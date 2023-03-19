Essendon fans celebrate a goal during a clash against Hawthorn in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is pleased to announce Round One of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is officially the third highest attended round in history.

A total of 392,248 fans attended matches across the opening round, with games at the MCG (4), Marvel Stadium (2), Adelaide Oval, GIANTS Stadium and Heritage Bank Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Top 5 attended rounds all-time

Rd 1 2017 - 400,401 Rd 3 2018 - 393,537 R1 2023 - 392,248 Rd 5 2017 - 391,980 Rd 5 2018 - 381,880

Port Adelaide fans celebrate a win over Brisbane in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"The excitement was palpable during the week and Round One has delivered in spades," AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said.

"A great start to the season, some electrifying individual and team performances paired with record crowds has given the competition great momentum as we begin season 2023."

"To all the supporters across the country who attended a match or watched the broadcast, we say thank you and look forward to seeing you at the footy during the season."