Jeremy Finlayson celebrates a goal during the R4 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at the SCG on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT CAN be a very cruel game sometimes. Sydney not only fell short by less than a metre after Ollie Florent's shot after the final siren landed on the line just as the SCG erupted, but the Swans lost both McCartin brothers to concussions in a thrilling two-point loss to Port Adelaide.

After arriving in the harbour city as the most under-pressure coach in the game, Ken Hinkley will return to South Australia with a new lease on life after masterminding a stunning come-from-behind victory, 9.12 (66) to 9.10 (64), and an inspired finish over a side that had won its past nine games at the SCG.

The Power snatched the lead when Jeremy Finlayson kicked the third of his three goals with 90 seconds left on the clock after taking a juggling mark.

Florent then had his chance to be a hero, in the same spot Lance Franklin kicked his 1000th goal just over 12 months ago, but his kick fell short.

Paddy McCartin was the comeback story of 2022, but the 26-year-old's long-term health will be the focus in the coming days after he suffered another scary incident, this one the most innocuous but most distressing of his career.

McCartin exited the game inside 10 minutes following a moment where his head hit the ground in a contest with Todd Marshall and left him unable to get to his feet without support from two trainers and saw him stumble the 15m to the interchange bench.

Tom McCartin had to deal with seeing his older brother's career hit another hurdle before his night ended before half-time after he failed a head injury assessment following a collision on the far wing.

The Power conceded the first four goals of the game and the contest looked almost over before Sam Powell-Pepper's wobbly snap was confirmed via goal review 17 minutes into the second quarter. Suddenly a switch was flicked. By half-time, scores were level after Finlayson, Zak Butters and Jason Horne-Francis kicked goals.

Finlayson gave Port Adelaide the perfect start to the second half to maintain the momentum, kicking his second from outside 50 after pinning Peter Ladhams holding the ball. The Power matched everything Sydney threw at them, before Florent kicked Sydney's first goal for 45 minutes halfway through the second quarter to level the scores.

From there, Warner almost singled-handedly changed the game. A blur of blond curly hair exploded out of the centre on multiple occasions, purred out of other stoppages, finding targets inside 50 and then a high-quality goal to put the Swans 14 points up.

After collecting 10 coaches votes for a massive round one performance against Gold Coast, expect the 21-year-old to collect most, if not all, on offer from Longmire and Hinkley, after bouncing back from a patchy fortnight.

But it wasn't enough to secure four premiership points for Sydney, even when it looked like they had pinched victory, not once but twice.

With just under three minutes remaining, Nick Blakey made Port Adelaide pay for two errors. First Horne-Francis conceded a sloppy high free kick on Chad Warner. Then Charlie Dixon conceded a 50m penalty for kicking the ball over Blakey's head.

SYDNEY 3.2 4.6 7.10 9.10 (64)

PORT ADELAIDE 0.3 4.6 5.8 9.12 (66)

GOALS

Sydney: Warner 2, McDonald, 2, Papley, Ladhams, Florent, Blakey, Heeney

Port Adelaide: Finlayson 3, Rozee, McEntee, Marshall, Powell-Pepper, Horne-Francis, Butters

BEST

Sydney: Warner, Florent, Ladhams, Blakey, Parker

Port Adelaide: Butters, Aliir, Duursma, Finlayson, McKenzie

INJURIES

Sydney: P.McCartin (concussion), T.McCartin (concussion)

Port Adelaide: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Robbie Fox (replaced Paddy McCartin in the first quarter)

Port Adelaide: Darcy Byrne-Jones (replaced Junior Rioli in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 31,686 at the SCG