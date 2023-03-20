JORDAN De Goey and Chad Warner were two of four players to poll maximum votes in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award in round one.

De Goey inspired Collingwood's 22-point win over Geelong at the MCG on Friday night with a sensational performance.

The midfielder had 25 disposals and kicked three goals as the Magpies upset the Cats in a classic contest.

Warner also earned 10 votes for his display in Sydney's 49-point thrashing of Gold Coast on Saturday night.

The 10: Round one's best moments

Watch the best highlights from the opening round

He gathered 30 disposals and had eight tackles to help the Swans begin their season with a win.

Richmond defender Daniel Rioli and North Melbourne midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke were the other two players to poll 10 votes.

Richmond v Carlton

10 Daniel Rioli (RICH)
6 Lewis Young (CARL)
4 Dion Prestia (RICH)
4 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
3 Tim Taranto (RICH)
3 George Hewett (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Dusty welcomes new season with typical stunner

    The MCG erupts as Dustin Martin notches the first goal of the campaign in trademark fashion

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Silvagni speccy rocks 'G early

    Jack Silvagni hauls in a huge grab over the top and finishes off his work

    AFL
  • 00:23

    Shai flies high in this mesmerising mark

    Tigers gun Shai Bolton shows off his unbelievable ability with this monster speccy

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Curnow creating havoc with two in little time

    Charlie Curnow puts the Blues back in front after nailing consecutive majors

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Docherty shocks everyone with epic bomb

    Sam Docherty launches an absolute missile from distance to stun the stadium

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Charlie's soccer special edges Blues closer

    Carlton earns a crucial goal through gun forward Charlie Curnow after a crafty kick off the deck

    AFL
  • 03:12

    Last two mins: Lynch heroics deprive Blues of victory

    The thrilling final moments between Richmond and Carlton in round one

    AFL
  • 07:00

    Highlights: Richmond v Carlton

    The Tigers and Blues clash in round one

    AFL
  • 08:29

    Full post-match, R1: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round one's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 13:12

    Full post-match, R1: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round one's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 2:02:35

    Match Replay: Richmond v Carlton

    The Tigers and Blues clash in round one of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 13:27

    Mini-Match: Richmond v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Blues clash in round one

    AFL

Geelong v Collingwood

10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
6 Nick Daicos (COLL)
6 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)
4 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
2 Jack Crisp (COLL)
1 Isaac Smith (GEEL)
1 Josh Daicos (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:45

    Tuohy takes two in wild start for Cats

    Geelong rebounder Zach Tuohy ventures forward to land consecutive goals in some fashion

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Mitchell mania as Pies surround recruit after first

    Collingwood surrounds Tom Mitchell after notching an early goal in new hoops

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Cats calamity as Stewart subbed with knee injury

    Geelong is dealt a massive blow as star defender Tom Stewart is forced off the field after hurting himself in this contest

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Henry signals to Pies fans after first goal for Cats

    Ex-Pie Oliver Henry celebrates a major for his new side right in front of the Collingwood faithful

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Moore's manic mow down rocks ex-Pie Henry and MCG

    Collingwood skipper Darcy Moore makes ex-teammate Oliver Henry pay full price for taking his time in front of goal

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Bobby dazzling in first outing for Pies

    Collingwood recruit Bobby Hill bobs up for two crucial goals in the third quarter

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Reef reaps rewards as hot Pies cook up storm

    Pies substitute Reef McInnes uses his fresh legs off the bench to help his side earn two cracking majors

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Collingwood roar rings as De Goey provides the icing

    Jordan De Goey caps off a stunning start to the season with a powerful goal in the final term

    AFL
  • 01:28

    De Goey sends warning to comp with powerful performance

    Collingwood gun Jordan De Goey looks primed for a big season with a classy three-goal performance

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Geelong v Collingwood

    The Cats and Magpies clash in round one

    AFL
  • 07:27

    Full post-match, R1: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round one's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 12:05

