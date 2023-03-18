More from Telstra

00:33 Mins

Allen makes early impact in long-awaited return

Oscar Allen didn't need long to impact the scoreboard in his comeback game with this goal early in the first term

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 02:35

    Match Previews R1: North Melbourne v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and Eagles at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  2. 08:12

    Highlights: Geelong v Collingwood

    The Cats and Magpies clash in round one

    AFL
  3. 01:28

    De Goey sends warning to comp with powerful performance

    Collingwood gun Jordan De Goey looks primed for a big season with a classy three-goal performance

    AFL
  4. 00:56

    Collingwood roar rings as De Goey provides the icing

    Jordan De Goey caps off a stunning start to the season with a powerful goal in the final term

    AFL
  5. 00:51

    Bobby dazzling in first outing for Pies

    Collingwood recruit Bobby Hill bobs up for two crucial goals in the third quarter

    AFL
  6. 00:38

    Moore's manic mow down rocks ex-Pie Henry and MCG

    Collingwood skipper Darcy Moore makes ex-teammate Oliver Henry pay full price for taking his time in front of goal

    AFL
  7. 00:56

    Henry signals to Pies fans after first goal for Cats

    Ex-Pie Oliver Henry celebrates a major for his new side right in front of the Collingwood faithful

    AFL
  8. 00:38

    Cats calamity as Stewart subbed with knee injury

    Geelong is dealt a massive blow as star defender Tom Stewart is forced off the field after hurting himself in this contest

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 05:31

    Footy Feed: Dee down, Eagles blooded, delisted Pie returns

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich have a look at the Round One teams

    AFL
  • 05:06

    Footy Feed: Tomahawk time, Gov's future, Docker's delay

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news ahead of round one

    AFL
  • 06:36

    Footy Feed: Dusty's destiny, Fly channels Lethal

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news ahead of round one

    AFL
  • 05:12

    Footy Feed: Cat's mid-match dash, Clarko's 'stability'

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 02:27

    Captaincy perks, childhood heroes: New skippers have their say

    The new captains in 2023 share the perks of being skipper and tell AFL.com.au which leaders they idolised as kids

    AFL
  • 06:33

    Footy Feed: Moore on Jack's road back, Fyfe gets schooled

    Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards with all the latest news from Captains' day

    AFL
  • 03:51

    Footy Feed: Bont's ambition, King's 'Tour', inside 'Gettable'

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 03:16

    Footy Feed: Swans land Blue, Dogs eyeing R1, praise for Crow

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:35

    Footy Feed: Recruit with 'best footy brains', the 'unicorn' youngster

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 04:18

    Footy Feed: New Lion kings, Saints' injury updates, big trade confirmed

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 03:56

    Footy Feed: Thomas returns, Freo blow, Selwood's tip for Danger

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:58

    Footy Feed: Star Blue's injury scare, dynamic Dusty, wounded Lion

    Sarah Olle, Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich bring you all the latest footy news

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 05:27

    AFLW S7 Highlights: GWS v Gold Coast

    The Giants and Suns clash in round 10 of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 04:59

    AFLW S7 Highlights: North Melbourne v Richmond

    The Kangaroos and Tigers clash in round 10 of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 04:22

    AFLW S7 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Essendon

    The Power and Bombers clash in round 10 of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 05:47

    AFLW S7 Highlights: Fremantle v Hawthorn

    The Dockers and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 05:49

    AFLW S7 Highlights: Melbourne v West Coast

    The Demons and Eagles clash in round 10 of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 04:23

    AFLW S7 Highlights: Melbourne v Essendon

    The Demons and Bombers clash in round nine of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 05:29

    AFLW S7 Highlights: Richmond v GWS

    The Tigers and Giants clash in round nine of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 05:39

    AFLW S7 Highlights: St Kilda v Port Adelaide

    The Saints and Power clash in round nine of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 04:53

    AFLW S7 Highlights: Sydney v Fremantle

    The Swans and Dockers clash in round nine of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 12:05

