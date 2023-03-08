RECENTLY retired Geelong great Joel Selwood will return to the club in an off-field role this season.

Selwood will work part time in a broad role that the club says will see him act as an "ambassador and connector of key club stakeholders and Geelong Football Club Foundation". He will also work with the club's membership team.

The four-time premiership player will also accompany club members in their 'Walk to the G' from Federation Square ahead of the Cats' round one blockbuster against Collingwood.

The premiership skipper will then do a lap of honour with the 2022 premiership flag ahead of the clash with the Magpies.

The premiership flag will officially be unfurled at GMHBA Stadium in round six ahead of the Cats' re-match with the Swans.

"There are so many special people that were a part of my time at Geelong that have sat outside of the day-to-day football program, and I am excited to be able spend more time with them, with our partners, stakeholders and members in this new role," Selwood said in a statement.

"I pinched myself every day that I got to do what I loved at Geelong, and I feel incredibly fortunate that I get to continue my journey with, and learn more from the Cats, in turn helping them continue to unlock excellence."

