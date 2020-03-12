General

Promotion Name AFL Friday Footy Competition

Promoter’s Details Name: Australian Football League (AFL) Address: 140 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, 3008 ABN: 97 489 912 318 Telephone Number: (03) 9643 1999 Privacy Policy: http://www.afl.com.au/privacy

Permit Numbers ACT permit number: TP 24/00660 SA permit number: T24/535

Promotion Start/Close Date The Promotion starts at 9:00 am AEDT on Friday, 5 April 2024 and closes at 12:00 pm AEDT on Saturday, 6 April 2024. No entries will be accepted after this time.

Entry Details

Entry Instructions To enter, entrants must, during the Promotion Period: Register their details via the online registration form located on the AFL Website. afl.com.au/FridayFootyComp Once registered, participants will have access to their bingo game card. Tick off the events listed on the bingo card as they happen in the game, Then click the submit button to submit the entry. Each valid entrant who has entered the competition during the Promotion Period will be entered into the draw.

Entry Restrictions Entry is open to all Australian residents aged eighteen 18 years or older. Directors, management, employees, officers and contractors (and their immediate families) of the Promoter or the agencies or organisations associated with this Promotion, including Engage Australia Pty Ltd, are ineligible to enter.

Maximum Number of Entries Entrants may only enter one (1) registered play per person.

Winner Determination Details

Major Prize Draw Details Method: Random electronic selection

Time: 11:00 am AEST Date: Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Location: Engage Australia Pty Ltd (24 Washpool Crescent Woongarrah NSW 2259).

Winners: The first five (5) winners will win a major prize and the next fifty-five (55) winners will win a minor prize. If any particular draw is scheduled on a public holiday, the draw will be conducted on the following business day.

Prize Details

Minor Prizes There are fifty-five (55) Minor Prizes to be won during the Promotion Period. The minor prizes are as follows: Minor prize number: Prize Description: Number of Winners: Individual Prize Value: 1 A $250 Coles Digital Gift Card 10 $250 2 A $150 Coles Digital Gift Card 15 $150 3 A $100 Coles Digital Gift Card 20 $100 4 A $50 Coles Digital Gift Card 10 $50

Major Prizes There are five (5) Major Prizes to be won during the Promotion Period. The minor prizes are as follows: Major prize number: Prize Description: Number of Winners: Individual Prize Value: 1 A $500 Coles Digital Gift Card 5 $500

Prize Terms Only one [1] prize per registered play is permitted. Prizes are subject to the terms and conditions as imposed by the provider of the prize, including period of validity and expiry, or any booking or redemption time frames. Once dispatched, the Promoter is not liable for any damage (whether lost, stolen, forged or tampered with) or delay occurring in the transit of prizes.



The prize is not transferrable to any other person, and is not redeemable for cash or an alternative prize.

Total Prize Pool The total Minor Prize pool is valued at $7,250.00 (RRP excluding GST).

The total Major Prize pool is valued at $2,500.00 (RRP excluding GST).

The total overall prize pool is valued at $9,750.00 (RRP excluding GST).

Notification, Publication, Verification, Delivery

Notification/Publication of Wins Winners will be notified in writing within seven (7) days of the draw. If you are a prize winner in this competition, an AFL promotions partner, Engage Australia, will contact you by email to award your prize. The email will be from Engage - Customer Service (Winners) customerservice@engageinteractive.com.au



Winners of prizes valued over $250.00 will have their details published at afl.com.au/FridayFootyComp/Terms on Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Verification Requirements Entrants and winners may, at the discretion of the Promoter, be required to provide proof of identity, age and residency to verify their entry (Proof of Identity). Identification considered suitable for verification is at the Promoter's discretion; and If an entrant/winner fails to provide Proof of Identity by the time and date stipulated by the Promoter, their entry/prize claim will be deemed invalid at the Promoter's discretion.

Delivery Date/Prize Claim All prizes must be claimed by 5:00 pm AEST on Tuesday, 11 June 2024. Subject to verification requirements, prizes will be delivered within twenty-eight [28] days of the prize being awarded to the email address provided by the entrant at the time of entry. The Promoter takes no responsibility for an incorrect email address being provided by the entrant. The Promoter is also not liable for any prize that has been lost, stolen, damaged or tampered with in any way after it has been dispatched.