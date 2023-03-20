Harry Sheezel and Luke McDonald celebrate during North Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER the best debut seen in nearly four decades, North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel has been nominated as round one's AFL Rising Star.

The 18-year-old burst onto the AFL scene on Saturday, amassing 34 disposals and oozing confidence in the Kangaroos' five-point win over West Coast.

For a first gamer, Sheezel was calm and composed, providing North with plenty of drive off half-back.

His 34 touches are the most from a debutant in 39 years, the most since since Greg Williams' 38 in his first game in 1984.

The No.3 draft pick's showing was even more impressive following the revelation he'd only starting playing off half-back in recent weeks after being drafted as a midfielder/forward.

"He is a pretty special talent for us," coach Alastair Clarkson said following Saturday's match.

"Where he actually settles we're not too sure but he might be starting at half-back for us next week."

In addition to his Rising Star nomination, Sheezel picked up six coaches' votes for his round one performance.

The Sandringham Dragons product previously held the honour of being the subject of the AFL Draft Countdown's draft song.