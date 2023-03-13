THE BEEFED-UP midfields at Richmond and Collingwood will help Shai Bolton and Jordan De Goey go to a new level this season, which could even put the Pies midfielder in Brownlow contention.

That's the opinion of former Tigers and Magpies forward Andrew Krakouer, who also wants to see Brodie Grundy find his niche at Melbourne, labelling his former Collingwood teammate "a beautiful person" who deserves success after his shock departure from the Pies last year.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Speaking ahead of the season return of Yokayi Footy on Wednesday night, Krakouer said the addition of tough inside midfielders to both Richmond and Collingwood in the off-season will allow the dynamic playmakers Bolton and De Goey room to move.

The Magpies welcomed Brownlow winner Tom Mitchell during last year's Trade Period, while the return to full fitness of Taylor Adams will also help De Goey be at his best, according to the 137-gamer.

"Hopefully he can find that consistency because once he does, he's such a damaging player," said Krakouer, who will again co-host Yokayi Footy with Megan Waters this season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Deadly De Goey drills priceless final-quarter goal Jordan De Goey pops up when it matters most with this important finish giving his side the first major of the final term

"With Mitchell coming into that midfield, he's more of an accumulator so it's going to allow them to get the footy out to De Goey, who can break lines and link up, plus he's a goalkicker as well.

"They probably lacked a bit of that last year with Adams going down with an injury. Jordy probably had more of an inside role. They've got a little more depth there than they did last year.

"With some good form, you never know what could happen. (De Goey) could be right up there in Brownlow contention."

Andrew Krakouer celebrates a goal for Collingwood against Carlton in 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Krakouer believes Richmond's acquisition of hard nuts Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper from Greater Western Sydney and the return to full fitness of Dustin Martin will have a similar effect on Bolton.

"Shai's more of an outside player and when he has time and space, that's when he does the most damage," he said.

"Last year was a huge year for him, just to be able to up the ante with what he can do in the midfield, not just as a small forward. His brilliance, his explosiveness ... it'll be exciting for him to link up with Hopper and Taranto, and Dusty Martin is going to be fresh and ready to go. Their midfield is a very strong group."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Magnetic Bolton boots four to spur Tigers' finals hopes Shai Bolton puts on a trademark clinic to lead Richmond to vital victory

Krakouer played alongside Grundy in the ruckman's debut season in 2013 and expressed disappointment at the 28-year-old's exit from Collingwood, a year after he signed a massive seven-year deal with the Pies.

But he backed the two-time All-Australian to form a lethal combination with Dees captain Max Gawn having been impressed by how the pair worked together in last week's practice match against Richmond.

"I'd just love for him to be able to play well. He's a beautiful person," Krakouer said of Grundy. "I always had a lot of time for him when I was there in the early stages of his career.

The Yokayi Footy set has a new look for 2023

"It was pretty disappointing with how he left. Particularly after signing a seven-year contract and all of a sudden, you're not there a year after. I'd love for him to come back and, to a few critics and whatever else, show them he's still a dominant player.

"He's a good soul. He does a fair bit off-field and he's really intelligent and articulate. Because I've spent some time with him and know the kind of person he is, I just hope he succeeds and does really well and Melbourne.

"It's hard to come in and find your niche with Max Gawn there, the No.1 ruckman in the league. Brodie probably was (that) a couple of years ago. It's going to be hard, but I think they'll be able to find that balance."

Yokayi Footy is broadcast weekly from Wednesday, March 15 at 8.30pm on AFL.com.au, the AFL Live app, NITV and SBS On Demand