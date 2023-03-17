Jeremy Howe and Tyson Stengle collide during the R1 match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG on March 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD veteran Jeremy Howe has been sent to hospital with a fractured forearm and is expected to be sidelined for an extended period, following a sickening collision in the Magpies' 22-point win over Geelong on Friday night.

The 32-year-old was carted off the MCG after crashing into Cats small forward Tyson Stengle in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

Play was brought to a standstill for close to seven minutes just after half-time, after trainers raced out to deal with the Magpies vice-captain who was left in agony on the ground in immediate distress.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said Howe might undergo surgery to repair the fracture on Saturday, just days after the Tasmanian inked a one-year contract extension for 2024.

"He is in hospital unfortunately. He has a fracture. I'm not even going to try and explain what it is. He is going to have a scan and potentially an operation tomorrow," McRae said after the match.

"He is such an important player. He is the vice-captain, we all love him, so when you see one of the real good guys go down, that's going to be a cost somewhere.

"I'm not sure how long he is going to be out. But the players' reaction to that, we are a connected group, it is pleasing to see that on the field."

After narrowly missing out on selection to Nathan Murphy, Billy Frampton is expected to replace Howe when Collingwood hosts Port Adelaide next Saturday.

The former Adelaide and Power tall utility will play in a VFL practice match against Geelong at the AIA Centre on Saturday.

"He was unlucky to miss out, Bill. He has had a great pre-season," McRae said.

"I sat him on the couch and told him we are going to trust Murph in to play that role because he knows our system slightly better at the moment, but so he should, he's been doing it longer. Bill is the obvious replacement."

Geelong vice-captain Tom Stewart was also substituted out of the game after slipping and hurting his knee in the first quarter, before failing in his attempt to return during a fitness test at quarter-time.

Chris Scott believes the four-time All-Australian has avoided a serious injury, but is unlikely to face Carlton at the MCG next Thursday night.

"He was subbed off pretty quickly. I'd be surprised if he plays next week, but beyond that it is hard to say. They [club doctors] don't think it is a really long-termer," Scott said.

Young gun Sam De Koning also suffered an injury in the second quarter after his knee buckled underneath him as he ran backwards during a kick-in.

The 22-year-old returned after half-time with strapping on his knee and played out the game, but was clearly impeded by the incident and only managed to collect two disposals after the incident.

"He was hampered, it was a similar to a minor thing he had at training about three weeks ago. He bounced back really quickly from that, but he was certainly hampered," Scott said.

"Even with Stewart going out, there was no suggestion from our medical staff that there was a risk there putting him back on. We wouldn't take a risk; we would give up the four points before we'd put Sam De Koning at risk."

With Stewart's injury occurring on the newly laid turf that was part of the MCC's plans in line with hosting two Ed Sheeran concerts on the eve of the season – De Koning's happened on the older grass – Scott questioned the MCG's decision to host the gigs in March.

"It is an interesting discussion for others to have. It is distasteful for the coach of the losing team to talk about the surface, but it is worthy of discussion," he said.

"I've got an opinion that I'm going to keep to myself. The issue is there are differences on the ground; some bits are really firm and you can keep your feet; other bits are soft and you can't keep your feet.

"It's not a criticism, it's not my area – it's been a long time since the Grand Final – it's the biggest game in the land, and it's the best ground in the world in my view, to compromise the surface is a strange decision to make voluntarily. It was an own goal I reckon."