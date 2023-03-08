WITH the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season about to blast off, our experts have put their selectors' hats on to pick your club's round one team.

Who's in, who's out, who's injured, who's unlucky ... and who is up for a red-hot debut?

Did we get it right? Check it out.

Thursday, March 16

Richmond v Carlton, MCG, 7.20pm AEDT



RICHMOND

B: Dylan Grimes, Noah Balta, Nathan Broad

HB: Liam Baker, Nick Vlastuin, Daniel Rioli

C: Kamdyn McIntosh, Dion Prestia, Judson Clarke

HF: Shai Bolton, Tom Lynch, Trent Cotchin

F: Jack Riewoldt, Dustin Martin, Maurice Rioli jnr

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper

I/C: Ivan Soldo, Thomson Dow, Noah Cumberland, Tylar Young

EMERG: Samson Ryan, Tyler Sonsie, Rhyan Mansell, Hugo Ralphsmith

NEW: Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper, Tylar Young

UNAVAILABLE: Jayden Short (calf, test), Marlion Pickett (adductor, test), Jack Ross (knee), Jack Graham (toe), Josh Gibcus (hamstring), Kaleb Smith (foot), Jacob Bauer (ankle), Tom Brown (wrist), Mate Colina (back), Jason Castagna (retired), Robbie Tarrant (hip)

NOTES: Richmond has a number of players who are touch-and-go for round one, making this a very tough team to predict. Prestia (pec) could be replaced by Sonsie if not fit, while it's looking like a debut for VFL recruit Young to cover for Tarrant. Both Short (calf) and Pickett (adductor) will be tests for next week, and if they pass, would replace Dow and Clarke respectively. Castagna, Edwards and Lambert have retired, while last year's round one starter Jake Aarts has been delisted. Clarke's had two strong pre-season matches, while Rioli jnr is now occupying Edwards' role. Taranto and Hopper have given the midfield a complete facelift. – Sarah Black

Dion Prestia looks on during Richmond's practice match against Melbourne on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON

B: Mitch McGovern, Jacob Weitering, Nic Newman

HB: Sam Docherty, Lewis Young, Adam Saad

C: Lochie O'Brien, Adam Cerra, Blake Acres

HF: Jesse Motlop, Charlie Curnow, Zac Fisher

F: Jack Silvagni, Harry McKay, Matt Owies

FOLL: Marc Pittonet, Patrick Cripps, George Hewett

I/C: Matt Kennedy, Tom De Koning, Ollie Hollands, Lachie Cowan

EMERG: Lachie Plowman, Jack Martin, Ed Curnow, Josh Honey

NEW: Blake Acres, Ollie Hollands, Lachie Cowan

UNAVAILABLE: Zac Williams (knee), Lachie Fogarty (back), Sam Walsh (back), Corey Durdin (hamstring), Caleb Marchbank (calf), David Cuningham (shoulder), Sam Philp (foot), Jordan Boyd (foot), Matt Cottrell (foot)

NOTES: There remains some hope that Durdin will be fit following a hamstring injury, but whether the side risks him for round one is another question. McGovern would've returned from a back injury for the side's final practice match last week, if not for his partner giving birth to their child, so he will play. Marchbank is expected to miss the start of the season with a calf problem. Hollands and Cowan are nearing AFL debuts after promising blocks over the summer, with the latter just edging SSP recruit Alex Cincotta for a spot in the team. Pittonet appears to still be the side's No.1 ruck option, but De Koning might sneak into a taller forward set-up alongside Curnow, McKay and Silvagni to help overwhelm a Richmond backline that is missing Robbie Tarrant and Josh Gibcus. The Blues think Martin will be fit following a calf issue, but he remains on the outer. He could be a prime candidate to act as the side's substitute. – Riley Beveridge

