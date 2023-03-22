AS JASON Horne-Francis took most of the spotlight, it was a Port Adelaide forward who rated the best of all recruits on debut in round one.

Junior Rioli, who joined the Power from West Coast in the same mega trade in which Horne-Francis moved from North Melbourne, had 16 disposals and kicked three goals in the Power's 54-point win over Brisbane on Saturday.

His performance was rated 23 by the Official AFL Player Ratings, the most of any new recruit, excluding draftees, playing in the opening round.

Horne-Francis impressed with 25 disposals and seven clearances, ranking third with 18.9.

Splitting the Port pair was Tom Mitchell, who helped Collingwood to an upset 22-point win over Geelong on Friday night.

The former Hawk had 21 touches, 10 clearances and kicked two goals.

Conor McKenna ranked fourth on debut for Brisbane, while Will Setterfield was fifth after a strong performance in Essendon's thrashing of Hawthorn.

Others made less of an impact at their new clubs.

Dan McStay finished with just a rating of 0.9 after his six disposals and a goal for the Magpies.

Liam Stocker finished with just 2.3 despite his 20 disposals and nine marks in St Kilda's win over Fremantle on Sunday.

Blake Acres, who had a chance to be the hero late in Carlton's draw with Richmond, had 16 disposals for just a 2.6 rating.

Western Bulldogs defender Liam Jones had a negative rating before being substituted in the heavy loss to Melbourne due to a neck injury.

Recruit

Club

Round one ratings

Junior Rioli

Port Adelaide

23.0

Tom Mitchell

Collingwood

21.3

Jason Horne-Francis

Port Adelaide

18.9

Conor McKenna

Brisbane

16.2

Will Setterfield

Essendon

15.7

Josh Dunkley

Brisbane

14.7

Bobby Hill

Collingwood

13.5

Karl Amon

Hawthorn

12.3

Ollie Henry

Geelong

12.2

Brodie Grundy

Melbourne

9.3

Ben Long

Gold Coast

9.2

Sam Weideman

Essendon

8.8

Tanner Bruhn

Geelong

8.8

Jacob Hopper

Richmond

8.6

Izak Rankine

Adelaide

7.8

Zaine Cordy

St Kilda

7.8

Tim Taranto

Richmond

7.2

Jayden Hunt

West Coast

7.2

Rory Lobb

Western Bulldogs

6.9

Jaeger O'Meara

Fremantle

6.5

Jack Gunston

Brisbane

6.2

Lloyd Meek

Hawthorn

6.2

Griffin Logue

North Melbourne

6.0

Oskar Baker

Western Bulldogs

5.9

Fergus Greene

Hawthorn

4.2

Lachie Hunter

Melbourne

3.8

Luke Jackson

Fremantle

3.7

Liam Shiels

North Melbourne

3.6

Blake Acres

Carlton

2.6

Liam Stocker

St Kilda

2.3

Dan McStay

Collingwood

0.9

Tyler Brown*

Adelaide

0.6

Francis Evans*

Port Adelaide

0.2

Liam Jones**

Western Bulldogs

-0.8

*started as the substitute
**was substituted due to injury