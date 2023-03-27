|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Leg
|Test
|Billy Dowling
|Foot
|1 week
|Darcy Fogarty
|Knee
|Test
|Shane McAdam
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Patrick Parnell
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Josh Worrell
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
Fogarty "tweaked" his knee against Richmond but was able to play out the match, with the star forward undergoing tests this week to determine his availability. Crouch will come off the injury list this week if he responds well to training and makes himself available to play. An adductor strain last week is not expected to hold Wayne Milera back. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Keidean Coleman
|Concussion
|TBC
|Darcy Gardiner
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
No word from the club to suggest Coleman won't be available for Thursday night's match against the Western Bulldogs after his round one concussion, but the smooth-moving defender will have to continue to pass a test. Gardiner is listed as a test after having a severely compromised pre-season following shoulder surgery and a more recent ankle problem. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|TBC
|Matt Cottrell
|Foot
|TBC
|David Cuningham
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Sam Durdin
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|George Hewett
|Hand
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|TBC
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Back
|TBC
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues are hopeful Durdin will return this weekend, while George Hewett has been cleared of significant damage following a hand injury that he sustained last Thursday night and should play. The timeline for Walsh remains the same. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Back
|TBC
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Arlo Draper
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jeremy Howe
|Arm
|TBC
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|Post mid-season bye
|Oleg Markov
|Ankle
|Test
|Brody Mihocek
|Finger
|Test
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
After being substituted out of Saturday’s big win over Port Adelaide due to a dislocated finger, Mihocek is expected to be available against Richmond on Friday night. Fin Macrae and Harvey Harrison both made successful returns in the VFL. Begg is dealing with back soreness. Kreuger is creeping closer to a return from a shoulder reconstruction. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Back
|3-5 weeks
|Jayden Davey*
|Knee
|Season
|Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
|Quad
|TBC
|Zach Reid
|Back
|4-5 weeks
|James Stewart
|Foot
|2-4 weeks
|Elijah Tsatas
|Knee
|3-4 months
|Sam Weideman
|Toe
|Test
|Peter Wright
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Brandon Zerk-Thatcher
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
Weideman was a late withdrawal for the win over the Suns as the Bombers opted against risking the forward. Zerk-Thatcher hurt his ankle in that victory, but initial hopes were it was just a sprain for the important defender. In good news for Essendon, Jake Stringer got through a VFL outing and is again available for AFL selection. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Travis Colyer
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Nat Fyfe
|Plantar fascia
|Test
|Conrad Williams
|Quad
|Test
|Updated: March 27, 2023
Early prognosis
The Dockers have reviewed Fyfe's outlook after he was a late withdrawal in round two and believe he is a chance to play in Sunday's Western Derby. The dual Brownlow medallist has been dealing with plantar fascia issues "on and off for a while now", the club said on Monday. Michael Walters pulled up well from his limited minutes as the substitute after returning from an Achilles tendon injury. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Mitch Duncan
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|TBC
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Concussion
|Test
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|TBC
|Rhys Stanley
|Ribs
|Test
|Tom Stewart
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
Kolodjashnij has started contact work and is expected to be available for this weekend's trip to face Gold Coast. The premiership defender has missed the first fortnight of the season with concussion. Duncan is now in full training and very close to a return. Henry and Menegola have just been reintroduced to a conditioning phase, but are still some time away. Conway is closing in on a return to full training after a foot injury. Stanley hurt his ribs in a ruck contest with Tom De Koning and is aiming to be available against Gold Coast. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|TBC
|Brandon Ellis
|Calf
|TBC
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
More good news for the Suns with Sean Lemmens set to return – at either AFL or VFL level – from a calf injury. A question still remains around Ellis though, who has carried his problem for the past month, with no timetable for his return in place. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Quad
|3 weeks
|Toby Bedford
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Ankle
|Test
|Darcy Jones
|Quad
|Test
|Josh Kelly
|Concussion
|Test
|Nick Madden
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Xavier O'Halloran
|Quad
|2-4 weeks
|Harry Perryman
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Jacob Wehr
|Shoulder
|8-10 weeks
|Lachie Whitfield
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants should regain Kelly and Whitfield from the AFL's concussion protocols, but Wehr is looking at two months on the sidelines after a brutal collision last weekend. Davis and Jones could also return this week, but expect both to come back through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Mitch Lewis
|ACL
|2-4 weeks
|Josh Morris
|Shoulder
|1 week
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
Hawthorn has made a poor start to 2023 but doesn't have too many injury concerns right now. Wingard is a chance to return against North Melbourne this weekend but the dual All-Australian will need to prove his fitness on Thursday before being cleared to make the trip to Launceston. Lewis is still at least a month away from the ACL sprain he suffered at the end of January, delaying his start to 2023. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Max Gawn
