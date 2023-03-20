Tristan Xerri is helped off the field during North Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne ruckman Tristan Xerri will undergo surgery on the ankle injury he suffered against West Coast on Saturday.

Picked ahead of veteran Todd Goldstein, Xerri was forced off in the first quarter of the Kangaroos' five-point win at Marvel Stadium.

It remains unclear how long the 24-year-old will be sidelined, but the club has confirmed he will undergo surgery on the syndesmosis injury on Tuesday.

"This is disappointing news for Tristan after an outstanding pre-season. Everyone at the club was looking forward to seeing him evolve as a ruckman and build on his game," North general manager of football Todd Viney said.

"Once surgery is completed tomorrow, the club will have more clarity around Tristan's rehab plan."

Charlie Comben did most of the ruck work for the Kangaroos on Saturday, but Goldstein is likely to get his chance.

North Melbourne makes the trip to Optus Stadium to face Fremantle on Saturday night.