Anthony Caminiti celebrates a goal during the round four clash between St Kilda and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has marched to a comfortable 53-point win over Gold Coast, moving clear on top of the ladder for the first time since 2009.

Jack Higgins kicked five goals as Mitch Owens and Jack Sinclair starred in the Saints' 17.11 (113) to 8.12 (60) victory at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

It was their fourth straight win to start the season, leaving Ross Lyon's new-look outfit as the last side with a perfect record.

St Kilda (4-0) sit two points clear of their nearest rivals Carlton (3-1-0).

Learn More Saints fans delirious as Cordy and Owens bring house down Successive goals from Mitch Owens and Zaine Cordy further extend the lead for St Kilda

Greater tests lie ahead, starting with a clash against flag fancies Collingwood next round.

Second-year forward Owens (27 disposals, two goals) and All-Australian half-back Sinclair (31 disposals) were outstanding in the Saints' latest triumph, set up with a five-goal burst during the second term.

Seb Ross (30 disposals, five clearances, one goal), Brad Hill (22 touches, two goals) and Brad Crouch (34 disposals, six clearances) helped blow Gold Coast away after quarter-time.

Learn More Three strikes and out as Hill delivers mesmerising goal Brad Hill is called back three times before eventually nailing it perfectly from a difficult spot

But the victory came at a cost when substitute Jack Bytel was helped off the field with a left ankle injury just minutes after being thrust into the game in the final term.

Touk Miller (32 disposals, 10 clearances), Noah Anderson (37 disposals, 10 tackles, seven clearances) and Lachie Weller (30 touches) were among the Suns' best.

Gold Coast lost co-captain Jarrod Witts (soreness) before the opening bounce, leaving debutant Ned Moyle to battle in the ruck against Rowan Marshall.

Learn More Anderson zigs and zags to get Suns another Noah Anderson shows all his skills to kick a goal from tight congestion

They started well but failed to capitalise on early territorial dominance as the lead changed hands four times during the first quarter.

Higgins provided the Saints' spark in attack with three goals in the second term as they skipped 22 points clear by half-time.

It was party time in the third quarter as Hill and Owens kicked goals for the highlights reel and the margin ballooned to 47 points.

St Kilda was never seriously tested after the main break, marking its best start to a season since a 4-0 opening in 2010.

Learn More Saints fans delirious as Cordy and Owens bring house down Successive goals from Mitch Owens and Zaine Cordy further extend the lead for St Kilda

Plan for these Saints at your peril

On the eve of the season St Kilda's forward line looked nonexistent, but four weeks in and it's starting to appear more like a masterwork of mayhem. No Max King, no Tim Membrey, no worries. Jack Higgins has kicked nine goals in the past two rounds, but he was somewhat of a known, if unique, entity. However, Mitch Owens was far from being a concern for opposition forward scouts and Anthony Caminiti wasn't even a Saints player. Now the mix of youth and unpredictability is proving a handful for sides who will be wishing Max King was there so they could prepare their defence around a central target. Saturday night was Owens' breakout game, the 191cm mid-sized forward doing everything a much taller, and shorter, player can do, proving a headache for Stuart Dew and, possibly, Craig McRae as Collingwood prepares for the Saints in Gather Round next Sunday.

Learn More Owens the full package in breakout performance Mitch Owens does it all over the ground as the Saints dominate against the Suns

Moyle a more than handy foil

Ned Moyle has been on the Gold Coast list since the 2021 mid-season draft when he was brought in as back up for Jarrod Witts, and that's where he's stayed since - as back up. However, with Witts a late withdrawal on Saturday night it was time for the 206cm 21 year old to come to the fore. Moyle was possessionless through the first half and had just three tackles and 10 hitouts to his name, yet the Suns led centre clearances seven to five off the back of some excellent tap work. Moyle's first kick came early after play resumed, doing his own clearance work and setting up a Joel Jeffrey goal, and he finished the match with five disposals, seven tackles and 35 hitouts. If Witts is back next week Moyle will be playing VFL, but there's plenty more seniors footy ahead for this guy and the Suns will want to make sure it's in a red and yellow jumper.

Ned Moyle tackles Jack Sinclair during the round four clash between St Kilda and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on April 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA 3.2 8.6 13.10 17.11 (113)

GOLD COAST 3.4 4.8 5.11 8.12 (60)



GOALS

St Kilda: Higgins 5, Hill 2, Caminiti 2, Owens 2, Windhager, Sinclair, Ross, Phillipou, Cordy, Butler

Gold Coast: Rosas, King, Jeffrey, Casboult, Anderson, Ainsworth, Sexton, Holman

BEST

St Kilda: Owens, Hill, Higgins, Sinclair, Marshall, Wilkie, Crouch

Gold Coast: Anderson, Miller, Powell, Collins, Ainsworth

INJURIES

St Kilda: Bytel (leg)

Gold Coast: TBC

LATE CHANGES

Gold Coast: Jarrod Witts replaced in selected side by Ned Moyle

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Jack Bytel (replaced Rowan Marshall in the fourth quarter)

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton (replaced Joel Jeffrey in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 21,049 at Marvel Stadium