    Full post-match, R1: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round one's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 14:27

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Magpies clash in round one

    AFL

North Melbourne v West Coast

10 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
8 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
6 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
3 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
2 Luke Shuey (WCE)
1 Charlie Comben (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    Allen makes early impact in long-awaited return

    Oscar Allen didn't need long to impact the scoreboard in his comeback game with this goal early in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:45

    North ruck injured early against West Coast

    Having been picked ahead of veteran Todd Goldstein, North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri had to be helped off in the first quarter due to injury

    AFL
  • 01:03

    Explosive Zurhaar puts Roos in front

    Cameron Zurhaar produces this brilliant running goal to give his side the edge at quarter-time

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Comben celebrates with faithful after exciting finish

    Charlie Comben slams this major home from the goal square to open up a five-goal buffer

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Larkey makes it five with scintillating third-quarter start

    Nick Larkey adds to his impressive bag as he nails these two majors to continue his side's dominance

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Candy-selling Ryan dazzles to give Eagles a sniff

    Liam Ryan produces this silky finish to continue his side's momentum shift

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Larkey snaps a sixth to steady North ship

    Nick Larkey continues his stellar outing with this ripping snap giving his side some breathing space

    AFL
  • 04:01

    Last two mins: North holds off fast-finishing Eagles

    Enjoy the enthralling final moments between North Melbourne and West Coast at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:39

    Larkey's bag of tricks hits Eagles for six

    Nick Larkey proves the difference with a mammoth six-goal performance

    AFL
  • 06:51

    Full post-match, R1: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round one's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 12:19

    Full post-match, R1: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round one's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 03:09

    Sheezel hype is real in devastating debut

    Harry Sheezel shows off his frightening potential with a stunning return of 34 disposals in his first game

    AFL
  • 08:22

    Highlights: North Melbourne v West Coast

    The Kangaroos and Eagles clash in round one

    AFL
  • 14:44

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Eagles clash in round one

    AFL

Port Adelaide v Brisbane

9 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
7 Ryan Burton (PORT)
6 Charlie Dixon (PORT)
5 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
3 Connor Rozee (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Horne-Francis rocks Power with electric first goal

    Big-name recruit Jason Horne-Francis gets off to the perfect start for his new club with an early major in the first term

    AFL
  • 01:31

    Rich makes Dixon pay full price for back-to-back 50m penalties

    Daniel Rich slots the goal after Charlie Dixon gives away a 100m penalty

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Ashcroft amazes all with freakish first major

    Highly touted father-son prospect Will Ashcroft produces a mesmerising first goal in the AFL

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Rioli stuns with electrifying mark and wild goal

    Junior Rioli produces this brilliant high-flying grab and finishes his work with an outrageous bit of skill

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Irish Lion launches monster first goal for new club

    Conor McKenna gets his first major as a Lion with this booming kick to extend his side's lead

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Powell-Pepper continues Port roll with brutal snap

    Sam Powell-Pepper extends his side's lead with this brilliant snapping finish midway through the third term

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Rozee adds to Port's goal frenzy with ripping roost

    Connor Rozee launches this booming major to continue his side's match-winning domination

    AFL
  • 08:33

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Brisbane

    The Power and Lions clash in round one

    AFL
  • 03:16

    Horne-Francis silences critics with dominant first Port outing

    Jason Horne-Francis produced an incredible display beyond his years to help lead his side to a big round one win over the Lions

    AFL
  • 07:21

    Full post-match, R1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round one's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 09:14

    Full post-match, R1: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round one's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 14:57

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Power and Lions clash in round one

    AFL

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

9 Jake Lever (MELB)
9 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
5 Christian Petracca (MELB)
5 Max Gawn (MELB)
2 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:30

    Bont finds a way with early magic

    Marcus Bontempelli gathers in congestion and finds the big sticks

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Williams lifts the 'G with this beauty