Friday, March 17

Geelong v Collingwood, MCG, 7.40pm AEDT



GEELONG

B: Jed Bews, Sam De Koning, Zach Guthrie

HB: Jake Kolodjashnij, Tom Stewart, Zach Tuohy

C: Isaac Smith, Patrick Dangerfield, Max Holmes

HF: Brad Close, Jeremy Cameron, Brandan Parfitt

F: Tyson Stengle, Ollie Henry, Gryan Miers

Foll: Rhys Stanley, Cam Guthrie, Tom Atkins

I/C: Mark Blicavs, Mark O'Connor, Jack Bowes, Gary Rohan

EMERG: Esava Ratugolea, Tanner Bruhn, Ollie Dempsey, Jon Ceglar

NEW: Ollie Henry, Jack Bowes, Tanner Bruhn

UNAVAILABLE: Tom Hawkins (foot), Mitch Duncan (calf), Jack Henry (foot)

NOTES: While Hawkins and Duncan are yet to be ruled out of round one, they have missed both practice matches and are facing a race to be fit in time. Chris Scott may choose not to risk them off an interrupted preparation. Henry looks set to face his old side, while Bowes and Bruhn have impressed across the summer and could get the nod first up. One of them could be the sub. Blicavs played everywhere last year, so we wait to see what the Cats do with the veteran utility in 2023. Ratugolea has transformed into a key defender in the past 12 months and will come under strong consideration after featuring in both practice matches. Rohan returned in Brisbane last week and should be good to go in round one. – Josh Gabelich

COLLINGWOOD

B: Isaac Quaynor, Darcy Moore, Brayden Maynard

HB: Scott Pendlebury, Jeremy Howe, Nick Daicos

C: Steele Sidebottom, Tom Mitchell, Josh Daicos

HF: Taylor Adams, Dan McStay, Beau McCreery

F: Jamie Elliott, Brody Mihocek, Bobby Hill

Foll: Darcy Cameron, Jordan De Goey, Jack Crisp

I/C: Billy Frampton, John Noble, Mason Cox, Will Hoskin-Elliott

EMERG: Nathan Murphy, Reef McInnes, Josh Carmichael, Oleg Markov

NEW: Tom Mitchell, Dan McStay, Bobby Hill, Billy Frampton

UNAVAILABLE: Jack Ginnivan (suspended), Pat Lipinski (shoulder), Nathan Kreuger (shoulder), Charlie Dean (foot)

NOTES: With the threat of Tom Hawkins getting up for round one, Frampton gets the nod ahead of Murphy. The West Australian has been ahead of Murphy all summer, but only just. Craig McRae enjoyed success pairing Cameron and Cox together in 2022 and should start the season with the same plan. The four players the club signed in October all look destined to land a spot against the Cats. Adams has spent time across half-forward over the pre-season and is expected to divide his time between there and midfield this season. McInnes has made a strong push in the past month and will be close. – Josh Gabelich

Saturday, March 18

North Melbourne v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT



NORTH MELBOURNE

B: Aidan Corr, Aiden Bonar, Jack Ziebell

HB: Luke McDonald, Griffin Logue, Aaron Hall

C: Bailey Scott, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Liam Shiels

HF: Curtis Taylor, Charlie Comben, Tom Powell

F: Harry Sheezel, Nick Larkey, Paul Curtis

FOLL: Todd Goldstein, Ben Cunnington, Jy Simpkin

I/C: Kayne Turner, Will Phillips, Tristan Xerri, Flynn Perez

EMERG: Jaidyn Stephenson, Lachie Young, Hugh Greenwood, Josh Goater

NEW: Harry Sheezel, Liam Shiels, Griffin Logue

UNAVAILABLE: Jack Mahony (shoulder), George Wardlaw (conditioning), Darcy Tucker (knee), Callum Coleman-Jones (foot), Ben McKay (foot), Tarryn Thomas (personal), Brayden George (knee), Cam Zurhaar (calf)

