Join Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle for AFL Daily

Scott Pendlebury celebrates Collingwood's win over Brisbane in the 2023 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Damo discusses his theory that North needs to lure Scott Pendlebury

- How Swans and Cats are flying without their skippers

- Sarah's got Tribunal fatigue after the Jack Higgins marathon

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.