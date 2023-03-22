AS JASON Horne-Francis took most of the spotlight, it was a Port Adelaide forward who rated the best of all recruits on debut in round one.
Junior Rioli, who joined the Power from West Coast in the same mega trade in which Horne-Francis moved from North Melbourne, had 16 disposals and kicked three goals in the Power's 54-point win over Brisbane on Saturday.
His performance was rated 23 by the Official AFL Player Ratings, the most of any new recruit, excluding draftees, playing in the opening round.
Horne-Francis impressed with 25 disposals and seven clearances, ranking third with 18.9.
Splitting the Port pair was Tom Mitchell, who helped Collingwood to an upset 22-point win over Geelong on Friday night.
The former Hawk had 21 touches, 10 clearances and kicked two goals.
Conor McKenna ranked fourth on debut for Brisbane, while Will Setterfield was fifth after a strong performance in Essendon's thrashing of Hawthorn.
Others made less of an impact at their new clubs.
Dan McStay finished with just a rating of 0.9 after his six disposals and a goal for the Magpies.
Liam Stocker finished with just 2.3 despite his 20 disposals and nine marks in St Kilda's win over Fremantle on Sunday.
Blake Acres, who had a chance to be the hero late in Carlton's draw with Richmond, had 16 disposals for just a 2.6 rating.
Western Bulldogs defender Liam Jones had a negative rating before being substituted in the heavy loss to Melbourne due to a neck injury.
Recruit
|
Club
|
Round one ratings
|
Junior Rioli
|
Port Adelaide
|
23.0
|
Tom Mitchell
|
Collingwood
|
21.3
|
Jason Horne-Francis
|
Port Adelaide
|
18.9
|
Conor McKenna
|
Brisbane
|
16.2
|
Will Setterfield
|
Essendon
|
15.7
|
Josh Dunkley
|
Brisbane
|
14.7
|
Bobby Hill
|
Collingwood
|
13.5
|
Karl Amon
|
Hawthorn
|
12.3
|
Ollie Henry
|
Geelong
|
12.2
|
Brodie Grundy
|
Melbourne
|
9.3
|
Ben Long
|
Gold Coast
|
9.2
|
Sam Weideman
|
Essendon
|
8.8
|
Tanner Bruhn
|
Geelong
|
8.8
|
Jacob Hopper
|
Richmond
|
8.6
|
Izak Rankine
|
Adelaide
|
7.8
|
Zaine Cordy
|
St Kilda
|
7.8
|
Tim Taranto
|
Richmond
|
7.2
|
Jayden Hunt
|
West Coast
|
7.2
|
Rory Lobb
|
Western Bulldogs
|
6.9
|
Jaeger O'Meara
|
Fremantle
|
6.5
|
Jack Gunston
|
Brisbane
|
6.2
|
Lloyd Meek
|
Hawthorn
|
6.2
|
Griffin Logue
|
North Melbourne
|
6.0
|
Oskar Baker
|
Western Bulldogs
|
5.9
|
Fergus Greene
|
Hawthorn
|
4.2
|
Lachie Hunter
|
Melbourne
|
3.8
|
Luke Jackson
|
Fremantle
|
3.7
|
Liam Shiels
|
North Melbourne
|
3.6
|
Blake Acres
|
Carlton
|
2.6
|
Liam Stocker
|
St Kilda
|
2.3
|
Dan McStay
|
Collingwood
|
0.9
|
Tyler Brown*
|
Adelaide
|
0.6
|
Francis Evans*
|
Port Adelaide
|
0.2
|
Liam Jones**
|
Western Bulldogs
|
-0.8
*started as the substitute
**was substituted due to injury