Max Gawn sits on the bench in the round two clash between Brisbane and Melbourne at the Gabba on March 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Leg Test Billy Dowling Foot 1 week Darcy Fogarty Knee Test Shane McAdam Suspension Round 5 Patrick Parnell Concussion 1-2 weeks Josh Worrell Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Fogarty "tweaked" his knee against Richmond but was able to play out the match, with the star forward undergoing tests this week to determine his availability. Crouch will come off the injury list this week if he responds well to training and makes himself available to play. An adductor strain last week is not expected to hold Wayne Milera back. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Concussion TBC Darcy Gardiner Ankle Test Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

No word from the club to suggest Coleman won't be available for Thursday night's match against the Western Bulldogs after his round one concussion, but the smooth-moving defender will have to continue to pass a test. Gardiner is listed as a test after having a severely compromised pre-season following shoulder surgery and a more recent ankle problem. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Foot TBC Matt Cottrell Foot TBC David Cuningham Shoulder TBC Sam Durdin Hamstring 1-2 weeks George Hewett Hand Test Caleb Marchbank Calf TBC Jack Martin Calf Test Sam Philp Foot Season Sam Walsh Back TBC Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful Durdin will return this weekend, while George Hewett has been cleared of significant damage following a hand injury that he sustained last Thursday night and should play. The timeline for Walsh remains the same. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Back TBC Charlie Dean Foot Season Arlo Draper Concussion TBC Jeremy Howe Arm TBC Nathan Kreuger Shoulder 6-8 weeks Patrick Lipinski Shoulder Post mid-season bye Oleg Markov Ankle Test Brody Mihocek Finger Test Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

After being substituted out of Saturday’s big win over Port Adelaide due to a dislocated finger, Mihocek is expected to be available against Richmond on Friday night. Fin Macrae and Harvey Harrison both made successful returns in the VFL. Begg is dealing with back soreness. Kreuger is creeping closer to a return from a shoulder reconstruction. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Back 3-5 weeks Jayden Davey* Knee Season Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti Quad TBC Zach Reid Back 4-5 weeks James Stewart Foot 2-4 weeks Elijah Tsatas Knee 3-4 months Sam Weideman Toe Test Peter Wright Shoulder TBC Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Ankle TBC Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Weideman was a late withdrawal for the win over the Suns as the Bombers opted against risking the forward. Zerk-Thatcher hurt his ankle in that victory, but initial hopes were it was just a sprain for the important defender. In good news for Essendon, Jake Stringer got through a VFL outing and is again available for AFL selection. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Colyer Knee 4 weeks Nat Fyfe Plantar fascia Test Conrad Williams Quad Test Updated: March 27, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dockers have reviewed Fyfe's outlook after he was a late withdrawal in round two and believe he is a chance to play in Sunday's Western Derby. The dual Brownlow medallist has been dealing with plantar fascia issues "on and off for a while now", the club said on Monday. Michael Walters pulled up well from his limited minutes as the substitute after returning from an Achilles tendon injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot TBC Mitch Duncan Calf Test Jack Henry Foot TBC Jake Kolodjashnij Concussion Test Sam Menegola Knee TBC Rhys Stanley Ribs Test Tom Stewart Knee 2-3 weeks Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Kolodjashnij has started contact work and is expected to be available for this weekend's trip to face Gold Coast. The premiership defender has missed the first fortnight of the season with concussion. Duncan is now in full training and very close to a return. Henry and Menegola have just been reintroduced to a conditioning phase, but are still some time away. Conway is closing in on a return to full training after a foot injury. Stanley hurt his ribs in a ruck contest with Tom De Koning and is aiming to be available against Gold Coast. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee TBC Brandon Ellis Calf TBC Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

More good news for the Suns with Sean Lemmens set to return – at either AFL or VFL level – from a calf injury. A question still remains around Ellis though, who has carried his problem for the past month, with no timetable for his return in place. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Quad 3 weeks Toby Bedford Hamstring 5-7 weeks Phil Davis Ankle Test Darcy Jones Quad Test Josh Kelly Concussion Test Nick Madden Foot 5-7 weeks Xavier O'Halloran Quad 2-4 weeks Harry Perryman Hamstring 3-5 weeks Braydon Preuss Back 2-3 weeks Jacob Wehr Shoulder 8-10 weeks Lachie Whitfield Concussion Test Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants should regain Kelly and Whitfield from the AFL's concussion protocols, but Wehr is looking at two months on the sidelines after a brutal collision last weekend. Davis and Jones could also return this week, but expect both to come back through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emerson Jeka Hamstring 2-4 weeks Mitch Lewis ACL 2-4 weeks Josh Morris Shoulder 1 week Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has made a poor start to 2023 but doesn't have too many injury concerns right now. Wingard is a chance to return against North Melbourne this weekend but the dual All-Australian will need to prove his fitness on Thursday before being cleared to make the trip to Launceston. Lewis is still at least a month away from the ACL sprain he suffered at the end of January, delaying his start to 2023. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Max Gawn Knee 4-6 weeks Steven May Calf Test Christian Salem Knee 6-8 weeks Josh Schache Concussion 1-2 weeks Daniel Turner Ribs Test Will Verrall Pelvis 8-10 weeks Taj Woewodin Finger 5 weeks Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Skipper Gawn has begun his rehab program after suffering an MCL sprain, with the Dees hopeful he will return in 4-6 weeks. Salem has recovered from the thyroid issues that hampered his pre-season but suffered another setback last week after tearing his meniscus at training and is expected to be sidelined for up to two months. May was a late withdrawal from the match against Brisbane thanks to a minor calf injury, but the Demons are hopeful he will be available this week to face the Swans. Schache, who is yet to play a senior game with his new club, booted two goals in the VFL before suffering a head knock and has entered the 12-day concussion protocols. – Alison O’Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Foot 1-2 weeks Paul Curtis Illness Test Brayden George Knee Season Ben McKay Foot 2-3 weeks Tristan Xerri Ankle TBC Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

