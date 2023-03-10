MELBOURNE star Christian Salem is on track for an early-season return, but premiership pair Bayley Fritsch and Jack Viney remain in a race against the clock be fit in time to face the Western Bulldogs at the MCG next Saturday night.

Fritsch and Viney didn't feature in the Demons' extensive match simulation session at Casey Fields on Friday morning and are far from guaranteed to face Luke Beveridge's side at this stage.

The Demons were put through a monster session in Cranbourne, replicating a load and intensity similar to a game in preparation for round one, eight sleeps out from the season opener.

The Demons opted for a bigger training day on Friday rather than using any AFL-listed players in the VFL practice match between Casey and Coburg tonight.

Fritsch missed both practice matches against St Kilda and Richmond plus the intraclub after his foot was stomped on at training nearly a month ago, in an incident that was difficult for the club to pinpoint on the tape.

The 26-year-old was cleared of a fracture or anything stress-related but was left with a significant bruise, with the issue taking longer than first hoped to fully recover.

Fritsch completed more running on Friday and hasn't lost too much conditioning during his time away from the main group, completing an intense off-legs program.

Viney missed the practice match against the Tigers after injuring his knee at training last week.

The 28-year-old was cleared of structural damage after the incident but is yet to return to the main group.

Both Fritsch and Viney will need to prove their fitness in training sessions next week before they are given the green light to return against the Bulldogs.

The Demons won't risk either of them if they don't recover in time for the first Saturday night of the new season.

Salem is expected to miss round one but is edging closer to full fitness after a positive consultation with his doctor this week.

The 27-year-old has been following a modified program since the start of February due to the return of a thyroid problem.

The star defender was forced to deal with a similar problem in his first season where his weight fluctuated and he experienced issues with his heart rate, body temperature and blood pressure.

It is understood that Salem has regained the weight he lost and may be available for selection as soon as round two or three in a big boost for the Demons.

After starting 2022 as the defending champions, Melbourne will start 2023 as one of the teams to beat following a profitable Trade Period and strong summer for the side that exited last September in straight sets.