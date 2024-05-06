ESSENDON skipper Zach Merrett has moved to within eight votes of Sydney's Isaac Heeney in the race for the AFLCA's Champion Player award after another 10-vote game in round eight.
With Heeney, the runaway leader after his hot start to the season, getting just one vote in Sydney's win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, Merrett has closed the gap after his best on ground display against West Coast in Perth.
Merrett was one of seven players to get a perfect score from round eight, along with Adelaide's Jake Soligo, Collingwood's Nick Daicos, Sydney's Chad Warner, St Kilda's Jack Sinclair, Fremantle's Hayden Young and Brisbane's Dayne Zorko.
Warner got 10 votes for the Swans at the SCG while teammate Errol Gulden, who won the Brett Kirk Medal as best on ground, picked up six.
Daicos got a perfect 10 for Collingwood's win over Carlton, while four other players got four votes.
Adelaide v Port Adelaide
10 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
6 Zak Butters (PORT)
5 Mark Keane (ADEL)
4 Matt Crouch (ADEL)
3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
2 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
Carlton v Collingwood
10 Nick Daicos (COLL)
4 Jack Crisp (COLL)
4 Harry McKay (CARL)
4 Nicholas Newman (CARL)
4 Sam Walsh (CARL)
3 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
1 Darcy Moore (COLL)
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney
10 Chad Warner (SYD)
7 Dane Rampe (SYD)
6 Errol Gulden (SYD)
5 Will Hayward (SYD)
1 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
1 Jack Buckley (GWS)
St Kilda v North Melbourne
10 Jack Sinclair (STK)
8 Darcy Wilson (STK)
4 Aidan Corr (NMFC)
3 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
3 Bradley Hill (STK)
1 Callum Wilkie (STK)
1 Marcus Windhager (STK)
Melbourne v Geelong
8 Max Holmes (GEEL)
6 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)
5 Jake Lever (MELB)
4 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
3 Max Gawn (MELB)
3 Steven May (MELB)
1 Harrison Petty (MELB)
West Coast v Essendon
10 Zach Merrett (ESS)
7 Nic Martin (ESS)
5 Tim Kelly (WCE)
4 Jake Waterman (WCE)
3 Darcy Parish (ESS)
1 Samuel Durham (ESS)
Richmond v Fremantle
10 Hayden Young (FRE)
8 Caleb Serong (FRE)
6 Luke Ryan (FRE)
4 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
1 Josh Treacy (FRE)
1 Jordan Clark (FRE)
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn
9 Jarman Impey (HAW)
9 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
5 Dylan Moore (HAW)
3 James Sicily (HAW)
2 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
2 Conor Nash (HAW)
Brisbane v Gold Coast
10 Dayne Zorko (BL)
7 Harris Andrews (BL)
7 Josh Dunkley (BL)
4 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
2 Lachie Neale (BL)
LEADERBOARD
55 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
47 Zach Merrett (ESS)
40 Caleb Serong (FRE)
36 Max Gawn (MELB)
33 Errol Gulden (SYD)
32 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
31 Tom Green (GWS)
30 Zak Butters (PORT)
30 Nick Daicos (COLL)
29 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
28 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
27 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
27 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
27 Harry McKay (CARL)
27 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
27 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
25 Max Holmes (GEEL)
25 Christian Petracca (MELB)
24 Connor Rozee (PORT)
24 Hayden Young (FRE)