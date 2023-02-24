THE EFFORTS of fit-again West Coast veterans Elliot Yeo and Dom Sheed, along with the return of Oscar Allen from a year on the sidelines, will have Eagles coach Adam Simpson just as chuffed as the result of his side's match simulation win against Port Adelaide.

The Eagles overhauled the Power in the final quarter of their hard-fought hitout at Mineral Resources Park on Friday, with the home side in front by eight points, 13.6 (84) to 11.10 (76), when the siren sounded after four periods of play.

Port's night was soured by concern over veteran midfielder Travis Boak's fitness after he was collected heavily by Jeremy McGovern in a marking contest early in the second term. He played no further part in the game and will be assessed.

Yeo, Sheed and Allen were all glaringly absent throughout West Coast's horror 2022 but they were in good shape and solid form against the Power. Sheed and Yeo were busy in the midfield all evening, while Allen warmed into the game with some strong marking in the second half to finish with three goals.

Oscar Allen and Elliot Yeo celebrate a goal during West Coast's match simulation against Port Adelaide on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Similarly, Port coach Ken Hinkley would have been heartened by the form of Orazio Fantasia, who was lively up forward, kicking goals of his own and setting up others.

Recruits Jason Horne-Francis and Junior Rioli (two goals) had fine first outings in their new colours, with the former No.1 draft pick already an important part of the Power's midfield rotation. Ex-Eagle Rioli's first goal was accompanied by boos from the parochial crowd but he was embraced by former skipper Luke Shuey before the match.

Connor Rozee was the classiest player on the ground and looks set to continue his All-Australian form of 2022, while Todd Marshall and Mitch Georgiades presented strongly in the absence of Charlie Dixon, a late withdrawal with soreness from training last week.

West Coast will now take on Adelaide in their official practice match on Friday at Mineral Resources Park, while Port Adelaide faces Fremantle on Thursday at Fremantle Oval.

YOUNG GUNS

Jason Horne-Francis made an encouraging beginning to his Power career, starting at several centre bounces and resting forward when not in the midfield. An exquisite pass to Orazio Fantasia at full tilt for a regulation goal exemplified his talent, and he was still winning clearances deep in the fourth period. Campbell Chesser was busy early on a wing and showcased his agility and evasive skills in a number of contests, while Elijah Hewett came on in the final term and booted a stunning roving goal that lifted the home crowd. Dante Visentini rucked admirably for Port throughout and added a final-term goal, while Jed McEntee was lively and kicked two goals.

SWITCHING POSITIONS

There weren't many changes across the field from either team, although new Eagle Jayden Hunt has returned to half-back after spending the past couple of seasons at Melbourne further up the ground. His electric pace and experience will be valuable. Without the retired Josh Kennedy and injured Jack Darling, Oscar Allen was firmly the No.1 target up forward and he will be better for the run after an injury-ruined 2022. Port ran Lachie Jones through the midfield and at centre bounces at stages throughout the game and his high-intensity style gave the engine room a new look.

A composed finish from new Eagle Jayden Hunt. pic.twitter.com/RNYj8XNZjG — AFL (@AFL) February 24, 2023

INJURY WATCH

Veteran mid Travis Boak is Port's biggest worry after he was crunched by Jeremy McGovern in a marking contest at centre half-back early in the second quarter. Boak was in immediate pain and took several minutes to leave the field with the help of trainers, and headed down to the rooms to be assessed. Charlie Dixon was a late out after suffering bruised intercostal muscles in a training incident last week.

FANTASY TEMPTERS

Campbell Chesser (MID, $200,000) showed he has the talent to make an impact and as a second-year player yet to debut, he's firmly in cash-cow territory. Jai Culley (MID, $490,000) is another mid-range option who is set to improve after a strong pre-season, while blue-chip talents Elliot Yeo (DEF, $625,000) and Tim Kelly (MID, $744,000) come with high prices but are far well placed to deliver after much-improved summers. Orazio Fantasia (FWD, $400,000) looks in good shape and could be a reasonably cheap option for your forward line.