    Full post-match, R1: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round one's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 07:27

    Full post-match, R1: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round one's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 13:12

    Full post-match, R1: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round one's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 08:29

    Full post-match, R1: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round one's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 03:25

    Pre-season full post-match: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after their practice match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 04:48

    Pre-season full post-match: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after their practice match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 05:21

    Pre-season full post-match: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after their practice match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 05:44

    Pre-season full post-match: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after their practice match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 09:36

    Pre-season full post-match: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after their practice match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 05:44

    Pre-season full post-match: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after their practice match against GWS

    AFL
  • 03:34

    Pre-season full post-match: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after their practice match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 05:26

    Pre-season full post-match: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after their practice match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 06:48

    Pre-season full post-match: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after their practice match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 04:50

    Pre-season full post-match: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after their practice match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 05:33

    Pre-season full post-match: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after their practice match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 04:32

    Pre-season full post-match: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after their practice match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:27

    AFL Full post-match, Practice Wk 2: Port

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week two's practice match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 05:08

    AFL Full post-match, Practice Wk 2: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week two's practice match against Collingwood

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 02:35

    Match Previews R1: North Melbourne v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and Eagles at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 03:30

    Match Previews R1: Geelong v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Cats and Magpies at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:27

    Match Previews R1: Richmond v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and the Blues at the MCG.

    AFL
  • 03:24

    Match Previews R1: St Kilda v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and Dockers at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:44

    Match Previews R1: Hawthorn v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Hawks and Bombers at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:12

    Match Previews R1: GWS v Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Crows at Giants Stadium

    AFL
  • 03:34

    Match Previews R1: Gold Coast v Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and Swans at Heritage Bank Stadium

    AFL
  • 03:23

    Match Previews R1: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and Bulldogs at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:42

    Match Previews R1: Port Adelaide v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Power and Lions at Adelaide Oval

    AFL

The 10
  • 06:45

    The 10: Geelong's best moments in flag-winning 2022 season

    Enjoy the standout plays and performances from the Cats' premiership campaign

    AFL
  • 06:15

    The 10: Geelong's best moments of the 2022 season

    Outstanding plays and performances from star Cats ahead of the Grand Final

    AFL
  • 06:46

    The 10: Sydney's best moments of the 2022 season

    Outstanding plays and performances from star Swans ahead of the Grand Final

    AFL
  • 05:34

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the standout moments from the final round of the home and away season.

    AFL
  • 06:03

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round

    AFL
  • 06:18

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a round that had a little bit of everything

    AFL
  • 05:48

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the standout highlights from the round

    AFL
  • 06:32

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an exciting round of football

    AFL
  • 06:06

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round

    AFL
  • 06:07

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 05:39

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 06:23

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

    AFL

Showreels
  • 01:45

    Mithen makes her mark towards second consecutive Grand Final

    Lily Mithen was at her dominant best as she helps lead her side to a big win

    AFL
  • 01:04

    Marvelous Mackin manifests brilliance for Demons

    Blaithin Mackin twists and turns to outmanoeuvre Adelaide in influential qualifying final performance.

