Jimmy Webster in the hands of the trainer during St Kilda's match against Fremantle in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA may have won in round one, but Ross Lyon continues to lose his players to injury.

The Saints will be without Jimmy Webster and Jack Bytel for Saturday night's game against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, while forward Tim Membrey could still be another six weeks away.

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED The Saints - and Ross - have evolved

Webster suffered a break to a metacarpal in his right hand against Fremantle on Sunday and is set to spend a week or two on the sidelines.

Bytel was sent to hospital during Sunday's game after suffering a cut to his knee and while he was able to return, he will miss least a week and maybe more after the wound was cleaned out.

The 23-year-old midfielder did not play a senior game in 2022 but earned a spot in St Kilda's round one side and did a decent job on Fremantle star Andrew Brayshaw.

Jack Bytel at St Kilda training in March, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda's new-look forward line found a way to kick a winning score against Freo, but they won't welcome back star spearhead Membrey any time soon.

The 28-year-old is at least a month away, and possibly up to six weeks, due to a knee injury, while young gun Max King could miss the first ten rounds of the season following a shoulder reconstruction in December and then a hamstring setback last week.

Membrey had last month had some hope of being fit to face the Dockers, but his return to play timeline has now been extended.

Ross Lyon during St Kilda's match against Fremantle in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

In some good news for the Saints, Marcus Windhager will be available this weekend after narrowly running out of time to prove his fitness ahead of the season opener.

The second-year midfielder-forward broke his hand against Essendon in a practice match earlier this month and is expected to return to the senior side to face the Dogs.

Veteran midfielder Seb Ross is also a chance to return against the Bulldogs, but still needs to prove his fitness after recent calf issues.

Counting Windhager and Ross, the Saints currently have 15 players on their injury list.