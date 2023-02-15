YOUR weekly fix of trade, draft and free agency news is here in 2023 in a brand new show.

Gettable will launch ahead of round one, with co-hosts Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge to bring you all the latest news and biggest interviews in the player movement space.

INS AND OUTS Every club’s full list changes ahead of 2023

Recruiters, list managers, players, agents and draftees will all feature on Gettable, which will be must-watch for fans of all clubs.

Find out the latest trade targets and free agency news, meet the next generation of draftees and hear from a range of guests from the AFL.com.au studio, with episodes to also be available on podcast platforms.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Dread, delight, drama: How Cal builds Phantom Draft's 'house of cards' AFL.com.au draft expert Cal Twomey talks us through how he puts his annual Phantom Draft together

The show will also delve into the machinations of past trade deals and will run through until this year's AFL Draft in November.

AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App is the home of trade, draft and free agency, with weekly column Inside Trading to return in 2023.