State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Adelaide at Hisense Stadium, Friday April 7, 2.40pm ACST

This weekend: West Adelaide v Adelaide at Hisense Stadium, Friday April 7, 2.40pm ACST

Matt Crouch and Jackson Hately were dominant in Adelaide's 33-point win over West Adelaide on Good Friday.

Crouch had 37 disposals, nine tackles and seven clearances in a strong performance for the Crows.

SANFL Showreel, R2: Matt Crouch highlights

Hately was also an excellent contributor with his 36 touches, six tackles, five clearances and a goal.

Kieran Strachan dominated in the ruck with 46 hitouts to go with 22 disposals and five clearances.

Tyler Brown (29 disposals), Luke Nankervis (22) and Zac Taylor (26, nine clearances and a goal) were also good performers.

Tariek Newchurch kicked 2.3 from 14 disposals, while Elliott Himmelberg was quieter with 13 touches.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, Thursday April 6, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Jarryd Lyons again impressed as Brisbane continued its perfect start to the VFL season with a 67-point win over Collingwood on Thursday afternoon.

The midfielder, who had a game-high 33 disposals against Footscray last week, dominated at Brighton Homes Arena, gathering 37 disposals and kicking a goal to go with 12 clearances.

Noah Answerth also had a big game with 32 touches and a goal, while Rhys Mathieson had 35 disposals and eight clearances.

Dropped from the senior side, Darcy Fort was the dominant ruckman on the ground with 31 hitouts, 11 clearances, 19 disposals and three goals.

VFL Showreel, R3: Darcy Fort highlights

Tom Fullarton and Shadeau Brain each booted two majors for the Lions, who made it three wins from three to begin the season.

Father-son recruit Jaspa Fletcher kicked a goal to go with his 18 disposals.

Jaspa Fletcher caps some slick work by the Lions 👏



Stream today's Smithy's VFL game between Brisbane Lions and Collingwood live at https://t.co/TTT4ionDuB pic.twitter.com/xkB9SUS57V — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 6, 2023

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, Friday April 7, 12.30pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Out of favour midfielder Paddy Dow was dominant as Carlton recorded a resounding 52-point win over North Melbourne on Friday.

Dow, who has managed just four AFL games under Michael Voss' watch, collected 31 disposals, booted two goals and had a team-high five clearances in the victory.

First-year player Jaxon Binns continues to push for a senior debut after another impressive outing. Taken with pick No.32 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, Binns booted two goals and took nine marks from his 28 disposals.

Top Binns ⬆️🗑



A goal of the highest quality from Jaxon Binns in the second term! @CarltonFC pic.twitter.com/bMXf1A8OoT — Carlton Reserves (@CarltonReserves) April 7, 2023

Young forward Harry Lemmey also kicked two goals and laid three tackles, while defender Lachie Plowman collected 23 disposals and took 10 marks.

The Blues smashed the Kangaroos in the air, taking 121 marks to 45, with defender Brodie Kemp leading the way with 13 marks in his 24-disposal outing.

Alex Mirkov was strong in the ruck with 28 hitouts, while rookie Domanic Akuei and ruckman Hudson O'Keeffe were quiet with 11 and five touches, respectively.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, Thursday April 6, 1.05pm AEST

This weekend: Brisbane v Collingwood at Brighton Homes Arena, Thursday April 6, 1.05pm AEST

Finlay Macrae had a solid game as Collingwood was well beaten by Brisbane by 67 points on Thursday afternoon to suffer its first loss of the VFL season.

Macrae had 23 disposals and kicked a goal to go with his five tackles and three clearances.

Trey Ruscoe (21 disposals) and Jakob Ryan (19) were also busy as the Pies were comprehensively beaten.

Pushing for a recall to the senior side, Jack Ginnivan came into the game in the second half but finished with just 10 disposals and a goal.