NOTES: The Kangaroos have suffered a couple of significant blows on the eve of the season, with both McKay (foot) and Zurhaar (calf) sustaining injuries during the side's practice game against the Western Bulldogs. The club expects Corr (calf), Taylor (calf) and Hall (Achilles) to get a VFL scratch match under their belt this weekend. If all three make it through, pencil them in gently to play round one. Next week's clash will likely come too soon for new recruit Tucker, who is still battling a long-term knee injury. Sheezel has starred throughout pre-season and will make his AFL debut, while Logue has been one of the summer standouts and will soften the blow of losing McKay. Young key forward Comben has likely done enough to shadow Larkey in attack, with the importance of a second key forward heightened by the absence of Zurhaar and Coleman-Jones (foot). Stephenson and Greenwood appear to be on the outer, but could be candidates to act as the side's substitute. – Riley Beveridge

WEST COAST

B: Tom Cole, Tom Barrass, Shannon Hurn

HB: Liam Duggan, Jeremy McGovern, Luke Shuey

C: Campbell Chesser, Dom Sheed, Andrew Gaff

HF: Jack Petruccelle, Oscar Allen, Jamie Cripps

F: Jamaine Jones, Jack Darling, Liam Ryan

Foll: Bailey Williams, Tim Kelly, Elliot Yeo

I/C: Callum Jamieson, Jayden Hunt, Reuben Ginbey, Jai Culley

EMERG: Harry Edwards, Jake Waterman, Alex Witherden, Xavier O'Neill

NEW: Campbell Chesser, Jayden Hunt, Reuben Ginbey

UNAVAILABLE: Nic Naitanui (Achilles), Jack Williams (ruptured spleen), Josh Rotham (arm)

NOTES: The ruck is an area of concern, with Naitanui unlikely to be available and Williams (hamstring) no certainty either. Edwards is the back-up option, with West Coast keen to avoid using Allen in the ruck. Chesser looks ready to debut, but O'Neill has played on the wing this pre-season and could be preferred if the Eagles hold their prized youngster back. Witherden is unlucky after a stellar pre-season, but Shuey's move to half-back and the ability to also rotate Ginbey and Yeo there works against him. Jones will likely get first crack as a small forward, with Samo Petrevski-Seton and draftee Noah Long to also push for opportunities in the role. Playing Waterman instead could be an option with a taller forward structure, with the 192cm Eagle also on standby in case Darling (ankle) is not passed fit. It's hard to name the impressive Elijah Hewett, given his limited pre-season game time. – Nathan Schmook

Oscar Allen in action during West Coast's match simulation against Port Adelaide at Mineral Resources Park on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST



PORT ADELAIDE



B: Ryan Burton, Tom Jonas, Jase Burgoyne

HB: Dan Houston, Aliir Aliir, Darcy Byrne-Jones

C: Xavier Duursma, Connor Rozee, Miles Bergman

HF: Jason Horne-Francis, Todd Marshall, Orazio Fantasia

F: Junior Rioli, Charlie Dixon, Mitch Georgiades

Foll: Scott Lycett, Ollie Wines, Zak Butters

I/C: Kane Farrell, Willem Drew, Travis Boak, Sam Powell-Pepper

EMERG: Trent McKenzie, Riley Bonner, Jed McEntee, Francis Evans

NEW: Jason Horne-Francis, Junior Rioli

UNAVAILABLE: Nil

NOTES: Port was one of the big off-season movers as it tries to reload back to the lofty heights of 2020 and 2021, and we get our first glimpse next week. Horne-Francis and Rioli add a stack of talent to a forward line already blessed with goalkicking options. With Rozee and Butters taking on increased responsibility in the midfield, watch for Boak to spend more time in the forward half of the ground. The key defence will again be a watch against Brisbane's tall forwards, with Tom Clurey still ramping up following off-season knee surgery, while McKenzie appears to be just on the outside, although it wouldn't shock if Ken Hinkley opted for the veteran. Jeremy Finlayson is not yet back training after a recent ankle injury and looks unlikely to play, with the Power not short of tall options. – Michael Whiting

BRISBANE

B: Darragh Joyce, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich

HB: Daniel Rich, Jack Payne, Keidean Coleman

C: Darcy Wilmot, Josh Dunkley, Jarrod Berry

HF: Lincoln McCarthy, Eric Hipwood, Zac Bailey

F: Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Jack Gunston

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Hugh McCluggage

I/C: Conor McKenna, Deven Robertson, Will Ashcroft, Cam Rayner

EMERG: Noah Answerth, Jarryd Lyons, Jaxon Prior, Darcy Fort

NEW: Will Ashcroft, Josh Dunkley, Jack Gunston, Darragh Joyce, Conor McKenna

UNAVAILABLE: Callum Ah Chee (quad), Darcy Gardiner (foot).