There's good news on the injury front for the Kangaroos, with both Coleman-Jones and McKay expected back within the next fortnight. Curtis should also play on Saturday, having been subbed last week with illness. George Wardlaw (conditioning), Darcy Tucker (shoulder), Jackson Archer (groin) and Jack Mahony (shoulder) all returned at VFL level last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent McKenzie Ankle TBC Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Only one injury on Port's list with McKenzie expected to be back in the next month. Connor Rozee passed a concussion test during Saturday's loss to Collingwood, and Kyle Marshall (ankle) returned through a SANFL practice match at the weekend. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Brown Wrist 1-2 weeks Seth Campbell Groin Test Mate Colina Back 6-11 weeks Josh Gibcus Hamstring 3-5 weeks Jacob Hopper Knee Test Tom Lynch Corkie Available Dustin Martin Hamstring Test Jayden Short Calf 1-2 weeks Kaleb Smith Foot 6-11 weeks Ivan Soldo Foot 3-5 weeks Robbie Tarrant Hip 1-2 weeks Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

First, the good news – Lynch will play after scans cleared him of any serious damage. Martin was subbed and needs to get through training this week, while Hopper is less of a chance to face Collingwood with some soreness in his knee. Short has been ruled out, needing a proper rest after playing through a calf issue. Tarrant should be back in the next two weeks, but Soldo has developed plantar fasciitis and needs a solid block of recovery time. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Indefinite Jack Billings Fractured leg 5-8 weeks Jack Bytel Knee Test Nick Coffield Calf 3-5 weeks Jack Hayes Foot 9-11 weeks Olli Hotton Back Indefinite Zak Jones Achilles Indefinite Isaac Keeler Knee 4-6 weeks Max King Shoulder 5-8 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf Indefinite Angus McLennan Back Indefinite Tim Membrey Knee 3-5 weeks Jack Steele Collarbone 4-6 weeks Jimmy Webster Hand 1-2 weeks Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Just when St Kilda’s injury list couldn’t get any longer, the Saints have been hit with another issue with skipper Steele undergoing surgery on Monday to repair a broken collarbone. The Saints might get Webster and Bytel back for Saturday night’s 150th anniversary game against Essendon. The list is still the longest in the AFL and includes King and Membrey. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Clarke Hamstring 1-2 weeks Robbie Fox Calf 1-2 weeks Tom Hickey Hamstring 4 weeks Jacob Konstanty Shin TBC Sam Reid Glute 3 weeks Sam Wicks Shoulder TBC Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans seemed to get through the match against Hawthorn unscathed, with Joel Amartey subbed out at three-quarter time as part of a pre-arranged plan to manage his workload after a recent hamstring issue. Fox and Clarke are nearing a return to full training and might get a run in the VFL in the coming weeks, but Hickey and Reid are still some time away – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Coby Burgiel Hamstring TBC Jai Culley Calf TBC Callum Jamieson Ankle TBC Nic Naitanui Achilles TBC Josh Rotham Arm 1-2 weeks Jack Williams Spleen TBC Elliot Yeo Calf Test Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Culley and Jamieson each suffered minor injuries in a WAFL practice match, but the Eagles are yet to reveal the extent of both. Yeo has been all but ruled out this week, while Naitanui will miss the next two weeks at least. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin Indefinite Ryan Gardner Elbow Test Harvey Gallagher Hamstring 4-6 weeks Rory Lobb Ankle Test Tim O'Brien Hamstring Test Roarke Smith Foot 4-5 weeks Adam Treloar Hamstring Test Laitham Vandermeer Fractured leg 2-4 weeks Cody Weightman Groin 2-4 weeks Updated: March 28, 2023

Early prognosis

Gardner is set to return after missing the first two rounds of the season due to elbow surgery. Treloar and Lobb are both racing the clock to be fit after missing the loss against St Kilda. The early fixture this round might count them out. Arthur Jones has recovered from a groin injury and will make his debut against Brisbane on Thursday night. Draftee Gallagher has suffered a hamstring injury, but Jedd Busslinger is set for his first game since requiring two shoulder reconstructions on his right shoulder in 2022. - Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list