    AFLW
  • 03:33

    Last two mins: Crows keep Cats at bay in all-time classic

    The thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Geelong in S7 round 9

    AFL
  • 03:50

    Last two mins: Swans fall agonisingly short as Dons clinch thriller

    The thrilling final moments between Essendon and Sydney in S7 round 8

    AFL
  • 01:42

    WAFL Showreel, GF: Mitchell Dobson highlights

    Enjoy Mitchell Dobson's standout WAFL performance for the Falcons

  • 04:27

    Last two mins: Teenage Pie kicks last-minute goal to break Saints' hearts

    The thrilling final moments between the Saints and the Magpies in S7 round six

    AFL
  • 01:09

    WAFL Showreel, PF: Max Minear highlights

    Enjoy Max Minear's standout WAFL performance for the Tigers

  • 02:39

    Last two mins: Desperate defending sees Hawks hold off Swans

    The thrilling final moments between the Swans and the Hawks in S7 round five

    AFL
  • 02:44

    WAFL Showreel, SF: Alexander Manuel highlights

    Enjoy Alexander Manuel's standout WAFL performance for the Tigers

  • 02:57

    VFL Showreel, GF: Jake Melksham highlights

    Enjoy Jake Melksham's standout VFL performance for the Demons

  • 01:32

    WAFL Showreel, SF: Mitchell Peirce highlights

    Enjoy Mitchell Peirce's standout WAFL performance for the Falcons

  • 01:06

    WAFL Showreel, SF: Thomas Bennett highlights

    Enjoy Thomas Bennett's standout WAFL performance for the Sharks

Match Replays
  • 1:14:38

    AFLW S7 Match Replay: GWS v Gold Coast

    The Giants and Suns clash in round 10 of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 1:18:36

    AFLW S7 Match Replay: Fremantle v Hawthorn

    The Dockers and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 1:20:12

    AFLW S7 Match Replay: Geelong v Sydney

    The Cats and Swans clash in round 10 of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 1:14:56

    AFLW S7 Match Replay: Melbourne v West Coast

    The Demons and Eagles clash in round 10 of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 1:16:36

    AFLW S7 Match Replay: Carlton v Western Bulldogs

    The Blues and Bulldogs clash in round 10 of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 1:12:54

    AFLW S7 Match Replay: Melbourne v Essendon

    The Demons and Bombers clash in round nine of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 1:15:14

    AFLW S7 Match Replay: Richmond v GWS

    The Tigers and Giants clash in round nine of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 1:14:34

    AFLW S7 Match Replay: St Kilda v Port Adelaide

    The Saints and Power clash in round nine of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 1:17:16

    AFLW S7 Match Replay: West Coast v Western Bulldogs

    The Eagles and Bulldogs clash in round nine of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 1:14:06

    AFLW S7 Match Replay: Sydney v Fremantle

    The Swans and Dockers clash in round nine of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 1:14:52

    AFLW S7 Match Replay: Collingwood v North Melbourne

    The Pies and Kangaroos clash in round nine of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL
  • 1:13:12

    AFLW S7 Match Replay: Gold Coast v Carlton

    The Suns and Blues clash in round nine of the 2022 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFL

AFLW
  • 00:52

    Get excited: Greiser joins Richmond

    Check out the best highlights from Richmond signing Caitlin Greiser

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Get excited: White joins Pies

    Check out the best highlights from Collingwood signing Tarni White

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Get excited: Shierlaw joins the North

    Check out the best highlights from North Melbourne signing Kate Shierlaw

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Get excited: Lambert joins the Saints

    Check out the best highlights from Saints signing Jaimee Lambert

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Get excited: Chiocci joins the Saints

    Check out the best highlights from Saints signing Steph Chiocci

    AFLW
  • 06:48

    AFLW top five: Best of Richmond's season

    The top five moments from Richmond during S7 of the NAB AFLW

    AFLW
  • 06:15

    AFLW top five: Best of Port Adelaide's season

    The top five moments from Port Adelaide during S7 of the NAB AFLW

    AFLW
  • 41:44

    League Leaders: Jen Watt on her path to North CEO

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by Jen Watt to discuss how she became the CEO of North Melbourne, the advice she received along the way and when she knew she could take on one of the toughest jobs in football.

