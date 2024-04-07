A packed Adelaide Oval was entertained throughout as Collingwood downed Hawthorn and Jack Ginnivan

Jack Crisp celebrates during the round four match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, April 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE KINGS of the close finish have done it again, but only just.

Collingwood has overcome a stunning second-half fightback from Hawthorn on Sunday night in a memorable conclusion to the second edition of Gather Round, finishing the game 11.11 (77) to 11.6 (72) winners.

The Magpies will return to Melbourne with back-to-back victories after starting the season winless from the first three rounds, but they only got home by five points at Adelaide Oval.

Sam Mitchell’s men recovered from 38 points down at half-time and got within one straight kick after kicking the final five goals of the game, including the only four goals of the fourth quarter in a dramatic finish.

Despite losing three forwards out of the Easter Monday loss to Geelong – Luke Breust, Nick Watson and Mitch Lewis – Hawthorn found the firepower to challenge Collingwood late and almost pinched one of the upsets of the season.

And it was all about the small forwards.

The two that moved clubs – Jack Ginnivan and Lachie Schultz – last October. The one that used to kick big bags in the TAC Cup – Blake Hardwick – and Hawthorn’s vice-captain Dylan Moore.

The game was built around Ginnivan’s first appearance against his old side after the stunning move to Hawthorn, and the small forward didn’t disappoint, kicking two goals including one in the final quarter after pointing out to the boundary umpire that Isaac Quaynor hadn't given the ball back, conceding a 50 metre penalty in the process.

Jack Ginnivan and Brayden Maynard clash during the round four match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, April 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Blake Hardwick was a big goalkicker in the TAC Cup as a teenager, and the forward-turned-defender returned to his natural habitat in attack, booting four second-half goals to turn the game, including three in the third quarter.

Dylan Moore slotted three of his own, but it wasn't enough to bank a win for the first time in 2024.

COLLINGWOOD 4.1 9.4 11.6 11.11 (77)

HAWTHORN 1.1 3.2 7.5 11.6 (72)

GOALS

Collingwood: Schultz 2, Mihocek 2, Elliott, Pendlebury, McInnes, Hoskin-Elliott, De Goey, N.Daicos, Crisp

Hawthorn: Hardwick 4, Moore 3, Ginnivan 2, Ramsden, Newcombe,