell, who is currently injured. That is why Marshall is easily the most selected ruckman so far this year with 37 per cent of coaches on board.

Rowan Marshall marks for St Kilda against Hawthorn in R20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Darcy Cameron (RUC/FWD, $725,000)

Brodie Grundy played six games last year and in round seven, Cameron was handed the reins. As Collingwood's No.1 ruck, he dominated and rose to the challenge and averaged 102 in the next 11 games. The big man tired towards the end of the season, averaging 76 in his last six games. With Grundy out the door, Cameron is all but certain to improve on his average of 82 but the only concern is Mason Cox and how much of a supporting role he plays.

The durable

Jarrod Witts (RUC, $801,000)

Witts was one of four ruckmen who played all 22 games last season, which came as a surprise. Coming off a serious injury, Witts was one of the picks of the season, averaging 90 after being priced at just 68. In Classic, he's top dollar and as he ranks around six to eight in Draft, he is one you can wait on during your Draft Day.

Nic Naitanui and Jarrod Witts battle in the ruck during the R20 clash between West Coast and Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby Nankervis (RUC, $758,000)

For the first time ever, Nankervis played out a full season and delivered what he has in the past – a solid 85+ average. This is what you expect from the 29-year-old, who attended 70 per cent of Richmond's CBAs last year, only supported by Ivan Soldo and occasionally Noah Balta.

Todd Goldstein (RUC, $634,000)

Another name I bet you didn't expect on this list, but yes… Goldy played all 22 games last season. The veteran is entering his 16th season and over the last five years, his average has been steadily decreasing. Last season he averaged 72, the lowest output by the big man since 2010.

Cash cows

Lloyd Meek (RUC, $473,000)

Meek currently sits on the ground for eight per cent of coaches who are hoping he can take the No.1 ruck role at the Hawks ahead of Ned Reeves and Max Lynch. Meek has 15 games under his belt playing with the Dockers, six of them last year at an average of 61. Keep an eye on him this pre-season to see if he can take the No.1 role, but don't hold your breath.

Samson Ryan (RUC, $200,000)

Since being drafted in 2020, Ryan’s development surprised the Tigers and they rewarded him a game last season in round 15. Now… things didn't go to plan for Ryan, who played 55 per cent of the game, didn't get a possession and scored -2. The fact that the Tigers gave him a game is what 23 per cent of Fantasy coaches are hanging onto.

Samson Ryan in action during Richmond's VFL clash with Essendon in round nine, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Edwards (RUC/FWD, $200,000)

Sitting in 20 per cent of teams, Fantasy coaches are hoping that Edwards will debut this season after playing 15 games in the VFL last year. Goldstein partnered with Tristan Xerri in 2022 to share the ruck duties at nearly a 50/50 split. Goldstein is turning 35 this year and the Kangaroos are surely looking towards the future.

Max Heath (RUC/FWD, $200,000)

Crisis creates opportunity and at St Kilda right now… there is plenty of opportunity. Heath stands at 204cm and is 20 years of age. He was originally recruited at pick No.7 in the 2021 NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft. He played 15 games in the VFL last season where he kicked 11 goals and currently has six per cent of coaches hoping he is what St Kilda needs.

Also monitor this pre-season: West Coast's Jack Williams (RUC/FWD, $200,000) who played one game last year (and scored 1pt) and Gold Coast's Ned Moyle (RUC, $200,000) who appears to be Witts' only back-up.

Gawn and Grundy

As we know, during the off-season, Brodie Grundy (RUC, $830,000) made his way to Melbourne and will join Max Gawn (RUC, $914,000). In Fantasy terms… this is not good news.

Both have been outstanding Fantasy players in the past, but in 2023, they must be avoided. Traditionally, rucks don't score well when two of them are playing on the same team.

Although you would expect Gawn to play more forward and even float across half-back like he has done before, the scoring output of this role carries a lot of uncertainty.

Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn battle in the ruck in the R21 game between Collingwood and Melbourne on August 10, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

In Classic, we need to watch and wait. Let's see what they can produce together. However, on Draft Day, they still need to be selected… but where do they go? Although many have them ranked as the third and fourth best rucks, they still should be there in round three or four.

Calvin's current Classic rucks

Good old predictable Calvin… Yes, I currently have the two most popular rucks locked in as my two starting options. As I have outlined above, I have English and Marshall tagged as the No.1 and No.2 rucks in the games this year and both could have potential upside. I have toyed with the combination of Rowan Marshall and Scott Lycett which would save $279k, but at the end of the day, following the crowd isn't always a bad thing. Sometimes getting pretty is what can get you unstuck.

Top 15 Draft rankings

On Draft Day, I doubt you will see a ruckman go in the first round. It's a position you can certainly sit back on, relax… and watch it all unfold. The key here is… don't panic. In the past we have had "ruck runs" and Fantasy coaches have lost their minds.

Don't be that person this year as we have up to 10 big men who are more than capable of averaging 90+. Although Scott Lycett (RUC, $622,000) has never averaged 90 before, he has hit the 85 mark in recent years, along with the likes of Nic Naitanui and Toby Nankervis. After being injured last year and only averaging 72, Lycett is back training the house down and a name you can certainly bump up your rankings.

Based on last year's average, Essendon's No.1 ruckman Sam Draper (RUC, $524,000) sits at No.29 on the list. If you think he can have a breakout season… then he is another player that needs to be adjusted.

Rank Player Club Position 2022 AVG 2022 GMS 1 Rowan Marshall STK RUC 91.3 21 2 Tim English WBD RUC 101.8 15 3 Brodie Grundy MEL RUC 93.3 6 4 Max Gawn MEL RUC 103.2 20 5 Reilly O'Brien ADE RUC 93.2 20 6 Darcy Cameron COL RUC/FWD 81.9 21 7 Jarrod Witts GCS RUC 90.5 22 8 Mark Blicavs GEE MID/RUC 90.2 21 9 Sean Darcy FRE RUC 85.8 19 10 Toby Nankervis RIC RUC 85.7 22 11 Scott Lycett PTA RUC 72.2 4 12 Oscar McInerney BRL RUC 78.4 20 13 Braydon Preuss GWS RUC 85.6 10 14 Nic Naitanui WCE RUC 71 8 15 Luke Jackson FRE RUC/FWD 71.2 20

