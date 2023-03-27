PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Crouch  Leg  Test
 Billy Dowling  Foot  1 week
 Darcy Fogarty  Knee  Test
 Shane McAdam  Suspension  Round 5
 Patrick Parnell  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Josh Worrell  Hamstring  3 weeks
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Fogarty "tweaked" his knee against Richmond but was able to play out the match, with the star forward undergoing tests this week to determine his availability. Crouch will come off the injury list this week if he responds well to training and makes himself available to play. An adductor strain last week is not expected to hold Wayne Milera back. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Keidean Coleman  Concussion  TBC
 Darcy Gardiner  Ankle  Test
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

No word from the club to suggest Coleman won't be available for Thursday night's match against the Western Bulldogs after his round one concussion, but the smooth-moving defender will have to continue to pass a test. Gardiner is listed as a test after having a severely compromised pre-season following shoulder surgery and a more recent ankle problem. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  TBC
 Matt Cottrell  Foot  TBC
 David Cuningham  Shoulder  TBC
 Sam Durdin  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 George Hewett  Hand  Test
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  TBC
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Sam Walsh  Back  TBC
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful Durdin will return this weekend, while George Hewett has been cleared of significant damage following a hand injury that he sustained last Thursday night and should play. The timeline for Walsh remains the same. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Back  TBC
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Arlo Draper  Concussion  TBC
 Jeremy Howe  Arm  TBC
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder   6-8 weeks
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  Post mid-season bye
 Oleg Markov  Ankle  Test
 Brody Mihocek  Finger  Test
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

After being substituted out of Saturday’s big win over Port Adelaide due to a dislocated finger, Mihocek is expected to be available against Richmond on Friday night. Fin Macrae and Harvey Harrison both made successful returns in the VFL. Begg is dealing with back soreness. Kreuger is creeping closer to a return from a shoulder reconstruction. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Back  3-5 weeks
 Jayden Davey*  Knee  Season
 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti  Quad  TBC
 Zach Reid  Back  4-5 weeks
 James Stewart  Foot  2-4 weeks
 Elijah Tsatas  Knee  3-4 months
 Sam Weideman  Toe  Test
 Peter Wright  Shoulder  TBC
 Brandon Zerk-Thatcher  Ankle  TBC
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Weideman was a late withdrawal for the win over the Suns as the Bombers opted against risking the forward. Zerk-Thatcher hurt his ankle in that victory, but initial hopes were it was just a sprain for the important defender. In good news for Essendon, Jake Stringer got through a VFL outing and is again available for AFL selection. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Travis Colyer  Knee  4 weeks
 Nat Fyfe  Plantar fascia  Test
 Conrad Williams  Quad  Test
Updated: March 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dockers have reviewed Fyfe's outlook after he was a late withdrawal in round two and believe he is a chance to play in Sunday's Western Derby. The dual Brownlow medallist has been dealing with plantar fascia issues "on and off for a while now", the club said on Monday. Michael Walters pulled up well from his limited minutes as the substitute after returning from an Achilles tendon injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Mitch Duncan  Calf  Test
 Jack Henry  Foot  TBC
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Concussion  Test
 Sam Menegola  Knee  TBC
 Rhys Stanley  Ribs  Test
 Tom Stewart  Knee  2-3 weeks
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Kolodjashnij has started contact work and is expected to be available for this weekend's trip to face Gold Coast. The premiership defender has missed the first fortnight of the season with concussion. Duncan is now in full training and very close to a return. Henry and Menegola have just been reintroduced to a conditioning phase, but are still some time away. Conway is closing in on a return to full training after a foot injury. Stanley hurt his ribs in a ruck contest with Tom De Koning and is aiming to be available against Gold Coast. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  TBC
 Brandon Ellis  Calf  TBC
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

More good news for the Suns with Sean Lemmens set to return – at either AFL or VFL level – from a calf injury. A question still remains around Ellis though, who has carried his problem for the past month, with no timetable for his return in place. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Quad  3 weeks
 Toby Bedford  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Phil Davis  Ankle  Test
 Darcy Jones  Quad  Test
 Josh Kelly  Concussion  Test
 Nick Madden  Foot  5-7 weeks
 Xavier O'Halloran  Quad  2-4 weeks
 Harry Perryman  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Back  2-3 weeks
 Jacob Wehr Shoulder  8-10 weeks
 Lachie Whitfield  Concussion  Test
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants should regain Kelly and Whitfield from the AFL's concussion protocols, but Wehr is looking at two months on the sidelines after a brutal collision last weekend. Davis and Jones could also return this week, but expect both to come back through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Mitch Lewis  ACL  2-4 weeks
 Josh Morris  Shoulder  1 week
 Chad Wingard  Calf  Test
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has made a poor start to 2023 but doesn't have too many injury concerns right now. Wingard is a chance to return against North Melbourne this weekend but the dual All-Australian will need to prove his fitness on Thursday before being cleared to make the trip to Launceston. Lewis is still at least a month away from the ACL sprain he suffered at the end of January, delaying his start to 2023. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Max Gawn  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Steven May  Calf  Test
 Christian Salem  Knee  6-8 weeks
 Josh Schache  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Daniel Turner  Ribs  Test
 Will Verrall  Pelvis  8-10 weeks
 Taj Woewodin  Finger  5 weeks
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Skipper Gawn has begun his rehab program after suffering an MCL sprain, with the Dees hopeful he will return in 4-6 weeks. Salem has recovered from the thyroid issues that hampered his pre-season but suffered another setback last week after tearing his meniscus at training and is expected to be sidelined for up to two months. May was a late withdrawal from the match against Brisbane thanks to a minor calf injury, but the Demons are hopeful he will be available this week to face the Swans. Schache, who is yet to play a senior game with his new club, booted two goals in the VFL before suffering a head knock and has entered the 12-day concussion protocols. – Alison O’Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Paul Curtis  Illness   Test
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Ben McKay  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  TBC
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

