A HOST of the country’s most talented draft-age footballers will represent Australia in a clash with Port Adelaide’s SANFL team at Adelaide Hills on Saturday, as part of the AFL’s Gather Round - A Festival of Footy.

The AFL Academy Boys are taking part in their second camp of the 2023 program in Adelaide this week, with Saturday’s match a feature of the program.

The match will be played as a curtain-closer to the round five AFL game between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Adelaide Hills (Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mount Barker), commencing at 4pm ACST.

>> WATCH THE GAME LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW FROM 4PM ACST

The AFL Academy features a selection of the most talented male footballers across the country. All players were aged 17 as of January 1, 2023 and will be eligible for the 2023 AFL Draft.

Players in the AFL Academy participate in high performance and personal development programs throughout the 2023 season, with the Academy’s purpose to best prepare players for transition from talent pathways into elite football programs.

The 30-player squad includes a host of the most exciting prospects in this year’s draft pool, with all states and territories represented.

Among those who will represent Australia in Saturday’s game against Port Adelaide are Caiden Cleary (NSW/ACT), Orlando Turner (Northern Territory), Jed Walter (Queensland), Ashton Moir (South Australia), Colby McKercher (Tasmania), Harley Reid (Victoria Country), Nick Watson (Victoria Metro) and Daniel Curtin (Western Australia).

National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: “It’s a great thrill to have the AFL Academy together in South Australia and experience the excitement of Gather Round.

“Those selected in the AFL Academy represent the future of the AFL and we are pleased to provide the opportunity for the players to represent Australia against Port Adelaide on Saturday.

“We are excited to see them put their talents on show in front of South Australian football fans.”

AFL Head of Talent Pathways, Grant Williams, said: “We acknowledge the support of the South Australian Government, Mount Barker District Council, Port Adelaide Football Club and the SANFL and thank them for providing the opportunity for the AFL Academy to take part in this exciting festival of footy.”

HOW TO WATCH: The match between the AFL Academy and Port Adelaide SANFL will be available to watch live and free on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

2023 AFL Academy squad

# NAME SURNAME STATE STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Nick Watson VIC M Eastern Ranges East Ringwood 2 Jack Callinan TAS Tasmania Devils Clarence 3 Caiden Cleary NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Sydney University 4 Jack Delean SA South Adelaide Reynella 5 Riley Hardeman WA Swan Districts Caversham 6 Colby McKercher TAS Tasmania Devils Launceston 7 Harley Reid VIC C Bendigo Pioneers Tongala 8 Archie Roberts VIC M Sandringham Dragons Hampton Rovers 9 Jake Rogers QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Broadbeach 10 Ryley Sanders TAS Sandringham Dragons North Launceston 11 Orlando Turner NT Norwood South Alice Springs 12 Darcy Wilson VIC C Murray Bushrangers Wangaratta Rovers 17 Lachlan Cabor NSW/ACT Sydney Swans Academy Shellharbour 18 Nate Caddy VIC M Northern Knights Yarrambat 19 Zane Duursma VIC C Gippsland Power Foster 20 William Lorenz VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Boroondara Hawks 21 Kane McAuliffe SA North Adelaide Central Augusta 22 Ashton Moir SA Glenelg Plympton 23 Connor O'Sullivan NSW/ACT Murray Bushrangers Albury 24 William Patton SA West Adelaide Mitcham 25 Nathan Philactides VIC M Oakleigh Chargers Blackburn 26 Cooper Simpson VIC C Dandenong Stingrays Mount Martha 27 George Stevens VIC C GWV Rebels South Warrnambool 28 Koltyn Tholstrup WA Subiaco Newtown-Condingup 29 Daniel Curtin WA Claremont West Coast 30 Mitchell Edwards WA Peel Thunder South Mandurah 31 William Green VIC M Northern Knights Northcote 32 Ethan Read QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Palm Beach Currumbin 33 Archer Reid VIC C Gippsland Power Inverloch-Kongwak 34 Jed Walter QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy Palm Beach Currumbin

PORT ADELAIDE



# NAME SURNAME 3 Harper Montgomery 8 Josh Sinn 10 Will Francou 16 Jake Weidemann 24 Jake Pasini 25 Sam Hayes 27 Brynn Teakle 30 Ollie Lord 31 Francis Evans 32 Tom Scully 34 Lachlan Jones 36 Jase Burgoyne 37 Tom McCallum 38 Dante Visentini 39 Hugh Jackson 45 Nathan Barkla 46 Jed Hagan 49 Oliver Cheesman 50 Hugh Ferrari 53 Jackson Lee 54 Will Ferrari 61 Charlie McCarthur

The AFL Academy Boys will take part in their third camp in Melbourne from May 11-14.

The AFL Academy Girls will come together in Melbourne for their second camp of the 2023 program, which will run from April 17-19. The third AFLW Academy camp will take place from June 15-18.