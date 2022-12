Adelaide and Carlton fans at the Adelaide Oval on December 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Gather Round, 13 - 16 April 2023, South Australia

The 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is moving to South Australia for round five!

Experience the Gather Round… a Festival of Footy including every team, all the stars and epic entertainment during school holidays.

Gath the kids and your mates and lock in the date now. Tickets on sale now.