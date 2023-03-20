JORDAN De Goey and Chad Warner were two of four players to poll maximum votes in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award in round one.
De Goey inspired Collingwood's 22-point win over Geelong at the MCG on Friday night with a sensational performance.
The midfielder had 25 disposals and kicked three goals as the Magpies upset the Cats in a classic contest.
Warner also earned 10 votes for his display in Sydney's 49-point thrashing of Gold Coast on Saturday night.
He gathered 30 disposals and had eight tackles to help the Swans begin their season with a win.
Richmond defender Daniel Rioli and North Melbourne midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke were the other two players to poll 10 votes.
Richmond v Carlton
10 Daniel Rioli (RICH)
6 Lewis Young (CARL)
4 Dion Prestia (RICH)
4 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
3 Tim Taranto (RICH)
3 George Hewett (CARL)
Geelong v Collingwood
10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
6 Nick Daicos (COLL)
6 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)
4 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
2 Jack Crisp (COLL)
1 Isaac Smith (GEEL)
1 Josh Daicos (COLL)
North Melbourne v West Coast
10 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
8 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
6 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
3 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
2 Luke Shuey (WCE)
1 Charlie Comben (NMFC)
Port Adelaide v Brisbane
9 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
7 Ryan Burton (PORT)
6 Charlie Dixon (PORT)
5 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
3 Connor Rozee (PORT)
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs
9 Jake Lever (MELB)
9 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
5 Christian Petracca (MELB)
5 Max Gawn (MELB)
2 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
Gold Coast v Sydney
10 Chad Warner (SYD)
8 Dane Rampe (SYD)
4 Errol Gulden (SYD)
3 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)
3 Dylan Stephens (SYD)
1 Will Hayward (SYD)
1 Callum Mills (SYD)
Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide
9 Toby Greene (GWS)
8 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)
6 Tom Green (GWS)
3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
2 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)
1 Josh Kelly (GWS)
1 Callan Ward (GWS)
Hawthorn v Essendon
8 Archie Perkins (ESS)
8 Darcy Parish (ESS)
6 Mason Redman (ESS)
6 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (ESS)
1 Zach Merrett (ESS)
1 Will Setterfield (ESS)
St Kilda v Fremantle
7 Brennan Cox (FRE)
7 Luke Ryan (FRE)
7 Callum Wilkie (STK)
5 Jack Sinclair (STK)
2 Josh Battle (STK)
1 Mason Wood (STK)
1 Ryan Byrnes (STK)