This awesome forward pressure from Joe Richards was finished off clinically by Jack Ginnivan 👏 pic.twitter.com/rKidtoPs8N — Collingwood FC VFL (@CollingwoodVFL) April 6, 2023

With the Pies dealing with a ruck crisis, Oscar Steene was well beaten in the ruck by Darcy Fort, with the 19-year-old finishing with 11 hitouts, 11 disposals and four clearances.

Joe Richards kicked a goal from his 12 disposals and Ed Allan again showed good signs with his 20 touches.

Josh Carmichael (18 disposals, four clearances) and Trent Bianco (14) were also solid.

VFL Mini-Match, R3: Brisbane v Collingwood

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Essendon at Preston City Oval, Sunday April 9, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v East Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium, Friday April 7, 4.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Left out of the senior side again, Will Brodie starred in Peel's four-point win over East Fremantle on Good Friday.

Brodie gathered 37 disposals and had seven tackles in a strong display, having been left out of the Fremantle side since round two.

WAFL Showreel, R1: Will Brodie highlights

Karl Worner (27 disposals) and Corey Wagner (20) also played well.

Neil Erasmus had 18 disposals, seven tackles and kicked two goals, while Josh Treacy had 18 touches and 13 hitouts.

Sam Sturt booted two goals from his 14 disposals and Josh Corbett also kicked two majors from his 13 disposals.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, Monday April 10, 11.45am AEST

This weekend: Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, Monday April 10, 11.45am AEST

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Gold Coast at RSEA Park, Sunday April 9, 11.05am AEST

This weekend: Sandringham v Gold Coast at RSEA Park, Sunday April 9, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v GWS Giants at Piranha Park, Saturday April 8, 11.45am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS's clash

Ruckman Keiren Briggs stood tall in the Giants’ 46-point win against Coburg on Saturday, gathering 27 hitouts, 24 disposals and a massive 16 clearances.

Xavier O’Halloran was also big around stoppages with 10 clearances among his 22 disposals.

Josh Fahey continued his impressive early-season form, following a 42-disposal outing last week with another match-high effort of 33 against the Lions to keep his name in the selectors’ minds for an AFL debut.

Wade Derkson dominated up forward with five goals, while fellow rookies Jason Gilbee (21 touches) and James Peatling (16) kicked one goal each.

VFL Showreel, R3: Wade Derksen highlights

Max Gruzewski followed his mini-bag of four last round with two on Saturday, but was relatively quiet.

Callum Brown took 11 marks to go with 23 disposals, Cameron Fleeton had 16 touches and a goal, and Ryan Angwin got the ball 14 times.

Possessions were harder to come by down back, with veteran duo Lachie Keeffe (10 disposals) and Phil Davis (five) not seeing so much of the ball.

VFL Mini-Match, R3: Coburg v GWS

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, Monday April 10, 11.45am AEST

This weekend: Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, Monday April 10, 11.45am AEST

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Frankston at Casey Fields, Sunday April 9, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, Friday April 7, 12.30pm AEST

This weekend: North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street Oval, Friday April 7, 12.30pm AEST

Exciting prospect George Wardlaw continued to put his hand up for a senior debut, while Flynn Perez was solid in defence as the Roos fell to Carlton by 52 points.

Wardlaw, taken with pick No.4 in last year's national draft, kicked a goal in the final term to go along with his 14 disposals and a game-high seven clearances.

Perez, who played 16 games in 2022 but is yet to feature at senior level this season, finished with 25 touches.

Callum Coleman-Jones, in for his first official game of the year after tearing his left plantar fascia in the pre-season, kicked the first goal of the match and finished with 12 disposals, 14 hitouts and four clearances, while Aaron Hall had 17 touches and Charlie Lazzaro 16.

Josh Goater, who was dropped after last week's AFL loss to Hawthorn, and Eddie Ford racked up 13 and 12 disposals, respectively, but it was a quiet day for Jacob Edwards (five) and Phoenix Spicer (four) as the Roos struggled against a strong Blues line-up.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Glenelg v Port Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Friday April 7, 5.10pm ACST

This weekend: Glenelg v Port Adelaide at Stratarama Stadium, Friday April 7, 5.10pm ACST

Mitch Georgiades continued his bid to break back into Port Adelaide's senior side with a three-goal haul in a 17-point loss to Glenelg.

