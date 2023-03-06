TRENT Cotchin and Jordan De Goey have both been cleared to play in round one despite being sanctioned by the AFL's Match Review Officer.

Cotchin has been fined $1500 for "misconduct" after a scuffle with Melbourne's James Harmes on Saturday.

The Richmond veteran wrestled on the ground with the Demons player during the third quarter of their match at Casey Fields and appeared to drop his forearm into Harmes' face.

De Goey, meanwhile, has been fined $3000 for his dangerous tackle on Hawthorn's Lloyd Meek in Launceston on Thursday, which was classified as rough conduct, careless and low impact.

Both players can have their fines reduced with an early plea and will be free to play in the opening round of the season.

Greater Western Sydney ruckman Braydon Preuss doesn’t have a case to answer for his tackle on Gold Coast's Tom Berry, who landed awkwardly after jumping into a contest with the Giants big man.