NOTES: The main selection dilemma for the Lions comes in defence, with Marcus Adams (concussion) on the inactive list and Gardiner still not quite right. With Port Adelaide sporting three genuine tall targets, Joyce could be called in, as could Ryan Lester. The real swing player is Rayner, who has trained and played in defence all pre-season, but can still be used in any part of the ground. Former skipper Dayne Zorko is unlikely to overcome his hamstring injury, paving the way for Robertson to get a deserved opportunity. – Michael Whiting

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7.25pm AEDT



MELBOURNE

B: Harrison Petty, Steven May, Trent Rivers

HB: Angus Brayshaw, Jake Lever, Jake Bowey

C: Lachie Hunter, Clayton Oliver, Ed Langdon

HF: Kysaiah Pickett, Tom McDonald, Alex Neal-Bullen

F: Bayley Fritsch, Ben Brown, Charlie Spargo

Foll: Max Gawn, Christian Petracca, Jack Viney

I/C: Brodie Grundy, Michael Hibberd, James Harmes, Tom Sparrow

EMERG: Kade Chandler, Jacob van Rooyen, Bailey Laurie, James Jordon

NEW: Lachie Hunter, Brodie Grundy

UNAVAILABLE: Christian Salem (thyroid), Jake Melksham (calf), Luke Dunstan (hamstring)

NOTES: Competition for spots is fierce at the Dees and some tough calls will come at the selection table. Despite a strong summer on the track, untried teen van Rooyen may have to bide his time a little longer with Brown and McDonald both starring in the forward 50 in the Dees' two pre-season hitouts. Ex-Dog Hunter was exceptional in the practice matches and has cemented his spot on a wing opposite Langdon, while fellow newbie Grundy also fitted in seamlessly to the line-up and will form a formidable ruck partnership with Max Gawn if last week's practice match is anything to go by. The Dees' very own Mr Fix-It Brayshaw will slot into the backline to cover Salem's absence, but there are still question marks over the fitness of Viney (knee) and Fritsch (foot). While the Dees camp is hopeful the duo will be ready for round one, there's no shortage of back-up options should the pair need more time. Chandler has impressed over the pre-season after being elevated from the rookie list in November and wouldn't look out of place in the forward line in place of Fritsch, while Jordon would be a strong replacement for the vice-captain. – Alison O'Connor

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: Taylor Duryea, Liam Jones, Ed Richards

HB: Bailey Dale, Alex Keath, Caleb Daniel

C: Oskar Baker, Tom Liberatore, Bailey Smith

HF: Arthur Jones, Aaron Naughton, Adam Treloar

F: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Rory Lobb, Sam Darcy

Foll: Tim English, Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae

I/C: Anthony Scott, Bailey Williams, Toby McLean, Mitch Hannan

EMERG: Josh Bruce, Hayden Crozier, Rhylee West, Jason Johannisen

NEW: Oskar Baker, Liam Jones, Rory Lobb, Arthur Jones

UNAVAILABLE: Ryan Gardner (elbow), Cody Weightman (adductor), Tim O'Brien (hamstring)

NOTES: Expect the four-prong attack to start the season after a strong display against North Melbourne. Weightman has missed the past fortnight with an adductor injury and looks like he might run out of time to be fit to face the Demons. That will open the door for Arthur Jones to debut. Baker has been super impressive this summer and looks set to face his old side months after being delisted. Injury interruptions might count against some regular senior types like Johannisen and Crozier. With Darcy likely to spend time at either end, it could mean there isn't room for Bruce, even without Gardner in the team. – Josh Gabelich

