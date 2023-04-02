THE problems are real.

And in no order, those problems include Tom Hawkins, a dysfunctional backline smashed by unavailable or injured players, an ineffectual midfield unable to generate clearances and maybe even a conditional collective attitude.

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED Unsung tall could be Pies' most pivotal recruit

Geelong's three season-opening losses have got progressively worrying. Round one against Collingwood wasn't deemed a major concern, for the Pies will destroy many teams this year. Likewise, round two against Carlton, and the Cats fought to the end.

But Sunday's defeat by Gold Coast was proof of plenty of problems.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The 10: Round three's best moments Watch the best moments from a historic round of football

Injured and underdone players are threatening to ruin Geelong's premiership defence. Hawkins barely trained in the pre-season and has managed just 17 kicks for three goals (no goals against the Suns) this season. As unthinkable as it may have seemed only a month ago, coach Chris Scott may have to consider removing Hawkins from match-day operations until he gains at least a modicum of fitness.

Jack Henry hasn't played this season, and won't for a long time yet, due to a serious foot injury. Sam De Koning, concussed against the Suns, has been hit hard in all three matches this season.

Paddy Dangerfield has been more than OK, but we've come to expect him to be brilliant weekly. Tom Atkins was better against the Suns than his previous two matches, but still well down on the benchmark he set in the back half of 2022. Collectively, the midfield is a shadow of the standard set last year.

Patrick Dangerfield looks dejected during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Extraordinarily, and despite the woes of his team, Jeremy Cameron has elevated his own game to new highs, his three goals against Gold Coast following six against Carlton and two in round one. He shared the Cats' best-and-fairest award in their premiership season, and would be leading it by a big margin right now.

Hawthorn, West Coast, Sydney and Essendon are the Cats' next four opponents. Despite their tardy start and obvious woes, they should be able to conjure three wins from those games, to boast at least a 3-4 scoreline where they can then regroup with fitter players. But there are clearly no guarantees from here.

As for the Suns, it was a fantastic victory, coming in the 200th match of the club's most loyal player, David Swallow.

Jack Lukosius celebrates a goal during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

We've seen this before in recent seasons – a good Gold Coast win which was supposedly to be the launch pad for a finals run. It got a vulnerable Cats on Sunday, and I'll believe that only when I see this round three win followed by many more.

Jack Lukosius played the most impactful match of the 76 he has played since being drafted No.2 overall in 2018. The fifth of his five goals, a set shot bomb from inside the centre square, was proof of both rare match-shaping mindset and elite skill.

Pies ruck crisis wouldn't hurt a Fly

I CAN'T wait to see how Craig McRae approaches the ruck crisis at Collingwood.

Brodie Grundy traded out in the off-season. Darcy Cameron out for at least six weeks with a knee injury. Mason Cox unavailable with rib damage. Aiden Begg, who played three games last year, has a back problem. Project player Oscar Steene was monstered in the VFL on the weekend.

Darcy Cameron (left) and Toby Nankervis compete in the ruck during round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

While there are questions everywhere with this situation, one thing about it can be guaranteed – McRae will remain upbeat, maybe even excited by the challenge it presents his rampant, three-wins-from-three team.

That's how McRae approaches life. His options include journeyman Billy Frampton, who was already covering a Magpies hole, that being the unavailability with a severely broken arm of Jeremy Howe in the backline. Recruit Daniel McStay proved in the finals last year for the Lions that he had enough football nous to pinch-hit in the ruck. Ash Johnson has a remarkable leap which could be used in bursts.

Craig McRae celebrates Collingwood's win over Richmond in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Maybe even Darcy Moore can take a turn. His heritage in this space is huge – dad Peter was a VFL great, winning two Brownlows at two different clubs as a ruckman.

I'd love to see Darcy get a run on the ball as the Pies navigate their way through this situation. And it might even make them more compelling to watch.

Darcy Moore celebrates Collingwood's win over Richmond in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Modern greats just find a way

TWO great footballers, two great leaders.

Marcus Bontempelli and Patty Cripps. In round three, both simply refused to respectively leave Marvel Stadium and Giants Stadium without securing victories for the Western Bulldogs and Carlton.

Bont has played many dozens more aesthetically pleasing games than the one he produced against Brisbane. But he just willed himself to have impact to secure a desperately needed first win for the season, after bad losses to Melbourne and St Kilda.

Patrick Cripps and Marcus Bontempelli during Carlton's match against the Western Bulldogs in R2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Likewise Cripps. Last year's Brownlow Medal winner scrapped his way to 42 disposals, 13 clearances and 11 score involvements. His team hacked its way to a 9.20 scoreline and a 10-point win, and benefitted from a late-match dissent decision against Giant Stephen Coniglio. With Cripps' heroics, the Blues stay unbeaten (a draw against Richmond in round one, and an eight-point win against Geelong in round two).

The past two matches were the types of contests the Blues would've lost in recent seasons. Their premiership credentials remain questionable. But Sam Walsh will return very soon. And that will shake things up very nicely.