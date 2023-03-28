RICHMOND defender Nathan Broad has been suspended for four matches for his sling tackle on Adelaide's Patrick Parnell on Saturday.

Broad's tackle was deemed careless, high contact and severe impact, with Match Review Officer Michael Christian referring the Tiger directly to the Tribunal.

Broad in hot water after brutal tackle Nathan Broad is likely to find himself on the sidelines after this sling tackle on Patrick Parnell during the first quarter

Parnell spent a couple of minutes on the ground before he was helped off the field by club trainers and was subbed out of the game.

Meanwhile, Charlie Ballard is challenging his one-match suspension for striking Essendon's Matt Guelfi during the third quarter of Sunday's loss in the hope of being free to take on Geelong.

Ballard cops a week for strike on Guelfi Gold Coast's Charlie Ballard has copped a one-week ban for this hit on Essendon's Matt Guelfi