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Steven May
|Calf
|Test
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Josh Schache
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Ribs
|Test
|Will Verrall
|Pelvis
|8-10 weeks
|Taj Woewodin
|Finger
|5 weeks
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
Skipper Gawn has begun his rehab program after suffering an MCL sprain, with the Dees hopeful he will return in 4-6 weeks. Salem has recovered from the thyroid issues that hampered his pre-season but suffered another setback last week after tearing his meniscus at training and is expected to be sidelined for up to two months. May was a late withdrawal from the match against Brisbane thanks to a minor calf injury, but the Demons are hopeful he will be available this week to face the Swans. Schache, who is yet to play a senior game with his new club, booted two goals in the VFL before suffering a head knock and has entered the 12-day concussion protocols. – Alison O’Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Paul Curtis
|Illness
|Test
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Ben McKay
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
There's good news on the injury front for the Kangaroos, with both Coleman-Jones and McKay expected back within the next fortnight. Curtis should also play on Saturday, having been subbed last week with illness. George Wardlaw (conditioning), Darcy Tucker (shoulder), Jackson Archer (groin) and Jack Mahony (shoulder) all returned at VFL level last weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent McKenzie
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
Only one injury on Port's list with McKenzie expected to be back in the next month. Connor Rozee passed a concussion test during Saturday's loss to Collingwood, and Kyle Marshall (ankle) returned through a SANFL practice match at the weekend. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Brown
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Seth Campbell
|Groin
|Test
|Mate Colina
|Back
|6-11 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Lynch
|Corkie
|Available
|Dustin Martin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jayden Short
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Foot
|6-11 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
First, the good news – Lynch will play after scans cleared him of any serious damage. Martin was subbed and needs to get through training this week, while Hopper is less of a chance to face Collingwood with some soreness in his knee. Short has been ruled out, needing a proper rest after playing through a calf issue. Tarrant should be back in the next two weeks, but Soldo has developed plantar fasciitis and needs a solid block of recovery time. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Jack Billings
|Fractured leg
|5-8 weeks
|Jack Bytel
|Knee
|Test
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Foot
|9-11 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|Indefinite
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|Indefinite
|Isaac Keeler
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Max King
|Shoulder
|5-8 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|Indefinite
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Indefinite
|Tim Membrey
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Jack Steele
|Collarbone
|4-6 weeks
|Jimmy Webster
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
Just when St Kilda’s injury list couldn’t get any longer, the Saints have been hit with another issue with skipper Steele undergoing surgery on Monday to repair a broken collarbone. The Saints might get Webster and Bytel back for Saturday night’s 150th anniversary game against Essendon. The list is still the longest in the AFL and includes King and Membrey. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Clarke
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Robbie Fox
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Tom Hickey
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Jacob Konstanty
|Shin
|TBC
|Sam Reid
|Glute
|3 weeks
|Sam Wicks
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
The Swans seemed to get through the match against Hawthorn unscathed, with Joel Amartey subbed out at three-quarter time as part of a pre-arranged plan to manage his workload after a recent hamstring issue. Fox and Clarke are nearing a return to full training and might get a run in the VFL in the coming weeks, but Hickey and Reid are still some time away – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jai Culley
|Calf
|TBC
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle
|TBC
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|TBC
|Josh Rotham
|Arm
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Williams
|Spleen
|TBC
|Elliot Yeo
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
Culley and Jamieson each suffered minor injuries in a WAFL practice match, but the Eagles are yet to reveal the extent of both. Yeo has been all but ruled out this week, while Naitanui will miss the next two weeks at least. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Ryan Gardner
|Elbow
|Test
|Harvey Gallagher
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Rory Lobb
|Ankle
|Test
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|Test
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Hamstring
|Test
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Fractured leg
|2-4 weeks
|Cody Weightman
|Groin
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: March 28, 2023
Early prognosis
Gardner is set to return after missing the first two rounds of the season due to elbow surgery. Treloar and Lobb are both racing the clock to be fit after missing the loss against St Kilda. The early fixture this round might count them out. Arthur Jones has recovered from a groin injury and will make his debut against Brisbane on Thursday night. Draftee Gallagher has suffered a hamstring injury, but Jedd Busslinger is set for his first game since requiring two shoulder reconstructions on his right shoulder in 2022. - Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list