Georgiades kicked three goals to go with 15 disposals, three clearances and two marks.

SANFL Showreel, R2: Mitch Georgiades highlights

Riley Bonner responded to his axing from the senior side with 25 disposals and a goal, while Trent Dumont had 22 touches and 10 tackles.

Ruckmen Sam Hayes (37 hitouts, seven disposals) and Dante Visentini (29 hitouts, 10 disposals, eight tackles and a goal) were busy.

Jase Burgoyne had 21 disposals, Hugh Jackson had 20 and Francis Evans kicked a goal from his 14 touches.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Footscray at Swinburne Centre, Saturday April 8, 1.05pm AEST

This weekend: Richmond v Footscray at Swinburne Centre, Saturday April 8, 1.05pm AEST

Veteran defender Robbie Tarrant was out of the Tigers' 23-point loss to the Bulldogs early on Saturday, injuring a hamstring in the first quarter.

Damien Hardwick will be hoping the injury is not severe as he tries to get the senior side's back half firing on all cylinders.

Jacob Bauer had a strong performance but only finished with one goal from his 18 disposals, while fellow young key forward Kaelen Bradke suffered a hand injury and had minimal impact.

Sam Banks kicked two goals from 13 disposals.

A touch of class from Banksy. pic.twitter.com/kVqamLpZr9 — Richmond VFL (@RichmondVFL) April 8, 2023

Ben Miller also slotted a goal playing mainly in the ruck. The versatile big man finished with 32 hitouts, 14 disposals and five clearances.

Continuing his season in and out of the AFL side, Jack Ross was the busiest of Richmond's senior-listed players with 21 disposals and five clearances.

Small forward Maurice Rioli was quiet with just seven touches, fur tackles and one behind, while 2022 draftee Steely Green had 12 disposals and five tackles and four clearances.

VFL Mini-Match, R3: Richmond v Footscray

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Gold Coast at RSEA Park, Sunday April 9, 11.05am AEST

This weekend: Sandringham v Gold Coast at RSEA Park, Sunday April 9, 11.05am AEST

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: South Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, Saturday April 8, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

With it's AFL side in disarray after last week's injury-riddled Western Derby, West Coast rookie Zane Trew was the Eagles’ best in their 43-point loss to South Fremantle on Saturday.

Trew had 26 disposals and six tackles while fellow rookie Isiah Winder got the ball 22 times and kicked a goal.

Xavier O’Neill was the busiest of the senior listed players with 22 disposals and a goal, with 2022 second round draftee Coby Burgiel also finishing with 22 touches.

Jack Petruccelle missed a couple of shots on goal among his 17 disposals and first-year key defender Rhett Bazzo was strong down back, taking nine marks to go with 15 disposals.

Young ruckman Harry Barnett was the only other Eagle on the AFL list, finishing with seven touches and 15 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Footscray at Swinburne Centre, Saturday April 8, 1.05pm AEST

This weekend: Richmond v Footscray at Swinburne Centre, Saturday April 8, 1.05pm AEST

Toby McLean was huge for the Bulldogs in their 23-point win over Richmond on Saturday.

The 27-year-old racked up 45 disposals and a staggering 19 clearances to let Luke Beveridge know he’s ready to get back up to senior level as soon as possible.

Sam Darcy also made his intentions clear with two goals from 17 disposals while spending time in the ruck as well as up forward.

VFL Showreel, R3: Sam Darcy highlights

Jordon Sweet did most of the tap work and knocked up a massive 55 hitouts.

Buku Khamis and Rhylee West were relatively quiet with just seven touches apiece but each managed to slot a goal.

Veteran Taylor Duryea finished with 15 disposals as did Luke Cleary, while big man Tim O’Brien and first-year duo Jedd Busslinger and Charlie Clarke finished with 14 touches each.