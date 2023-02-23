NORTH Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson has apologised for how he spoke to a female journalist after an incident at an Arden Street Oval training session.

Clarkson says he has "great regret" about the February 1 incident, which happened at the club's headquarters on the day news broke about allegations against player Tarryn Thomas.

The four-time premiership coach said in a statement he had apologised in person to the Nine Network TV reporter the same day as the incident and she had accepted it.

"There was a significant media pack at the club that day who were actively targeting players, staff and coaches throughout the session and my reaction was to protect our players and staff," he said in the statement provided to SEN.

Alastair Clarkson at North Melbourne training at Arden Street Oval on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

“To my great regret, I overreacted to the Nine News reporter and made one comment to her along the lines of 'your time will come'.

"That comment was in reference to facing intense scrutiny when you’re in the public eye and how challenging that can be.

“When I was made aware of the impact of my comment, I sought to apologise immediately to the reporter not realising how my words could have been perceived."

Nine news director Hugh Nailon said the young reporter had felt "threatened" by her interaction with Clarkson.

"We accept robust exchanges are part of the media landscape, particularly in the footy world, but this crossed a line. A young female reporter should not be threatened or made to feel uncomfortable while doing her job," Nailon said in a statement.

"We stand by our reporter, and her reporting on the day.

"We acknowledge Alastair Clarkson’s remorse. We also appreciate the seriousness, swiftness and professionalism with which North Melbourne has dealt with the matter."

The Kangaroos will have their first hitout under Clarkson in an unofficial match simulation clash at Arden Street against Richmond from 10am AEDT on Friday, February 24.