WEST Coast will be looking to respond to their loss to North Melbourne last week when they face an undermanned Greater Western Sydney to finish round two.
Coming off a brave win over Adelaide, the Giants are without Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield (both concussion) and Harry Perryman (hamstring).
EAGLES v GIANTS Follow it LIVE
There are no late changes for either team, with prized draftee Elijah Hewett to debut for the Eagles as the sub
West Coast v GWS Giants at Optus Stadium, 6.20pm AEDT
NO LATE CHANGE
SUBS
West Coast: Elijah Hewett
GWS Giants: Conor Stone