There's good news on the injury front for the Kangaroos, with both Coleman-Jones and McKay expected back within the next fortnight. Curtis should also play on Saturday, having been subbed last week with illness. George Wardlaw (conditioning), Darcy Tucker (shoulder), Jackson Archer (groin) and Jack Mahony (shoulder) all returned at VFL level last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent McKenzie  Ankle  TBC
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Only one injury on Port's list with McKenzie expected to be back in the next month. Connor Rozee passed a concussion test during Saturday's loss to Collingwood, and Kyle Marshall (ankle) returned through a SANFL practice match at the weekend. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Brown  Wrist  1-2 weeks
 Seth Campbell  Groin  Test
 Mate Colina  Back  6-11 weeks
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Knee  Test
 Tom Lynch  Corkie  Available
 Dustin Martin  Hamstring  Test
 Jayden Short  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Kaleb Smith  Foot  6-11 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  3-5 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

First, the good news – Lynch will play after scans cleared him of any serious damage. Martin was subbed and needs to get through training this week, while Hopper is less of a chance to face Collingwood with some soreness in his knee. Short has been ruled out, needing a proper rest after playing through a calf issue. Tarrant should be back in the next two weeks, but Soldo has developed plantar fasciitis and needs a solid block of recovery time. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Indefinite
 Jack Billings  Fractured leg  5-8 weeks
 Jack Bytel  Knee  Test
 Nick Coffield  Calf  3-5 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Foot  9-11 weeks
 Olli Hotton  Back  Indefinite
 Zak Jones  Achilles  Indefinite
 Isaac Keeler  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Max King  Shoulder  5-8 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  Indefinite
 Angus McLennan  Back  Indefinite
 Tim Membrey  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Jack Steele  Collarbone  4-6 weeks
 Jimmy Webster  Hand  1-2 weeks
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Just when St Kilda’s injury list couldn’t get any longer, the Saints have been hit with another issue with skipper Steele undergoing surgery on Monday to repair a broken collarbone. The Saints might get Webster and Bytel back for Saturday night’s 150th anniversary game against Essendon. The list is still the longest in the AFL and includes King and Membrey. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Clarke   Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Robbie Fox  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Tom Hickey  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Jacob Konstanty   Shin  TBC
 Sam Reid  Glute  3 weeks
 Sam Wicks   Shoulder  TBC
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans seemed to get through the match against Hawthorn unscathed, with Joel Amartey subbed out at three-quarter time as part of a pre-arranged plan to manage his workload after a recent hamstring issue. Fox and Clarke are nearing a return to full training and might get a run in the VFL in the coming weeks, but Hickey and Reid are still some time away – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  TBC
 Jai Culley  Calf  TBC
 Callum Jamieson  Ankle  TBC
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  TBC
 Josh Rotham  Arm  1-2 weeks
 Jack Williams  Spleen  TBC
 Elliot Yeo  Calf  Test
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Culley and Jamieson each suffered minor injuries in a WAFL practice match, but the Eagles are yet to reveal the extent of both. Yeo has been all but ruled out this week, while Naitanui will miss the next two weeks at least. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  Indefinite
 Ryan Gardner  Elbow  Test
 Harvey Gallagher  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Rory Lobb  Ankle  Test
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  Test
 Roarke Smith  Foot  4-5 weeks
 Adam Treloar  Hamstring  Test
 Laitham Vandermeer  Fractured leg  2-4 weeks
 Cody Weightman  Groin  2-4 weeks
Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Gardner is set to return after missing the first two rounds of the season due to elbow surgery. Treloar and Lobb are both racing the clock to be fit after missing the loss against St Kilda. The early fixture this round might count them out. Arthur Jones has recovered from a groin injury and will make his debut against Brisbane on Thursday night. Draftee Gallagher has suffered a hamstring injury, but Jedd Busslinger is set for his first game since requiring two shoulder reconstructions on his right shoulder in 2022. - Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 