    Bailey Williams nails a brilliant running goal from distance

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Pickett in the book after flying hit on Smith

    Kysaiah Pickett is reported for a high bump on Bailey Smith

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Spargo and Brown rippers spark the Dees alive

    Charlie Spargo and Ben Brown drill home a pair of crackers

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Major injury concerns for big Dog

    Liam Jones comes from the field after an awkward aerial contest

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Aero-Naughton version 2023 has arrived

    Aaron Naughton flies high to take a magnificent grab

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Kade gets his moment as Dee delight rolls on

    Kade Chandler earns his first career major with a slick snap

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Full post-match, R1: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round one's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 05:43

    Full post-match, R1: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round one's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Melksham the super sub bounces through a monster

    Jake Melksham pumps it through from outside 50 to add more icing

    AFL
  • 08:06

    Highlights: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round one

    AFL
  • 02:30

    Kozzy turns up the heat in dazzling display

    Kysaiah Pickett boots four goals to put away the Bulldogs in the opening round

    AFL
  • 13:42

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Bulldogs clash in round one

    AFL

Gold Coast v Sydney

10 Chad Warner (SYD)
8 Dane Rampe (SYD)
4 Errol Gulden (SYD)
3 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
3 Dylan Stephens (SYD)
1 Will Hayward (SYD)
1 Callum Mills (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    Fiery Buddy slots two early snags

    Hot off the opening bounce, Sydney catches fire with back-to-back goals from Lance Franklin

    AFL
  • 00:33

    McDonald snaps cheeky gem

    Sydney's dominance continues with this Logan McDonald major

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Anderson sticks the bullseye

    The Suns find their spark with this Noah Anderson goal

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Classy Cunningham strikes gold

    The Swans answer back with this Harry Cunningham major

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Crafty Papley brews magical major

    Tom Papley bursts into the second half with fury, extending the Swans' lead with this goal

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Running Swan left sore after tough Rowell contact

    Matt Rowell and Justin McInerney collide in a hot contest for the footy

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Ainsworth delivers much-needed gem

    The Suns continue to fight hard, as Ben Ainsworth drills this goal

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Could Buddy face MRO scrutiny for this fierce contest?

    Lance Franklin may find himself in hot water for this contact on Sam Collins

    AFL
  • 06:47

    Full post-match, R1: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round one's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:29

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Sydney

    The Suns and Swans clash in round one

    AFL
  • 05:31

    Full post-match, R1: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round one's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 02:36

    Mighty Warner commands the footy in super start

    Chad Warner couldn't keep his hands off the ball, helping the Swans dominate in their opening match

    AFL
  • 14:02

    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Swans clash in round one

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide

9 Toby Greene (GWS)
8 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
6 Tom Green (GWS)
3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
2 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)
1 Josh Kelly (GWS)
1 Callan Ward (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:34

    Spectacular Himmelberg reels in MOTY contender

    Harry Himmelberg soars to new heights with this breathtaking screamer, which is an early contender for Mark of the Year

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Explosive Rankine finds his feet in new colours

    Izak Rankine didn't need long to make his mark felt on his new side with this bursting goal extending his side's lead

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Rankine relishes the moment once again

    Izak Rankine has two goals in as many quarters as he nails this superb snapping major to continue his fine start

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Whitfield left dazed after brutal collision

    Lachie Whitfield was left worse for wear after this clash with Rory Sloane during the third term

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Kelly ruled out after big head clash

    Josh Kelly's day has come to an early close after he came off second best in this head clash with Reilly O'Brien

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Highlights: GWS v Adelaide

    The Giants and Crows clash in round one

    AFL
  • 07:48

    Full post-match, R1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round one's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 11:35

    Full post-match, R1: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round one's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 03:33

    Captain Greene leads Giants to season-opening win

    Toby Greene starts his tenure as GWS captain perfectly as he blasts four goals past the Crows to lead his side to a big victory

