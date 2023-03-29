CHRIS Fagan has explained why Brisbane will not allow Daisy Pearce into its changerooms in her role as a Channel Seven commentator for Thursday night's game against the Western Bulldogs.

Pearce is also a game day assistant coach for Geelong, and Fagan says he doesn't want his staff "walking around on eggshells" wondering if the former AFLW star is hearing or seeing anything from their "inner sanctum".

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED, R2 Freo's midfield mix simply isn't working

Brisbane's coach said it was a hard decision and either choice was OK.

"We're not deliberately targeting Daisy," Fagan said.

"But it's no different, I would have thought, if one of my assistant coaches worked in the media and wanted to go in the rooms of another club, they wouldn't necessarily feel that comfortable with that because you do see things and you do hear things.

Chris Fagan speaks to Brisbane players during their loss to Port Adelaide in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"That's been our choice. I just hope it doesn't turn into one of those things every year, 'Has Daisy been let in or has Daisy not been let in?'

"Making a choice either way is OK. I think you're conflicted when you're a coach and when you work in the media, I think that's a terribly difficult thing to manage."

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Luke Hodge, who also works with Seven, was on Brisbane's books in a part-time mentoring capacity while he juggled a media role, but Fagan said that was different as the Hawthorn champion had no game day role and was rarely around the club.

He said the host broadcaster had put Brisbane in a difficult position having to make a decision on Pearce's involvement.

Daisy Pearce looks on during Geelong's clash against Collingwood in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"It's your inner sanctum, the changerooms of a football club," he said.

"Who knows what she might see or hear. I don't know, but I'd rather not take that chance.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"I don't want our people walking around on eggshells just because they're worried about what someone may or may not see.

"It just doesn't make any sense to me, and to be honest I don't want to have to worry about it."