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' practice match against North Melbourne on March 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Sydney, Heritage Bank Stadium, 7pm AEST



GOLD COAST

B: Caleb Graham, Sam Collins, Jy Farrar

HB: Ben Long, Charlie Ballard, Charlie Constable

C: Brandon Ellis, Noah Anderson, Elijah Hollands

HF: Ben Ainsworth, Jack Lukosius, Alex Davies

F: Nick Holman, Ben King, Mabior Chol

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Matt Rowell, Touk Miller

I/C: Darcy Macpherson, Sam Flanders, David Swallow, Levi Casboult

EMERG: Sam Day, Brayden Fiorini, Connor Blakely, Joel Jeffrey

NEW: Ben Long

UNAVAILABLE: Mac Andrew (suspension), Connor Budarick (knee), Lachie Weller (knee).

NOTES: Stability and greater depth are the hallmarks of Gold Coast's list entering 2023, but the backline has needed some re-working with the absences of Weller and Budarick. Wil Powell (hamstring) and Sean Lemmens (calf) could well be available, but the Suns are likely to err on the side of caution, giving Constable and Macpherson chances to shine. No.6 draft pick Bailey Humphrey is right in the frame, but a foot infection has slowed him down, and like Powell and Lemmens, is likely to just miss. King returns after missing a year with a ruptured ACL, spearheading a four-tall forward line that could just as easily include Jeffrey. – Michael Whiting

SYDNEY

B: Dane Rampe, Tom McCartin, Jake Lloyd

HB: Nick Blakey, Paddy McCartin, Ollie Florent

C: Justin McInerney, Luke Parker, Errol Gulden

HF: Isaac Heeney, Sam Reid, Logan McDonald

F: Tom Papley, Lance Franklin, Will Hayward

Foll: Pete Ladhams, Callum Mills, Chad Warner

I/C: Dylan Stephens, James Rowbottom, Braeden Campbell, Harry Cunningham

EMERG: Hayden McLean, Will Gould, Aaron Francis, Matt Roberts

NEW: Nil

UNAVAILABLE: Tom Hickey (calf), Robbie Fox (calf), Ryan Clarke (hamstring)

NOTES: The Grand Final side will look a little different come round one, with Hickey, Fox and Clarke out through injury. Ladhams will assume the number one ruck role, while a reprieve for young forward McDonald is also on the cards. Cunningham fell out of favour last year but is determined to become a permanent fixture once more. Meantime, former Don Francis may need a little luck to break into Sydney's stable backline. – Sarah Olle

Sunday, March 19

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide, Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT



GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: Connor Idun, Sam Taylor, Isaac Cumming

HB: Lachie Ash, Nick Haynes, Lachie Whitfield

C: Finn Callaghan, Tom Green, Harry Perryman

HF: Toby Greene, Harry Himmelberg, James Peatling

F: Daniel Lloyd, Jesse Hogan, Jake Riccardi

Foll: Braydon Preuss, Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly

I/C: Leek Aleer, Callan Ward, Xavier O'Halloran, Brent Daniels

EMERG: Adam Kennedy, Josh Fahey, Jacob Wehr, Conor Stone

NEW: Nil

UNAVAILABLE: Toby Bedford (hamstring)

NOTES: Despite losing some personnel in the off-season, the Giants will still assemble a quality outfit to face Adelaide in the opening round. The midfield is strong, led by Coniglio, Kelly and Green, while the development of Callaghan should excite Giants fans on a wing. Himmelberg has returned to the forward line after a stint in defence late last season, while Riccardi has done enough to suggest he can complement Himmelberg and Hogan in a three-pronged attack. Daniels has recovered from his hamstring injury, and although is not a certain starter, can claim his spot with another good week of training. Aleer should grab the final defensive spot against the tall Crows forward line. – Michael Whiting

Tom Green ahead of the 2023 AFL premiership season. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE

