Chad Wingard walks off after the R1 match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

HAWTHORN star Chad Wingard has been ruled out of this weekend's trip to Sydney to face the Swans after injuring his calf against Essendon on Sunday.

Scans have revealed a very minor calf strain but the Hawks have opted against risking Wingard given his history of soft tissue injuries.

GETTABLE Your weekly trade and draft fix, starting in 2023

The dual All-Australian managed only 10 appearances in 2022 due to a frustrating run of hamstring, calf and ankle issues that forced the Hawks to put him on ice in January.

Wingard banked a decent pre-season block across the summer and produced one of the moments of round one when he spun and evaded three Essendon players in a rare highlight for Sam Mitchell's side.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Wingard wizardry has the 'G shocked The Hawthorn onslaught continues with this dazzling Chad Wingard major

The Hawks expect Wingard to only miss the game at the SCG and be available when they host North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium in round three.

After losing so much experience at the end of last season, Hawthorn needs Wingard on the park this year, especially on the back of the 59-point loss to the Bombers.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

The South Australian is the second oldest (29) and second most experienced player (205 games) at Waverley Park, behind three-time premiership forward Luke Breust.

Key forward Mitch Lewis is still the major injury concern for Hawthorn with the club not expecting to get him back until at least round six at the earliest.

Mitch Lewis looks on during Hawthorn's official team photo day at Waverley Park on February 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 24-year-old strained his anterior cruciate ligament at the end of January, delaying his start to 2023 after a breakout campaign last year where he emerged as a key figure at the Hawks.

Lewis has been dealt a slight issue in his other knee which is expected to delay his return to play by one week.

Wingman Harry Morrison is expected to be available for selection when the Hawks face Sydney at the SCG on Sunday.