RICHMOND has welcomed back Dustin Martin but loses Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt, Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley has swung the axe again, and West Coast has made a staggering seven changes through injury, including Dom Sheed.

The Tigers have regained Martin and Jacob Hopper for their clash with the Western Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, along with young mid Tyler Sonsie, but veterans Cotchin and Riewoldt have been rested and Maurice Rioli jnr has been dropped.

Riley Garcia (groin) is the only change from the Bulldogs side that defeated Brisbane in round three.

The Power have dropped four players after their Showdown fadeout, axing All-Australian defender Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Clurey and Riley Bonner, along with Lachie Jones and the injured Orazio Fantasia.

Trent McKenzie, Jackson Mead, Dylan Williams and Jed McEntee come into the side to face an unchanged Sydney at the SCG on Saturday night.

West Coast was already reeling from six significant injuries after a torrid Derby loss to Fremantle but Sheed will also miss Sunday's clash against Melbourne. He joins Campbell Chesser, Jamie Cripps, Liam Ryan, Luke Shuey, Alex Witherden and Jeremy McGovern on the sidelines.

Elliot Yeo headlines the 10 incoming players – including those on the extended bench – along with Greg Clark, Connor West, Jack Petruccelle, Josh Rotham and Jai Culley.

The Demons will be without key forward Ben Brown, who has not recovered from the back problem that forced him out of the round three win against Sydney during the third quarter. Kozzy Pickett and Tom McDonald have both been named on the extended bench.

Ben Brown looks on during the R3 match between Melbourne and Sydney at the MCG on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Alastair Clarkson has shaken up his North Melbourne side for the Good Friday blockbuster against Carlton, dropping Hugh Greenwood, Josh Goater and Daniel Howe. They join the suspended Griffin Logue on the sidelines, but there are some handy ins, including skipper Jy Simpkin and in-form midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke.

The Blues add Josh Honey as Blake Acres (suspended) and the injured Matt Owies (hamstring) go out of the side that defeated Greater Western Sydney in round three.

In Saturday's early game, Adelaide has recalled Ned McHenry as Luke Pedlar (suspended) and Sam Berry (rested) make way for the clash against Fremantle, which has brought back Bailey Banfield and Brandon Walker for the injured Heath Chapman and Michael Frederick.

Gold Coast will hand No.6 draft pick Bailey Humphrey his senior debut against St Kilda on Saturday night, while Mac Andrew will play his first game for the year after serving a club-imposed ban for drink-driving during the off-season.

Bailey Humphrey poses for a photo after being drafted by Gold Coast at the NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Getty Images

Essendon and GWS are yet to make any changes ahead of their Sunday afternoon clash, while Geelong is likely to field a new-look side against Hawthorn on Easter Monday after adding senior quartet Jake Kolodjashnij, Mitch Duncan, Rhys Stanley and Brandan Parfitt to its squad.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 7.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Prior

Out: D.Fort (omitted), N.Answerth (sub)

Last week's sub: Noah Answerth

COLLINGWOOD

In: R.McInnes

Out: D.Cameron (knee), J.Carmichael (sub)

Last week's sub: Josh Carmichael

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

North Melbourne v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 4.20pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: A.Bonar, L.Davies-Uniacke, J.Simpkin

Out: H.Greenwood (omitted), J.Goater (omitted), D.Howe (omitted), G.Logue (suspension)

Last week's sub: Darcy Tucker

CARLTON

In: J.Honey

Out: B.Acres (suspension), M.Owies (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Lochie O'Brien

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Adelaide v Fremantle at the Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: N.McHenry

Out: L.Pedlar (suspension), S.Berry (rested)

Last week's sub: Chayce Jones

FREMANTLE

In: B.Walker, B.Banfield

Out: H.Chapman (calf), M.Frederick (eye), M.Johnson (sub)

Last week's sub: Matthew Johnson

Richmond v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: D.Martin, J.Hopper, T.Sonsie

Out: M.Rioli (omitted), J.Ross (omitted), J.Riewoldt (managed), T.Cotchin (managed)



Last week's sub: Noah Cumberland

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Nil

Out: R.Garcia (groin)

Last week's sub: Robbie McComb

St Kilda v Gold Coast

ST KILDA

In: None

Out: J.Webster (hand)

Last week's sub: Ben Paton

GOLD COAST

In: M.Andrew, B.Humphrey

Out: J.Farrar (omitted), S.Flanders (knee), A.Sexton (sub)

Last week's sub: Alex Sexton

Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 7.30pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: M.Roberts (sub)

Last week's sub: Matt Roberts

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.McKenzie, J.Mead, D.Williams, J.McEntee

Out: T.Clurey (omitted), D.Byrne-Jones (omitted), L.Jones (omitted), R.Bonner (omitted), O.Fantasia (quad)

Last week's sub: Orazio Fantasia

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: B.Zerk-Thatcher, W.Snelling, A.Phillips

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Nick Hind

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Cadman, J.Fahey, A.Kennedy

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Conor Stone

West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: - B.Hough, E.Yeo, C.West, G.Clark, L.Edwards, J.Petruccelle, X.O'Neill, L.Foley, J.Rotham, J.Culley

Out: C.Chesser (knee), J.Cripps (ankle), L.Ryan (hamstring), L.Shuey (hamstring), D.Sheed (throat), A.Witherden (concussion), J.McGovern (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Elijah Hewett

MELBOURNE

In: A.Tomlinson, T.McDonald, L.Dunstan, K.Pickett

Out: B.Brown (back)

Last week's sub: Jake Melksham

MONDAY, APRIL 10

Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

GEELONG

In: J.Kolodjashnij, M.Duncan, R.Stanley, B.Parfitt

Out: - S.De Koning (concussion)

Last week's sub: Gary Rohan

HAWTHORN

In: C.Wingard, J.Koschitzke, J.Weddle

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Lachie Bramble