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Get excited: McEvoy joins the Swans

    Check out the best highlights from Swans signing Lucy McEvoy

    AFLW
  • 06:21

    AFLW top five: Best of North Melbourne's season

    The top five moments from North Melbourne during S7 of the NAB AFLW

    AFLW
  • 07:36

    AFLW top five: Best of Melbourne's season

    The top five moments from Melbourne during S7 of the NAB AFLW

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Get Excited: Bodey signs with Hawthorn

    Check out the best highlights from Hawthorn signing Greta Bodey

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 16:18

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Brodie Holland dances into his biggest test

    Ex-Docker, Pie and TV star tells Dylan Buckley about coaching the VFL's wooden spooners

    AFL
  • 22:55

    Michael Voss on pre-game rev-ups, lessons from Lethal, the Burns bump

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Michael Voss to discuss Carlton's season, the Brisbane three-peat, and much more

    AFL
  • 22:32

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Steve Johnson on big-game players, the art of the snap

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Steve Johnson to discuss the glory days at Geelong, his time as a coach, and much more

    AFL
  • 22:54

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Nathan Jones on missing the 2021 flag, loyalty, life after footy

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Nathan Jones to discuss what he's been up to since retiring, how he dealt with missing the 2021 GF, and much more

    AFL
  • 24:52

    Luke Ball on departing St Kilda for Collingwood, the 2001 'Superdraft'

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Luke Ball to discuss being an early draft pick, moving from St Kilda to Collingwood, and much more

    AFL
  • 16:24

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Gillon McLachlan on a team in Tassie, favourite players, flag tip

    Dylan Buckley is joined by AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan to discuss his footy career, his time heading up the AFL, and much more

    AFL
  • 21:37

    The Pies, pranks, Europe trip stories with Ruby Schleicher and Sarah Rowe

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Ruby Schleicher and Sarah Rowe to discuss the upcoming AFLW season, their friendship, and much more

    AFL
  • 24:29

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Luke Hodge on Hawks v Cats, No.1 flag, Buddy advice

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Luke Hodge to discuss his time at Hawthorn and Brisbane, his move into the media, and much more

    AFL
  • 24:06

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Peter Helliar on his Pies love, what makes great comedy

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Peter Helliar to discuss how he became a Pies fan, his television journey, and much more

    AFL
  • 23:53

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Playing for Aus, the power of saying no with Bianca Chatfield

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Bianca Chatfield to discuss representing Australia, life as a new mum, and much more

    AFL
  • 25:09

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Capturing Buddy's moment, players who DM for pics with Michael Willson

    Dylan Buckley is joined by AFL photographer Michael Willson to discuss the pressure of capturing the big moments, and the stories behind some of his favourite pictures

    AFL
  • 23:03

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Why Toby's special, delisting players with Leon Cameron

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Leon Cameron to discuss the challenges facing an AFL coach, his favourite players, and more

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 05:16

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round one

    Coaches were left scrambling after some huge team news ahead of the opening round.

    AFL
  • 04:39

    Last-minute advice to help you pick your Fantasy team

    The Traders discuss the must-have players, lockouts, captains and more

    AFL
  • 04:53

    Ranking the Fantasy cash cows

    The Traders rank the best rookie-priced players to lock into your Classic team

    AFL
  • 04:32

    The Traders reveal their Fantasy Classic team

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie put their heads together to pick their ultimate team

    AFL
  • 04:31

    Lock in star Lion, value options: Picking your Fantasy forwards

    Roy reveals his AFL Fantasy Classic forwards, including a tip about structure

    AFL
  • 04:48

    Popular duo, Gawn-Grundy uncertainty: Picking your Fantasy rucks

    Calvin reveals his AFL Fantasy Classic rucks, including a gun pair

    AFL
  • 04:35

    Must-have guns, value options: Picking your Fantasy midfielders

    Roy reveals his AFL Fantasy Classic midfield, including Eagle Dom Sheed

    AFL
  • 05:26

    Mid-price temptation: Picking your Fantasy defenders

    Calvin reveals his AFL Fantasy Classic backline, featuring Sam Docherty locked in at the top

    AFL
  • 08:22

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 23

    Calvin and Warnie match up in their Fantasy Draft and Classic finals and the banter has started.

    AFL
  • 02:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R23 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 23

    AFL
  • 06:01

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 22

    Calvin has lost Mitch Duncan this week while Roy and Warnie are offloading Braydon Preuss.

    AFL
  • 03:14

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R22 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 22

    AFL

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.