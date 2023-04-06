RICHMOND has welcomed back Dustin Martin but loses Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt, Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has swung the axe again, and West Coast has made a staggering seven changes through injury, including Dom Sheed.
The Tigers have regained Martin and Jacob Hopper for their clash with the Western Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, along with young mid Tyler Sonsie, but veterans Cotchin and Riewoldt have been rested and Maurice Rioli jnr has been dropped.
Riley Garcia (groin) is the only change from the Bulldogs side that defeated Brisbane in round three.
The Power have dropped four players after their Showdown fadeout, axing All-Australian defender Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Clurey and Riley Bonner, along with Lachie Jones and the injured Orazio Fantasia.
Trent McKenzie, Jackson Mead, Dylan Williams and Jed McEntee come into the side to face an unchanged Sydney at the SCG on Saturday night.
West Coast was already reeling from six significant injuries after a torrid Derby loss to Fremantle but Sheed will also miss Sunday's clash against Melbourne. He joins Campbell Chesser, Jamie Cripps, Liam Ryan, Luke Shuey, Alex Witherden and Jeremy McGovern on the sidelines.
Elliot Yeo headlines the 10 incoming players – including those on the extended bench – along with Greg Clark, Connor West, Jack Petruccelle, Josh Rotham and Jai Culley.
The Demons will be without key forward Ben Brown, who has not recovered from the back problem that forced him out of the round three win against Sydney during the third quarter. Kozzy Pickett and Tom McDonald have both been named on the extended bench.
Alastair Clarkson has shaken up his North Melbourne side for the Good Friday blockbuster against Carlton, dropping Hugh Greenwood, Josh Goater and Daniel Howe. They join the suspended Griffin Logue on the sidelines, but there are some handy ins, including skipper Jy Simpkin and in-form midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke.
The Blues add Josh Honey as Blake Acres (suspended) and the injured Matt Owies (hamstring) go out of the side that defeated Greater Western Sydney in round three.
In Saturday's early game, Adelaide has recalled Ned McHenry as Luke Pedlar (suspended) and Sam Berry (rested) make way for the clash against Fremantle, which has brought back Bailey Banfield and Brandon Walker for the injured Heath Chapman and Michael Frederick.
Gold Coast will hand No.6 draft pick Bailey Humphrey his senior debut against St Kilda on Saturday night, while Mac Andrew will play his first game for the year after serving a club-imposed ban for drink-driving during the off-season.
Essendon and GWS are yet to make any changes ahead of their Sunday afternoon clash, while Geelong is likely to field a new-look side against Hawthorn on Easter Monday after adding senior quartet Jake Kolodjashnij, Mitch Duncan, Rhys Stanley and Brandan Parfitt to its squad.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 7.35pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Prior
Out: D.Fort (omitted), N.Answerth (sub)
Last week's sub: Noah Answerth
COLLINGWOOD
In: R.McInnes
Out: D.Cameron (knee), J.Carmichael (sub)
Last week's sub: Josh Carmichael
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
North Melbourne v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 4.20pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: A.Bonar, L.Davies-Uniacke, J.Simpkin
Out: H.Greenwood (omitted), J.Goater (omitted), D.Howe (omitted), G.Logue (suspension)
Last week's sub: Darcy Tucker
CARLTON
In: J.Honey
Out: B.Acres (suspension), M.Owies (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Lochie O'Brien
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Adelaide v Fremantle at the Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: N.McHenry
Out: L.Pedlar (suspension), S.Berry (rested)
Last week's sub: Chayce Jones
FREMANTLE
In: B.Walker, B.Banfield
Out: H.Chapman (calf), M.Frederick (eye), M.Johnson (sub)
Last week's sub: Matthew Johnson
Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: D.Martin, J.Hopper, T.Sonsie
Out: M.Rioli (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), J.Riewoldt (managed), T.Cotchin (managed)
Last week's sub: Noah Cumberland
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: Nil
Out: R.Garcia (groin)
Last week's sub: Robbie McComb
St Kilda v Gold Coast
ST KILDA
In: None
Out: J.Webster (hand)
Last week's sub: Ben Paton
GOLD COAST
In: M.Andrew, B.Humphrey
Out: J.Farrar (omitted), S.Flanders (knee), A.Sexton (sub)
Last week's sub: Alex Sexton
Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 7.30pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: M.Roberts (sub)
Last week's sub: Matt Roberts
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.McKenzie, J.Mead, D.Williams, J.McEntee
Out: T.Clurey (omitted), D.Byrne-Jones (omitted), L.Jones (omitted), R.Bonner (omitted), O.Fantasia (quad)
Last week's sub: Orazio Fantasia
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, W.Snelling, A.Phillips
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Nick Hind
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: A.Cadman, J.Fahey, A.Kennedy
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Conor Stone
West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: - B.Hough, E.Yeo, C.West, G.Clark, L.Edwards, J.Petruccelle, X.O'Neill, L.Foley, J.Rotham, J.Culley
Out: C.Chesser (knee), J.Cripps (ankle), L.Ryan (hamstring), L.Shuey (hamstring), D.Sheed (throat), A.Witherden (concussion), J.McGovern (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Elijah Hewett
MELBOURNE
In: A.Tomlinson, T.McDonald, L.Dunstan, K.Pickett
Out: B.Brown (back)
Last week's sub: Jake Melksham
MONDAY, APRIL 10
Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
GEELONG
In: J.Kolodjashnij, M.Duncan, R.Stanley, B.Parfitt
Out: - S.De Koning (concussion)
Last week's sub: Gary Rohan
HAWTHORN
In: C.Wingard, J.Koschitzke, J.Weddle
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Lachie Bramble