    AFL
  • 00:42

    McAdam in trouble following brutal hit on Wehr

    Shane McAdam is likely to face scrutiny from the MRO after this massive bump on Jacob Wehr

    AFL
  • 15:05

    Mini-Match: GWS v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Crows clash in round one

    AFL

Hawthorn v Essendon

8 Archie Perkins (ESS)
8 Darcy Parish (ESS)
6 Mason Redman (ESS)
6 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (ESS)
1 Zach Merrett (ESS)
1 Will Setterfield (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    Caldwell delivers the bomb

    The Bombers are off to a hot start, as Jye Caldwell kicks this goal

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Wingard wizardry has the 'G shocked

    The Hawthorn onslaught continues with this dazzling Chad Wingard major

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Nifty Menzie makes his mark

    Jye Menzie keeps the Essendon fight alive with this timely major

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Jiath stuns crowd with stellar strike

    Changkuoth Jiath polishes off his ferocious downhill charge with brilliant finish

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Clear the runway, Davey Jnr is taking flight

    Alwyn Davey Jnr steals the show, scoring his first ever AFL goal

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Fiery Ridley claims first career gem

    Essendon is red hot, as Jordan Ridley drills his first AFL goal

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Perkins brings the snags as Dons party continues

    The Bombers strengthen their dominant lead with these Archie Perkins gems

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Tippa is back doing what he does best

    Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti marks his return to the AFL with a goal in style

    AFL
  • 08:52

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Essendon

    The Hawks and Bombers clash in round one

    AFL
  • 12:20

    Full post-match, R1: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round one's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 07:32

    Full post-match, R1: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round one's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 02:03

    Mighty Perkins wreaks havoc in season opener

    Archie Perkins plays a vital role in Essendon's dominant win

    AFL
  • 14:06

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Bombers clash in round one

    AFL

St Kilda v Fremantle

7 Brennan Cox (FRE)
7 Luke Ryan (FRE)
7 Callum Wilkie (STK)
5 Jack Sinclair (STK)
2 Josh Battle (STK)
1 Mason Wood (STK)
1 Ryan Byrnes (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:41

    Frederick drills opener as big recruit gets involved

    Michael Frederick receives a slick handball from Luke Jackson and nails the first

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Zipping Higgins slots sizzler as new Saints get busy

    Jack Higgins bounces through a speedy running goal

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Freo walks to the lead as Saints pay for back-chat

    St Kilda is penalised twice for umpire dissent and Fremantle benefits with dual majors

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Phillipou ice cool with special maiden major

    Mattaes Phillipou sticks a terrific contested grab and nails his first career goal

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Switkowski runs the tightrope and sneaks a gem

    Sam Switkowski weaves his way through traffic and snaps a beauty

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Wounded Webster leaves Saints a man down

    Jimmy Webster comes from the field after a gutsy attack on the footy

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Wood gets burning as the Saints fire up

    Mason Wood slots a pair of slick snaps to give St Kilda late momentum

    AFL
  • 08:00

    Highlights: St Kilda v Fremantle

    The Saints and Dockers clash in round one

    AFL
  • 05:30

    Full post-match, R1: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round one's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 09:38

    Full post-match, R1: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round one's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 13:48

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Dockers clash in round one

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

10 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
10 Daniel Rioli (RICH)
10 Chad Warner (SYD)
9 Toby Greene (GWS)
9 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
9 Jake Lever (MELB)
9 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
8 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
8 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
8 Darcy Parish (ESS)
8 Archie Perkins (ESS)
8 Dane Rampe (SYD)
7 Ryan Burton (PORT)
7 Brennan Cox (FRE)
7 Luke Ryan (FRE)
7 Callum Wilkie (STK)
6 Nick Daicos (COLL)
6 Charlie Dixon (PORT)
6 Tom Green (GWS)
6 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)
6 Mason Redman (ESS)
6 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
6 Lewis Young (CARL)
6 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (ESS)