B: Patrick Parnell, Jordan Butts, Tom Doedee

HB: Jordan Dawson, Nick Murray, Brodie Smith

C: Mitchell Hinge, Rory Laird, Rory Sloane

HF: Izak Rankine, Taylor Walker, Josh Rachele

F: Shane McAdam, Darcy Fogarty, Ben Keays

Foll: Reilly O'Brien, Sam Berry, Jake Soligo

I/C: Luke Pedlar, Harry Schoenberg, Elliott Himmelberg, Max Michalanney

EMERG: Reilly Thilthorpe, Matt Crouch, Chayce Jones, Wayne Milera

NEW: Izak Rankine, Max Michalanney

UNAVAILABLE: Hugh Bond (back), Billy Dowling (foot), Andrew McPherson (knee), Paul Seedsman (inactive), Josh Worrell (hamstring)

NOTES: The big call is in defence where Michalanney could make a dream debut as a lockdown small defender. The other option here is the more attacking Milera, but the Crows already have rebounding options in Smith and Dawson, who is likely to play at half-back rather than on the wing. Sloane, Schoenberg and Soligo have all rotated on the wing alongside Hinge, with Keays spending a lot more time forward. Himmelberg provides good ruck support, edging Thilthorpe out of the team. Rankine's addition, forming a midfield/forward combination with Rachele, means Ned McHenry and Lachie Murphy find themselves out of the team. – Nathan Schmook

Hawthorn v Essendon, MCG, 3.20pm AEDT



HAWTHORN



B: Blake Hardwick, James Blanck, Sam Frost

HB: Changkuoth Jiath, James Sicily, Will Day

C: Karl Amon, Jai Newcombe, Conor Nash

HF: Chad Wingard, Jacob Koschitzke, Dylan Moore

F: Fergus Greene, Lloyd Meek, Luke Breust

Foll: Ned Reeves, James Worpel, Josh Ward

I/C: Jarman Impey, Cam Mackenzie, Finn Maginness, Lachie Bramble

EMERG: Connor Macdonald, Jack Scrimshaw, Denver Grainger-Barras, Sam Butler

NEW: Karl Amon, Fergus Greene, Lloyd Meek, Cam Mackenzie

UNAVAILABLE: Mitch Lewis (knee), Harry Morrison (hamstring)

NOTES: The Hawks are set to unveil some fresh faces in their season-opener against Essendon, with former Port Adelaide star Amon slotting in on a wing and delisted free agent pick-up Greene taking the injured Mitch Lewis' place in the forward line after kicking three goals against Collingwood in last week's practice match. No.7 pick Mackenzie is a lock after impressing against the Pies, while ex-Docker Meek will partner Reeves in the ruck, keeping Max Lynch out of the side. Bramble gets the nod ahead of Scrimshaw, who missed last week's practice match. Grainger-Barras was barely sighted in the practice match and appears to be behind the likes of Blanck and Frost right now. Morrison is touch and go for round one after a hamstring injury during the pre-season, while ex-Cat Cooper Stephens is unlucky here, having been forced out of the pre-season games with concussion. - Brandon Cohen

ESSENDON

B: Jordan Ridley, Jayden Laverde, Jake Kelly

HB: Mason Redman, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Andrew McGrath

C: Sam Durham, Zach Merrett, Nic Martin

HF: Archie Perkins, Sam Weideman, Harrison Jones

F: Jye Menzie, Peter Wright, Matt Guelfi

Foll: Sam Draper, Darcy Parish, Dylan Shiel

I/C: Jye Caldwell, Massimo D'Ambrosio, Will Setterfield, Alwyn Davey jnr

EMERG: Kyle Langford, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Andrew Phillips, Nick Hind

NEW: Alwyn Davey jnr, Will Setterfield, Sam Weideman

UNAVAILABLE: Nik Cox (back), Dyson Heppell (foot), Zach Reid (back), Jake Stringer (hamstring), Elijah Tsatas (knee)

