Will Ashcroft in action during Brisbane's clash against Melbourne in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE young gun Will Ashcroft has been rewarded for his impressive performance against Melbourne with the round two AFL Rising Star nomination.

Ashcroft, the son of three-time premiership player Marcus, had 31 disposals, nine clearances and kicked a goal in the Lions' 11-point win over the Demons.

He joins North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel as the two Rising Star nominations so far this season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More 'Back to where I know I can be': Ashcroft's Rising Star breakout Round two AFL Rising Star nominee Will Ashcroft discusses his outstanding game against Melbourne with Cal Twomey

Having made his AFL debut against Port Adelaide in round one, Ashcroft showed on Friday night just why he was considered the best player in last year's draft class.

The 18-year-old's nine clearances were an equal game-high, only Clayton Oliver (37) had more disposals and he also hit the scoreboard.

He is the first player to have a game of 30-plus disposals, nine-plus clearances and one-plus goal inside his first two career games. The previous fastest to that feat was Toby Greene (11th game).