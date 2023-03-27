BRISBANE young gun Will Ashcroft has been rewarded for his impressive performance against Melbourne with the round two AFL Rising Star nomination.
Ashcroft, the son of three-time premiership player Marcus, had 31 disposals, nine clearances and kicked a goal in the Lions' 11-point win over the Demons.
He joins North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel as the two Rising Star nominations so far this season.
Having made his AFL debut against Port Adelaide in round one, Ashcroft showed on Friday night just why he was considered the best player in last year's draft class.
The 18-year-old's nine clearances were an equal game-high, only Clayton Oliver (37) had more disposals and he also hit the scoreboard.
He is the first player to have a game of 30-plus disposals, nine-plus clearances and one-plus goal inside his first two career games. The previous fastest to that feat was Toby Greene (11th game).