NOTES: The Bombers have some tight selection calls ahead of round one despite a scratchy performance against St Kilda last week. Davey jnr's impressive performances will see him in a battle with McDonald-Tipungwuti for a spot, while Heppell and Stringer shape as more unlikely than likely for round one with their injuries. The Bombers' backline looks relatively settled but they will continue to work through their best forward mix – against the Hawks in round one it could be having tall trio Wright, Jones and Weideman in the same attack. Langford has had some interruptions in pre-season so could be placed as the Bombers substitute if the team fitted this way. - Callum Twomey

St Kilda v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEDT



ST KILDA



B: Jimmy Webster, Callum Wilkie, Josh Battle

HB: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Dougal Howard, Jack Sinclair

C: Mason Wood, Marcus Windhager, Brad Hill

HF: Jade Gresham, Tim Membrey, Mitchito Owens

F: Dan Butler, Anthony Caminiti, Jack Higgins

Foll: Rowan Marshall, Jack Steele, Brad Crouch

I/C: Ben Paton, Mattaes Phillipou, Hunter Clark, Ryan Byrnes

EMERG: Zaine Cordy, Liam Stocker, Jack Bytel, Tom Campbell

NEW: Mattaes Phillipou, Anthony Caminiti

UNAVAILABLE: Max King (shoulder), Zak Jones (Achilles), Jack Billings (leg), Matthew Allison (foot), Jack Hayes (foot), Daniel McKenzie (calf)

NOTES: With a nearly all-new coaching line-up and numerous injuries, it’s hard to pick what the Saints will do come round one. Their two scratch matches give us a fair indication, but the injury cloud hanging over two key players will ultimately dictate the team’s final complexion. St Kilda has been hopeful Tim Membrey will play in round one despite recent knee surgery, leaving new recruits Anthony Caminiti and Zaine Cordy vying for the last spot in the forward line. If Membrey is indeed fit, Caminiti likely gets the guernsey as he fits the bill as a proper forward, but Cordy would potentially offer more versatility and could pinch-hit in the ruck. It’s a similar scenario in the midfield, with Marcus Windhager no certainty to start after hand surgery last week. If Windhager plays, it comes down to Ryan Byrnes and Jack Bytel for the last midfield spot, with veteran mid Seb Ross unlikely to be named following an interrupted pre-season. Defender Ben Paton likely has the edge over new Saint Liam Stocker, but it's possible head coach Ross Lyon could give fellow second-chancer Stocker a go. - Sophie Welsh

Anthony Caminiti in action during St Kilda's practice match against Essendon on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE

B: Heath Chapman, Alex Pearce, Luke Ryan

HB: Jordan Clark, Brennan Cox, Hayden Young

C: James Aish, Jaeger O'Meara, Liam Henry

HF: Michael Frederick, Matt Taberner, Sam Switkowski

F: Luke Jackson, Nat Fyfe, Lachie Schultz

Foll: Sean Darcy, Andrew Brayshaw, Caleb Serong

I/C: Will Brodie, Sam Sturt, Ethan Hughes, Nathan Wilson

EMERG: Bailey Banfield, Josh Treacy, Brandon Walker, Matthew Johnson

NEW: Luke Jackson, Jaeger O'Meara

UNAVAILABLE: Michael Walters (Achilles), Nathan O'Driscoll (foot)

NOTES: The wing is the major point of contention at Fremantle, where the attacking Liam Henry and defensive Ethan Hughes have both been prominent through the pre-season. Both deserve selection, with Hughes able to drift back and support the defence and Henry clearly now a better player with and without the ball. With Aish rotating onball, there is great flexibility in the three wingers. Hughes can play back if Luke Ryan (back) isn't passed fit. In defence, the decision to play Wilson over Walker is line ball, but the former has impressed repeatedly over the pre-season and deserves reward. Then it is a question of how many tall forwards to play. Treacy would be unlucky to miss, but with Taberner, Jackson and Fyfe already providing marking options, Sturt may be the better option for team balance, given his ability to rotate midfield. It will be a tough selection call. Walters and O'Driscoll are pushing to be fit, but there is significant depth at Fremantle and no need to rush either. – Nathan Schmook