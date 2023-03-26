Jack Darling and Bailey Williams ahead of West Coast's match against GWS in R2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast will be looking to respond to their loss to North Melbourne last week when they face an undermanned Greater Western Sydney to finish round two.

Coming off a brave win over Adelaide, the Giants are without Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield (both concussion) and Harry Perryman (hamstring).

There are no late changes for either team, with prized draftee Elijah Hewett to debut for the Eagles as the sub

West Coast v GWS Giants at Optus Stadium, 6.20pm AEDT



NO LATE CHANGE



SUBS

West Coast: Elijah Hewett

GWS Giants: Conor Stone