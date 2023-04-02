GRIFFIN Logue has been slapped with a one-match ban for his high hit on Hawthorn's Will Day, while Carlton's Blake Acres and Adelaide's Luke Pedlar have also copped suspensions.

Logue's bump on Day came in the third quarter of North Melbourne's loss against the Hawks on Saturday, and was graded by the Match Review Officer as careless conduct, medium impact, and high contact.

The Hawks' Jai Newcombe was also fined $1500, down to $1000 with an early plea, for misconduct against Logue.

Acres was banned for one match for rough conduct against Greater Western Sydney's Brent Daniels, which was graded as careless conduct, medium impact, and high contact.

Pedlar also received a one-week suspension for his sling tackle against Port Adelaide's Dan Houston during the second quarter of Saturday night's Showdown.

Teammate Ben Keays also copped a $2500 fine, down to $1500 with an early plea, for making careless contact with an umpire. Keays pushed Port's Connor Rozee into an umpire during the fourth quarter of the Showdown.

Rozee also was fined $2500, down to $1500 with an early plea, for the same charge.

Essendon's Darcy Parish was also fined $2500, down to $1500 with an early plea, for striking St Kilda's Hunter Clark on Saturday night.