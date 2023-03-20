Jordan De Goey in action during Collingwood's clash against Geelong in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDAN De Goey and Chad Warner were two of four players to poll maximum votes in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award in round one.

De Goey inspired Collingwood's 22-point win over Geelong at the MCG on Friday night with a sensational performance.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

The midfielder had 25 disposals and kicked three goals as the Magpies upset the Cats in a classic contest.

Warner also earned 10 votes for his display in Sydney's 49-point thrashing of Gold Coast on Saturday night.

He gathered 30 disposals and had eight tackles to help the Swans begin their season with a win.

Richmond defender Daniel Rioli and North Melbourne midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke were the other two players to poll 10 votes.

Richmond v Carlton

10 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

6 Lewis Young (CARL)

4 Dion Prestia (RICH)

4 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

3 Tim Taranto (RICH)

3 George Hewett (CARL)

Geelong v Collingwood

10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

6 Nick Daicos (COLL)

6 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)

4 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

2 Jack Crisp (COLL)

1 Isaac Smith (GEEL)

1 Josh Daicos (COLL)

North Melbourne v West Coast

10 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

8 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

6 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

3 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)

2 Luke Shuey (WCE)

1 Charlie Comben (NMFC)

Port Adelaide v Brisbane

9 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

7 Ryan Burton (PORT)

6 Charlie Dixon (PORT)

5 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

3 Connor Rozee (PORT)

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

9 Jake Lever (MELB)

9 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

5 Christian Petracca (MELB)

5 Max Gawn (MELB)

2 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

Gold Coast v Sydney

10 Chad Warner (SYD)

8 Dane Rampe (SYD)

4 Errol Gulden (SYD)

3 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

3 Dylan Stephens (SYD)

1 Will Hayward (SYD)

1 Callum Mills (SYD)

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide

9 Toby Greene (GWS)

8 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

6 Tom Green (GWS)

3 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

2 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)

1 Josh Kelly (GWS)

1 Callan Ward (GWS)

Hawthorn v Essendon

8 Archie Perkins (ESS)

8 Darcy Parish (ESS)

6 Mason Redman (ESS)

6 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (ESS)

1 Zach Merrett (ESS)

1 Will Setterfield (ESS)

St Kilda v Fremantle

7 Brennan Cox (FRE)

7 Luke Ryan (FRE)

7 Callum Wilkie (STK)

5 Jack Sinclair (STK)

2 Josh Battle (STK)

1 Mason Wood (STK)

1 Ryan Byrnes (STK)

LEADERBOARD

10 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

10 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

10 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

10 Chad Warner (SYD)

9 Toby Greene (GWS)

9 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

9 Jake Lever (MELB)

9 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

8 Stephen Coniglio (GWS)

8 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

8 Darcy Parish (ESS)

8 Archie Perkins (ESS)

8 Dane Rampe (SYD)

7 Ryan Burton (PORT)

7 Brennan Cox (FRE)

7 Luke Ryan (FRE)

7 Callum Wilkie (STK)

6 Nick Daicos (COLL)

6 Charlie Dixon (PORT)

6 Tom Green (GWS)

6 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)

6 Mason Redman (ESS)

6 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

6 Lewis Young (CARL)

6 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (ESS)